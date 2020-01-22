BOYS BASKETBALL
December
Host Tip-Off Tournament
6-St. Joe’s Cath. Academy;86-39 W
7-Warren;65-64 W
11-at Cambridge Springs;65-64, OT W
13-Elk Co. Catholic;42-52 L
17-at Ridgway;45-55 L
20-at St. Marys;59-56 W
23-at DuBois CC;76-22 W
At DuBois Holiday Tournament
27-Brockway;57-39 W
28-DuBois;41-56 L
January
3-Punxsutawney;70-36 W
8-at Bellefonte;48-52 OT L
10-at Bradford;63-41 W
13-at DuBois;50-52 L
22-at Punxsutawney
24-St. Marys
28-Oil City
31-Homer Center (varsity only), 7:30 p.m.
February
4-at Elk Co. Catholic
7-Bradford
10-Johnsonburg
12-at Redbank Valley
14-DuBois
JV games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
GIRLS BASKETBALL
December
Host Tip-Off Tournament
6-C-L;80-40 W
7-North Clarion;33-54 L
11-St. Joe’s Cath. Acad.;57-48 W
13-at Elk Co. Catholic;63-28 W
20-St. Marys;34-60 L
23-Indiana;38-57 L
Host Christmas Tournament
27-DuBois;59-44 W
28-Brockway;66-38 W
January
3-at Saltsburg;62-46 W
6-at Moniteau;54-55 L OT
8-at West Shamokin;49-43 W
10-Bradford;56-39 W
17-at Johnsonburg;63-20 W
21-Punxsutawney;43-58 L
22-at DuBois
29-at Punxsutawney
31-Homer Center (varsity only), 6 p.m.
February
5-Elk Co. Catholic
7-at Bradford
10-at Cranberry
12-at St. Marys
JV games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
WRESTLING
December
7-at Greenville Duals
Cambridge Springs;47-25 W
Harbor Creek;57-21 W
Greenville;48-25 W
Union City;54-15 W
Meadville;52-18 W
11-at Johnsonburg;39-31 W
13-14-King of the Mountain Tourney
17-Redbank Valley;51-18 W
20-at Falconer-Cassadage Valley, N.Y.;34-27 W
January
4-at Philipsburg-Osceola Invitational
North Star;55-18 W
P'burg-Osceola;50-24 W
Danville;57-22 W
Berlin;61-18 W
Johnsonburg;42-37 W
7-Curwensville;66-12 W
9-at Brockway;45-32 W
14-St. Marys;66-22 W
18-Ultimate Duals
Chestnut Ridge;22-42 L
Reynolds;19-48 L
Burrell;39-27 W
23-DuBois
28-at Punxsutawney
February
1-at D9 Duals, TBA, DuBois
6-8-PIAA Duals, TBA, Hershey
13-Warren
21-District 9 Tournament, TBA
28-29-Regionals, Sharon, TBA
March
5-7-PIAA Championships, Hershey
Varsity matches follow junior high which begins at 6 p.m. Varsity home matches will start no earlier than 7 p.m. On Jan. 7, junior high begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity, which is then capped with Clarion University’s wrestling match with Southern Illinois.
SWIMMING
BOYS
December
6-at Oil City;72-84 L
10-Clearfield;48-128 L
20-Bellefonte;93.5;44.5 W
January
9-St. Marys;92-36 W
11-at Clearfield Invitational, 5th place
13-at Bradford;90-49 W
16-at Clearfield;51-129 L
20-DuBois;63-97 L
30-at St. Marys
February
3-Bradford
6-Marion Center
10-at DuBois
GIRLS
December
6-at Oil City;76-88 L
10-Clearfield;52-124 L
20-Bellefonte;93-77 W
January
9-St. Marys;75-107 L
11-at Clearfield Invitational, 9th place
13-at Bradford;95-70 W
16-at Clearfield;54-122 L
20-DuBois;62-108 L
30-at St. Marys
February
3-Bradford
6-Marion Center
10-at DuBois
Meets begin at 6 p.m.
C-L
BOYS BASKETBALL
December
Grove City Tip-Off
Tournament
6-Fort LeBoeuf;53-45 W
7-Reynolds;41-34 W
11-at A-C Valley;71-63 W
13-Venango Cath.;73-27 W
17-at Union;70-53 W
19-at North Clarion;50-48 W
West Shamokin Tournament
27-vs. Karns City;84-65 W
28-at West Shamokin;53-56 L
January
3-Forest Area;71-24 W
7-Keystone;46-48 L
10-at Moniteau;71-51 W
13-Clarion;67-43 W
15-at Redbank Valley;79-56 W
17-Cranberry;82-56 W
22-at Karns City
24-A-C Valley
27-at Ridgway
28-at Venango Catholic (No JV), 7 p.m.
February
5-North Clarion
7-at Forest Area (Tionesta)
10-Union
12-Brockway
Unless otherwise noted, home games start with JV at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow and road games at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
December
Brookville Tip-Off Tournament
6-at Brookville;40-80 L
7-Clearfield;40-37 W
10-A-C Valley;24-32 L
13-at Venango Cath.;50-30 W
16-at Karns City;36-41 L
18-Union;35-66 L
19-North Clarion;29-74 L
Union Christmas Tournament
27-Sheffield;56-13 W
28-Union;33-57 L
January
3-at Forest Area;55-21 W
8-at Keystone;31-58 L
10-Moniteau;21-61 L
13-at Clarion;59-71 L
15-Redbank Valley;31-70 L
17-at Cranberry;22-53 L
21-Karns City;50-31 W
24-at A-C Valley
27-Keystone
29-Venango Catholic (No JV), 7 p.m.
31-at Union
February
4-at North Clarion
7-Forest Area (No JV), 8 p.m.
Unless otherwise noted, home games start with JV at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow and road games at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.