BOYS BASKETBALL
VARSITY
December
11-Penns Manor;59-30 W
11-St. Joe's Academy;78-45 W
January
8-at Punxsutawney;66-42 W
13-at Curwensville, ppd. TBA
15-Sheffield, ppd. to Feb. 8
18-at DuBois, ppd. TBA
20-at Homer-Center;61-29 W
22-at Oil City;57-47 W
25-Bellefonte, ppd. to Feb. 11
27-Punxsutawney;69-45 W
29-at DuBois CC, ppd. to Feb. 26
29-at North Clarion;74-25 W
30-at Moniteau, canceled
February
1-Penns Valley, canceled
2-at Tyrone;58-68 L
2-at Clearfield, moved to Feb 4
4-at Clearfield;54-52 W
6-Cambridge Springs;56-43 W
8-Sheffield;71-45 W
11-Bellefonte;55-42 W
12-at Brockway;62-31 W
15-Karns City, ppd. to Feb. 25
16-at West Branch;84-61 W
19-DuBois
20-at Moniteau, 4:30 JV start
23-at Curwensville
25-Karns City
26-at DuBois CC
March
1-Clarion
4-at Slippery Rock
Games begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
December
11-Berlin;27-54 L
11-Penns Manor;31-74 L
January
12-DuBois;21-63 L
13-Clearfield;46-52 L
18-at Karns City;26-47 L
20-at Homer-Center;24-65 L
22-Moniteau;49-70 L
26-at Punxsutawney, ppd. TBA
28-at DuBois CC, canceled
28-Oil City;49-26 W
February
3-Punxsutawney;15-56 L
5-at Curwensville, ppd. to March 1
8-at Forest Area;59-33 W
12-Brockway;33-54 L
15-at Keystone, ppd. to Feb. 18
18-at Keystone
19-at DuBois
23-Cranberry
24-at Sheffield
26-at Brockway
March
1-at Curwensville
Games start with junior varsity at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.
JR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
NINTH GRADE
January
8-at Punxsutawney;46-24 W
11-at Warren;47-56 L
12-at Mars;40-45 L
15-Clearfield;47-16 W
18-at DuBois;37-38 L
20-Brockway;45-19 W
21-at Slippery Rock;46-55 L
25-Bellefonte, ppd. to Feb. 11
27-Punxsutawney;39-26 W
28-DuBois, canceled
February
3-Warren;36-42 L
4-at Clearfield;47-25 W
5-Curwensville, canceled
9-at Curwensville;46-33 W
11-Bellefonte;53-36 W
12-at Punxsutawney;40-41 L
16-at West Branch
18-Slippery Rock
EIGHTH GRADE
January
8-at Punxsutawney;32-28 W
11-at Warren;27-22 W
14-DuBois CC;24-23 W
15-Clearfield;42-20 W
18-at DuBois;20-30 L
20-Brockway;51-6 W
21-at DuBois CC;18-26 L
25-Bellefonte, ppd. to Feb. 11
27-Punxsutawney;24-32 L
28-DuBois;47-42 OT W
February
1-Sheffield, ppd. TBA
3-Warren, canceled
4-at Clearfield;29-32 L
5-Curwensville, ppd. TBA
6-Cambridge Springs;24-18 W
9-at Curwensville;48-6 W
11-Bellefonte;24-18 W
12-Brockway;38-16 W
18-Slippery Rock
SEVENTH GRADE
January
8-at Punxsutawney;27-34 L
11-at Warren;22-33 L
14-DuBois CC;45-13 W
15-Clearfield;38-14 W
18-at DuBois;19-26 L
20-Brockway;45-19 W
21-at DuBois CC;31-10 W
27-Punxsutawney;29-36 L
28-DuBois;23-39 L
February
3-Warren;27-45 L
6-Cambridge Springs;27-11 W
9-at Curwensville;38-6 W
12-Brockway;43-8 W
18-Slippery Rock
WRESTLING (10-5)
December
11-At Reynolds;27-29 L
January
9-at Greenville Duals
Laurel;52-15 W
Eisenhower;42-27 W
Greenville;30-40 L
North Star;42-25 W
Cambridge Springs;57-9 W
16-at Mid-Winter Mayhem
19-at Clearfield;36-32 W
21-Brockway;51-21 W
23-Host Ultimate Duals
Burrell;32-36 L
Chestnut Ridge;28-38 L
28-at DuBois;39-21 W
29-at Williamsport Duals
Williamsport;33-34 L
— Most bouts won criteria
Mifflin County;36-25 W
February
2-Clarion;63-9 W
4-Derry Area;59-11 W
19-20-District 9 Tournament, at Clearfield
27-Regionals, at Sharon
March
6-Super Regionals, IUP
12-PIAA Championships, TBA
Dual meets follow junior high matches that begin at 6 p.m. with the exception of 5:30 p.m. starts at at Clearfield and DuBois.
JR. HIGH WRESTLING
December
11-at Reynolds;15-32 L
January
28-at DuBois;51-24 W
February
2-Clarion;46-21
6-At Bald Eagle Area Duals
Milton;27-51 L
Line Mountain;51-11 W
Hollidaysburg;54-24 W
Bald Eagle Area;24-58 L
Selinsgrove;39-30 W
9-at Clearfield;61-28 W
11-at Armstrong;31-48 L
SWIMMING
BOYS
January
18-at Oil City, canceled
21-Clearfield;60-113 L
28-at St. Marys;79-34 W
February
2-DuBois;57-81 L
5-St. Marys;83-19 W
8-Bradford;83-42 W
15-at DuBois, ppd. to Feb. 17
17-at DuBois
20-Warren, 11 a.m.
March
6-at District 9 Tournament, Clearfield, TBA
GIRLS
January
21-Clearfield;72-97 L
28-at St. Marys;112-57 W
February
2-DuBois;68-102 L
5-St. Marys;116-57 W
8-Bradford;118-53 W
15-at DuBois, ppd. to Feb. 17
17-at DuBois
20-Warren, 11 a.m.
March
6-at District 9 Tournament, Clearfield, TBA
Meets begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
CLARION-LIMESTONE
BOYS BASKETBALL
January
14-Moniteau;51-44 W
20-at Keystone;54-60 OT L
22-Clarion;38-58 L
23-at Karns City;51-78 L
26-at Cranberry;60-24 W
29-Redbank Valley;49-79 L
February
2-at A-C Valley;57-65 L
3-at North Clarion;67-57 W
5-Union;56-62 L
6-at Clearfield;61-69 L
6-Forest Area, canceled
9-Venango Catholic;65-25 W
12-at Forest Area;69-28 W
16-Clearfield;40-45 L
17-A-C Valley
18-at DuBois
22-at Union
23-Oil City
GIRLS BASKETBALL
January
13-Karns City;44-53 L
15-at Moniteau;28-52 L
19-Keystone;30-50 L
21-at Clarion;26-56 L
25-at Forest Area;60-35 W
27-Cranberry;57-36 W
29-at Redbank Valley;40-69 L
February
5-at Union;56-57 L
6-Oil City;56-26 W
8-Keystone, ppd. TBA
9-at DuBois;36-56 L
10-at Venango Catholic;44-32 W
12-Forest Area;52-25 W
13-A-C Valley;50-52 L
16-at A-C Valley;40-32 W
22-Union