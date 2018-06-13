BROOKVILLE
BASEBALL (10-9)
March
26-at Johnsonburg;0-3 L
April
13-Redbank Valley;6-14 L
18-at Punxsutawney;2-8 L
20-at North Clarion;12-2 W
23-at DuBois;9-8 (8) W
27-at Elk CC;1-2 L
30-Bradford;6-4 W
May
1-Clearfield;4-14 L
2-at Bradford;0-3 L
7-St. Marys (at St. Marys);0-10 (6) L
7-at St. Marys;3-1 W
9-at Punxsutawney;3-4 (8) L
10-at Oil City;12-0 (5) W
11-Brockway;6-5 W
14-at Brockway;2-1 (9) W
16-DuBois;4-2 W
17-DuBois CC;5-4 (8) W
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
22-Curwensville;5-1 W
23-Brockway;5-7 L
SOFTBALL (4-12)
April
2-at DuBois CC;1-6 L
11-at St. Marys;0-10 (5) L
13-at Redbank Valley;5-9 L
20-at Marion Center;4-7 L
23-DuBois;1-14 (5) L
24-at Bradford;15-0 (4) W
24-Bradford (at Brad);25-1 (3) W
30-Brockway;5-3 W
30-at Brockway (home);25-1 (3) W
May
7-St. Marys;1-14 (6) L
8-at Clearfield;1-4 L
9-at Punxsutawney;0-10 (5) L
9-Punxsy (at Punxsy);4-7 L
10-Clarion;1-14 L
14-at Johnsonburg;7-17 (6) L
17-Karns City;0-12 (5) L
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (8-1)
March
26-Clarion;105-44 W
April
10-Elk Co. Catholic;110-40 W
14-Host DeMans Team Sports Invitational
17-Bradford;68-82 L
17-DuBois CC;124-24 W
21-at Hickory Invitational, 1st place
24-St. Marys;121-29 W
May
1-at DuBois;90-60 W
1-Bellefonte (at DuBois);103-47 W
5-at Oil City Invitational, 1st
8-at Clearfield;82-68 W
8-Tyrone, at Clearfield;93-52 W
10-at Redbank Valley Invitational
18-Host D9 Class 2A Championships, 1st place
GIRLS (4-5)
March
26-Clarion;83-56 W
April
10-Elk Co. Catholic;72-73 L
14-Host DeMans Team Sports Invitational
17-Bradford;61-87 L
17-DuBois CC;114.5-20.5 W
21-at Hickory Invitational, tied 7th place
24-St. Marys;64-86 L
May
1-at DuBois;71-79 L
1-Bellefonte (at DuBois);93-57 W
5-at Oil City Invitational, 2nd
8-at Clearfield;75-74 W
8-Tyrone, at Clearfield;70-71 L
10-at Redbank Valley Invitational
18-Host D9 Class 2A Championships, 4th place
C-L
BASEBALL (7-9)
April
23-Forest Area;10-0 (5) W
26-at Moniteau (Butler);0-11 (5) L
27-at Keystone;15-0 (3) W
30-A-C Valley;8-4 W
30-A-C Valley;12-6 (6) W
May
2-at Clarion;1-12 (5) L
7-at Forest Area (Tionesta);11-1 W
8-North Clarion;5-6 L
8-at North Clarion (at C-L);6-5 W
9-at Redbank Valley;1-16 (3) L
11-Clarion;0-3 L
15-at Karns City (Butler);3-10 L
17-Union;2-9 L
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
22-at Clarion;5-3 W
23-at DuBois CC;1-11 (6) L
29-North Clarion, at DuBois;2-3 L
SOFTBALL (5-8)
April
13-at Clarion;0-13 (5) L
23-Forest Area;12-2 (6) W
24-at Keystone (DH), susp. 2-1 C-L bottom of 2nd inning in first game, ppd. to May 12
26-at Moniteau;3-13 (5) L
28-at Karns City;6-16 (5) L
30-A-C Valley;9-12 L
30-A-C Valley;9-11 L
May
2-Clarion;2-17 (5) L
7-at Forest Area (Marienville);16-8 W
12-at Keystone;11-1 (5) W
12-Keystone (at Keystone);3-1 W
16-at Redbank Valley;5-7 L
17-Union;11-1 (5) W
D9 Class A Playoffs
21-at Cameron Co.;0-15 (4) L
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (6-2)
April
4-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 6
6-A-C Valley;116-34 W
10-Redbank Valley;82-68 W
12-at Clarion;77-72 W
18-at Moniteau;55-94 L
23-at Cranberry;92-52 W
25-Karns City;73.5-76.5 L
May
1-Union;117-32 W
3-at North Clarion, ppd.
8-Keystone;108-41 W
10-at Redbank Valley Invitational
18-D9 Class 2A Championships, 10th place
25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
GIRLS (3-5)
April
4-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 6
6-A-C Valley;65-85 L
10-Redbank Valley;53-97 L
12-at Clarion;68-87 L
18-at Moniteau;61-89 L
23-at Cranberry;79-71 W
25-Karns City;60-90 L
May
1-Union;108-42 W
3-at North Clarion, ppd.
8-Keystone;83-67 W
10-at Redbank Valley Invitational
18-D9 Class 2A Championships, 18th place
25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
