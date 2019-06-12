BROOKVILLE
BASEBALL (11-9)
March
27-North Clarion;13-3 (5) W
30-at DuBois CC;5-2 W
April
3-Clarion;0-5 (8) L
4-Punxsutawney;3-4 L
9-at Clearfield;12-22 (5) L
10-at St. Marys;8-7 W
11-DuBois CC;8-3 W
17-DuBois;6-5 W
25-at A-C Valley;13-1 (5) W
May
29-at Marion Center;5-3 W
1-at Punxsutawney;13-8 W
2-Brockway;3-2 W
6-St. Marys;2-4 L
7-Elk Co. Catholic;3-4 L
8-at DuBois;1-4 L
15-Bradford (at Bradford);3-5 L
15-at Bradford;11-3 W
18-Moniteau;2-8 L
D9 Class 3A Championship
22-Kane (at DuBois);17-2 (4) W
D5/9 Sub-Regional Final
29-Bedford (at Punxsy);3-6 L
SOFTBALL (10-10)
March
28-at DuBois CC;FFT W
April
3-Clarion (at Clarion);0-8 L
4-Punxsutawney;6-11 L
6-at Karns City;2-7 L
8-at C-L;9-6 W
8-C-L (at C-L);12-9 W
10-St. Marys;3-17 L
11-Cranberry;3-13 (5) L
17-at DuBois;10-9 W
17-Keystone (at DuBois);22-12 (6) W
22-at Brockway;18-3 (5) W
24-at Bradford;19-1 (4) W
25-Johnsonburg;8-6 W
29-at Marion Center;2-11 L
May
1-at Punxsutawney;1-15 (5) L
2-Brockway;12-2 (5) W
6-at St. Marys;1-6 L
8-DuBois;1-11 (6) L
15-Bradford;15-0 (4) W
D9 Class 3A Playoffs
22-at Clearfield;0-12 (5) L
— Forfeit win due to ineligible player by DCC. Original score was 15-1 in five innings
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (9-0)
March
25-Clarion;104-46 W
April
2-Punxsutawney;90-60 W
2-DuBois CC;124-26 W
9-at Elk Co. Catholic;102-48 W
13-DeMans Team Sports Invitational
16-at Bradford, canceled
23-at St. Marys;113-34 W
23-Port A. (at SM);139-10 W
27-at Hickory Invitational, 1st place
30-DuBois;87-62 W
30-Clearfield;91-58 W
May
4-at Oil City Invitational, 2nd place
7-Oil City;101-43 W
9-at Redbank Valley Invitational
17-Host District 9 Class 2A Championships, 1st place
24-25-PIAA Championships, 2nd place
GIRLS (8-1)
March
25-Clarion;87-60 W
April
2-Punxsutawney;86-64 W
2-DuBois CC;109-40 W
9-at Elk Co. Catholic;116-34 W
13-DeMans Team Sports Invitational
16-at Bradford, canceled
23-at St. Marys;93-57 W
23-Port A. (at SM);W
27-at Hickory Invitational, 4th place
30-DuBois;69-81 L
30-Clearfield;104-46 W
May
4-at Oil City Invitational, 1st place
7-Oil City;85-60 W
9-at Redbank Valley Invitational
17-Host District 9 Class 2A Championships, 1st place
CLARION-LIMESTONE
BASEBALL (12-5)
March
25-Keystone;11-1 (6) W
27-Union;12-0 (5) W
April
4-at Forest Area;18-1 (3) W
8-at Karns City;5-9 L
10-North Clarion;12-4 W
11-A-C Valley;12-0 (5) W
17-at Clarion;1-2 L
18-Franklin;2-7 L
24-at Cranberry;11-2 W
25-at Union;18-1 (5) W
29-Redbank Valley;2-0 W
May
1-Karns City;12-11 W
6-at Keystone;8-4 W
8-Moniteau;1-0 W
15-at A-C Valley;3-6 L
D9 Class A Playoffs
21-North Clarion;11-4
24-Otto-Eldred (at Wilcox);0-2 L
SOFTBALL (7-10)
March
25-Keystone;16-1 (3) W
27-Union;12-0 (5) W
April
1-Clarion (at Clarion);1-9 L
4-at Forest Area;16-0 (3) W
8-Brookville;6-9 L
8-at Brookville;9-12 L
11-A-C Valley;1-16 (5) L
17-at Clarion;0-3 L
24-at Cranberry;0-10 (6) L
25-at Union;18-2 (4) W
29-Redbank Valley;6-14 L
May
1-Karns City;0-15 (4) L
6-at Keystone;13-5 W
8-Moniteau;12-2 (6) W
9-Sheffield;10-0 (5) W
14-at A-C Valley;0-12 (5) L
15-at Redbank Valley;3-13 (6) L
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (3-6)
March
27-at A-C Valley;97-52 W
April
3-at Redbank Valley;51-99 L
9-Clarion;71-76 L
11-Moniteau;62-88 L
16-at Karns City;47-103 L
24-at Union;105-43 W
30-North Clarion;76.5-73.5 W
May
2-at Keystone;70-80 L
7-Cranberry;71-78 L
9-at Redbank Valley Invitational
GIRLS (7-2)
March
27-at A-C Valley;87-68 W
April
3-at Redbank Valley;48.5-101.5 L
9-Clarion;109-41 W
11-Moniteau;93-67 W
16-at Karns City;59.5-90.5 L
24-at Union;107-43 W
30-North Clarion;83-67 W
May
2-at Keystone;88-57 W
7-Cranberry;92-58 W
9-at Redbank Valley Invitational