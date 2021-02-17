BOYS BASKETBALL

VARSITY

December

11-Penns Manor;59-30 W

11-St. Joe's Academy;78-45 W

January

8-at Punxsutawney;66-42 W

13-at Curwensville, ppd. TBA

15-Sheffield, ppd. to Feb. 8

18-at DuBois, ppd. TBA

20-at Homer-Center;61-29 W

22-at Oil City;57-47 W

25-Bellefonte, ppd. to Feb. 11

27-Punxsutawney;69-45 W

29-at DuBois CC, ppd. to Feb. 26

29-at North Clarion;74-25 W

30-at Moniteau, canceled

February

1-Penns Valley, canceled

2-at Tyrone;58-68 L

2-at Clearfield, moved to Feb 4

4-at Clearfield;54-52 W

6-Cambridge Springs;56-43 W

8-Sheffield;71-45 W

11-Bellefonte;55-42 W

12-at Brockway;62-31 W

15-Karns City, ppd. to Feb. 25

16-at West Branch;84-61 W

19-DuBois

20-at Moniteau, 4:30 JV start

23-at Curwensville

25-Karns City

26-at DuBois CC

March

1-Clarion

4-at Slippery Rock

Games begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

December

11-Berlin;27-54 L

11-Penns Manor;31-74 L

January

12-DuBois;21-63 L

13-Clearfield;46-52 L

18-at Karns City;26-47 L

20-at Homer-Center;24-65 L

22-Moniteau;49-70 L

26-at Punxsutawney, ppd. TBA

28-at DuBois CC, canceled

28-Oil City;49-26 W

February

3-Punxsutawney;15-56 L

5-at Curwensville, ppd. to March 1

8-at Forest Area;59-33 W

12-Brockway;33-54 L

15-at Keystone, ppd. to Feb. 18

18-at Keystone

19-at DuBois

23-Cranberry

24-at Sheffield

26-at Brockway

March 

1-at Curwensville

Games start with junior varsity at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.

JR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

NINTH GRADE

January

8-at Punxsutawney;46-24 W

11-at Warren;47-56 L

12-at Mars;40-45 L

15-Clearfield;47-16 W

18-at DuBois;37-38 L

20-Brockway;45-19 W

21-at Slippery Rock;46-55 L

25-Bellefonte, ppd. to Feb. 11

27-Punxsutawney;39-26 W

28-DuBois, canceled

February

3-Warren;36-42 L

4-at Clearfield;47-25 W

5-Curwensville, canceled

9-at Curwensville;46-33 W

11-Bellefonte;53-36 W

12-at Punxsutawney;40-41 L

16-at West Branch

18-Slippery Rock

EIGHTH GRADE

January

8-at Punxsutawney;32-28 W

11-at Warren;27-22 W

14-DuBois CC;24-23 W

15-Clearfield;42-20 W

18-at DuBois;20-30 L

20-Brockway;51-6 W

21-at DuBois CC;18-26 L

25-Bellefonte, ppd. to Feb. 11

27-Punxsutawney;24-32 L

28-DuBois;47-42 OT W

February

1-Sheffield, ppd. TBA

3-Warren, canceled

4-at Clearfield;29-32 L

5-Curwensville, ppd. TBA

6-Cambridge Springs;24-18 W

9-at Curwensville;48-6 W

11-Bellefonte;24-18 W

12-Brockway;38-16 W

18-Slippery Rock

SEVENTH GRADE

January

8-at Punxsutawney;27-34 L

11-at Warren;22-33 L

14-DuBois CC;45-13 W

15-Clearfield;38-14 W

18-at DuBois;19-26 L

20-Brockway;45-19 W

21-at DuBois CC;31-10 W

27-Punxsutawney;29-36 L

28-DuBois;23-39 L

February

Recommended Video

3-Warren;27-45 L

6-Cambridge Springs;27-11 W

9-at Curwensville;38-6 W

12-Brockway;43-8 W

18-Slippery Rock

WRESTLING (10-5)

December

11-At Reynolds;27-29 L

January

9-at Greenville Duals

Laurel;52-15 W

Eisenhower;42-27 W

Greenville;30-40 L

North Star;42-25 W

Cambridge Springs;57-9 W

16-at Mid-Winter Mayhem

19-at Clearfield;36-32 W

21-Brockway;51-21 W

23-Host Ultimate Duals

Burrell;32-36 L

Chestnut Ridge;28-38 L

28-at DuBois;39-21 W

29-at Williamsport Duals

Williamsport;33-34 L

— Most bouts won criteria

Mifflin County;36-25 W

February

2-Clarion;63-9 W

4-Derry Area;59-11 W

19-20-District 9 Tournament, at Clearfield

27-Regionals, at Sharon

March

6-Super Regionals, IUP

12-PIAA Championships, TBA

Dual meets follow junior high matches that begin at 6 p.m. with the exception of 5:30 p.m. starts at at Clearfield and DuBois.

JR. HIGH WRESTLING

December

11-at Reynolds;15-32 L

January

28-at DuBois;51-24 W

February

2-Clarion;46-21

6-At Bald Eagle Area Duals

Milton;27-51 L

Line Mountain;51-11 W

Hollidaysburg;54-24 W

Bald Eagle Area;24-58 L

Selinsgrove;39-30 W

9-at Clearfield;61-28 W

11-at Armstrong;31-48 L

SWIMMING

BOYS

January

18-at Oil City, canceled

21-Clearfield;60-113 L

28-at St. Marys;79-34 W

February

2-DuBois;57-81 L

5-St. Marys;83-19 W

8-Bradford;83-42 W

15-at DuBois, ppd. to Feb. 17

17-at DuBois

20-Warren, 11 a.m.

March

6-at District 9 Tournament, Clearfield, TBA

GIRLS

January

21-Clearfield;72-97 L

28-at St. Marys;112-57 W

February

2-DuBois;68-102 L

5-St. Marys;116-57 W

8-Bradford;118-53 W

15-at DuBois, ppd. to Feb. 17

17-at DuBois

20-Warren, 11 a.m.

March

6-at District 9 Tournament, Clearfield, TBA

Meets begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

CLARION-LIMESTONE

BOYS BASKETBALL

January

14-Moniteau;51-44 W

20-at Keystone;54-60 OT L

22-Clarion;38-58 L

23-at Karns City;51-78 L

26-at Cranberry;60-24 W

29-Redbank Valley;49-79 L

February

2-at A-C Valley;57-65 L

3-at North Clarion;67-57 W

5-Union;56-62 L

6-at Clearfield;61-69 L

6-Forest Area, canceled

9-Venango Catholic;65-25 W

12-at Forest Area;69-28 W

16-Clearfield;40-45 L

17-A-C Valley

18-at DuBois

22-at Union

23-Oil City

GIRLS BASKETBALL

January

13-Karns City;44-53 L

15-at Moniteau;28-52 L

19-Keystone;30-50 L

21-at Clarion;26-56 L

25-at Forest Area;60-35 W

27-Cranberry;57-36 W

29-at Redbank Valley;40-69 L

February

5-at Union;56-57 L

6-Oil City;56-26 W

8-Keystone, ppd. TBA

9-at DuBois;36-56 L

10-at Venango Catholic;44-32 W

12-Forest Area;52-25 W

13-A-C Valley;50-52 L

16-at A-C Valley;40-32 W

22-Union

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos