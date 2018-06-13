BROOKVILLE

BASEBALL (10-9)

March

26-at Johnsonburg;0-3 L

April

13-Redbank Valley;6-14 L

18-at Punxsutawney;2-8 L

20-at North Clarion;12-2 W

23-at DuBois;9-8 (8) W

27-at Elk CC;1-2 L

30-Bradford;6-4 W

May

1-Clearfield;4-14 L

2-at Bradford;0-3 L

7-St. Marys (at St. Marys);0-10 (6) L

7-at St. Marys;3-1 W

9-at Punxsutawney;3-4 (8) L

10-at Oil City;12-0 (5) W

11-Brockway;6-5 W

14-at Brockway;2-1 (9) W

16-DuBois;4-2 W

17-DuBois CC;5-4 (8) W

D9 Class 2A Playoffs

22-Curwensville;5-1 W

23-Brockway;5-7 L

SOFTBALL (4-12)

April

2-at DuBois CC;1-6 L

11-at St. Marys;0-10 (5) L

13-at Redbank Valley;5-9 L

20-at Marion Center;4-7 L

23-DuBois;1-14 (5) L

24-at Bradford;15-0 (4) W

24-Bradford (at Brad);25-1 (3) W

30-Brockway;5-3 W

30-at Brockway (home);25-1 (3) W

May

7-St. Marys;1-14 (6) L

8-at Clearfield;1-4 L

9-at Punxsutawney;0-10 (5) L

9-Punxsy (at Punxsy);4-7 L

10-Clarion;1-14 L

14-at Johnsonburg;7-17 (6) L

17-Karns City;0-12 (5) L

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (8-1)

March

26-Clarion;105-44 W

April

10-Elk Co. Catholic;110-40 W

14-Host DeMans Team Sports Invitational

17-Bradford;68-82 L

17-DuBois CC;124-24 W

21-at Hickory Invitational, 1st place

24-St. Marys;121-29 W

May

1-at DuBois;90-60 W

1-Bellefonte (at DuBois);103-47 W

5-at Oil City Invitational, 1st

8-at Clearfield;82-68 W

8-Tyrone, at Clearfield;93-52 W

10-at Redbank Valley Invitational

18-Host D9 Class 2A Championships, 1st place

GIRLS (4-5)

March

26-Clarion;83-56 W

April

10-Elk Co. Catholic;72-73 L

14-Host DeMans Team Sports Invitational

17-Bradford;61-87 L

17-DuBois CC;114.5-20.5 W

21-at Hickory Invitational, tied 7th place

24-St. Marys;64-86 L

May

1-at DuBois;71-79 L

1-Bellefonte (at DuBois);93-57 W

5-at Oil City Invitational, 2nd

8-at Clearfield;75-74 W

8-Tyrone, at Clearfield;70-71 L

10-at Redbank Valley Invitational

18-Host D9 Class 2A Championships, 4th place

C-L

BASEBALL (7-9)

April

23-Forest Area;10-0 (5) W

26-at Moniteau (Butler);0-11 (5) L

27-at Keystone;15-0 (3) W

30-A-C Valley;8-4 W

30-A-C Valley;12-6 (6) W

May

2-at Clarion;1-12 (5) L

7-at Forest Area (Tionesta);11-1 W

8-North Clarion;5-6 L

8-at North Clarion (at C-L);6-5 W

9-at Redbank Valley;1-16 (3) L

11-Clarion;0-3 L

15-at Karns City (Butler);3-10 L

17-Union;2-9 L

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

22-at Clarion;5-3 W

23-at DuBois CC;1-11 (6) L

29-North Clarion, at DuBois;2-3 L

SOFTBALL (5-8)

April

13-at Clarion;0-13 (5) L

23-Forest Area;12-2 (6) W

24-at Keystone (DH), susp. 2-1 C-L bottom of 2nd inning in first game, ppd. to May 12

26-at Moniteau;3-13 (5) L

28-at Karns City;6-16 (5) L

30-A-C Valley;9-12 L

30-A-C Valley;9-11 L

May

2-Clarion;2-17 (5) L

7-at Forest Area (Marienville);16-8 W

12-at Keystone;11-1 (5) W

12-Keystone (at Keystone);3-1 W

16-at Redbank Valley;5-7 L

17-Union;11-1 (5) W

D9 Class A Playoffs

21-at Cameron Co.;0-15 (4) L

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (6-2)

April

4-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 6

6-A-C Valley;116-34 W

10-Redbank Valley;82-68 W

12-at Clarion;77-72 W

18-at Moniteau;55-94 L

23-at Cranberry;92-52 W

25-Karns City;73.5-76.5 L

May

1-Union;117-32 W

3-at North Clarion, ppd.

8-Keystone;108-41 W

10-at Redbank Valley Invitational

18-D9 Class 2A Championships, 10th place

25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

GIRLS (3-5)

April

4-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 6

6-A-C Valley;65-85 L

10-Redbank Valley;53-97 L

12-at Clarion;68-87 L

18-at Moniteau;61-89 L

23-at Cranberry;79-71 W

25-Karns City;60-90 L

May

1-Union;108-42 W

3-at North Clarion, ppd.

8-Keystone;83-67 W

10-at Redbank Valley Invitational

18-D9 Class 2A Championships, 18th place

25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.