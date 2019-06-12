BROOKVILLE

BASEBALL (11-9)

March

27-North Clarion;13-3 (5) W

30-at DuBois CC;5-2 W

April

3-Clarion;0-5 (8) L

4-Punxsutawney;3-4 L

9-at Clearfield;12-22 (5) L

10-at St. Marys;8-7 W

11-DuBois CC;8-3 W

17-DuBois;6-5 W

25-at A-C Valley;13-1 (5) W

May

29-at Marion Center;5-3 W

1-at Punxsutawney;13-8 W

2-Brockway;3-2 W

6-St. Marys;2-4 L

7-Elk Co. Catholic;3-4 L

8-at DuBois;1-4 L

15-Bradford (at Bradford);3-5 L

15-at Bradford;11-3 W

18-Moniteau;2-8 L

D9 Class 3A Championship

22-Kane (at DuBois);17-2 (4) W

D5/9 Sub-Regional Final

29-Bedford (at Punxsy);3-6 L

SOFTBALL (10-10)

March

28-at DuBois CC;FFT W

April

3-Clarion (at Clarion);0-8 L

4-Punxsutawney;6-11 L

6-at Karns City;2-7 L

8-at C-L;9-6 W

8-C-L (at C-L);12-9 W

10-St. Marys;3-17 L

11-Cranberry;3-13 (5) L

17-at DuBois;10-9 W

17-Keystone (at DuBois);22-12 (6) W

22-at Brockway;18-3 (5) W

24-at Bradford;19-1 (4) W

25-Johnsonburg;8-6 W

29-at Marion Center;2-11 L

May

1-at Punxsutawney;1-15 (5) L

2-Brockway;12-2 (5) W

6-at St. Marys;1-6 L

8-DuBois;1-11 (6) L

15-Bradford;15-0 (4) W

D9 Class 3A Playoffs

22-at Clearfield;0-12 (5) L

— Forfeit win due to ineligible player by DCC. Original score was 15-1 in five innings

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (9-0)

March

25-Clarion;104-46 W

April

2-Punxsutawney;90-60 W

2-DuBois CC;124-26 W

9-at Elk Co. Catholic;102-48 W

13-DeMans Team Sports Invitational

16-at Bradford, canceled

23-at St. Marys;113-34 W

23-Port A. (at SM);139-10 W

27-at Hickory Invitational, 1st place

30-DuBois;87-62 W

30-Clearfield;91-58 W

May

4-at Oil City Invitational, 2nd place

7-Oil City;101-43 W

9-at Redbank Valley Invitational

17-Host District 9 Class 2A Championships, 1st place

24-25-PIAA Championships, 2nd place

GIRLS (8-1)

March

25-Clarion;87-60 W

April

2-Punxsutawney;86-64 W

2-DuBois CC;109-40 W

9-at Elk Co. Catholic;116-34 W

13-DeMans Team Sports Invitational

16-at Bradford, canceled

23-at St. Marys;93-57 W

23-Port A. (at SM);W

27-at Hickory Invitational, 4th place

30-DuBois;69-81 L

30-Clearfield;104-46 W

May

4-at Oil City Invitational, 1st place

7-Oil City;85-60 W

9-at Redbank Valley Invitational

17-Host District 9 Class 2A Championships, 1st place

CLARION-LIMESTONE

BASEBALL (12-5)

March

25-Keystone;11-1 (6) W

27-Union;12-0 (5) W

April

4-at Forest Area;18-1 (3) W

8-at Karns City;5-9 L

10-North Clarion;12-4 W

11-A-C Valley;12-0 (5) W

17-at Clarion;1-2 L

18-Franklin;2-7 L

24-at Cranberry;11-2 W

25-at Union;18-1 (5) W

29-Redbank Valley;2-0 W

May

1-Karns City;12-11 W

6-at Keystone;8-4 W

8-Moniteau;1-0 W

15-at A-C Valley;3-6 L

D9 Class A Playoffs

21-North Clarion;11-4

24-Otto-Eldred (at Wilcox);0-2 L

SOFTBALL (7-10)

March

25-Keystone;16-1 (3) W

27-Union;12-0 (5) W

April

1-Clarion (at Clarion);1-9 L

4-at Forest Area;16-0 (3) W

8-Brookville;6-9 L

8-at Brookville;9-12 L

11-A-C Valley;1-16 (5) L

17-at Clarion;0-3 L

24-at Cranberry;0-10 (6) L

25-at Union;18-2 (4) W

29-Redbank Valley;6-14 L

May

1-Karns City;0-15 (4) L

6-at Keystone;13-5 W

8-Moniteau;12-2 (6) W

9-Sheffield;10-0 (5) W

14-at A-C Valley;0-12 (5) L

15-at Redbank Valley;3-13 (6) L

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (3-6)

March

27-at A-C Valley;97-52 W

April

3-at Redbank Valley;51-99 L

9-Clarion;71-76 L

11-Moniteau;62-88 L

16-at Karns City;47-103 L

24-at Union;105-43 W

30-North Clarion;76.5-73.5 W

May

2-at Keystone;70-80 L

7-Cranberry;71-78 L

9-at Redbank Valley Invitational

GIRLS (7-2)

March

27-at A-C Valley;87-68 W

April

3-at Redbank Valley;48.5-101.5 L

9-Clarion;109-41 W

11-Moniteau;93-67 W

16-at Karns City;59.5-90.5 L

24-at Union;107-43 W

30-North Clarion;83-67 W

May

2-at Keystone;88-57 W

7-Cranberry;92-58 W

9-at Redbank Valley Invitational

