BROOKVILLE

BASEBALL

March

23-at Karns City, ppd. to April 19

26-at Johnsonburg;0-3 L

28-Bradford, ppd. to April 30

29-Clarion, ppd. to May 15

April

4-at Oil City, 4 p.m.

6-at Brockway, 4 p.m.

11-St. Marys

13-at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.

16-DuBois CC

18-Punxsutawney

19-at Karns City (Butler)

20-at North Clarion

23-at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

25-at Bradford

27-at Elk CC

30-Bradford

May

1-Clearfield

3-Clarion-Limestone

7-at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.

9-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

11-Brockway

15-Clarion

16-DuBois, 6 p.m.

Games begion at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

SOFTBALL

March

28-Bradford, ppd. to May 3

29-at C-L, ppd. to April 10

April

2-at DuBois CC;1-6 L

6-at Brockway, 4 p.m.

9-Clarion

10-at C-L

11-at St. Marys

13-at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.

16-Karns City

18-Punxsutawney

20-at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.

23-DuBois

25-at Bradford

27-Kane

30-Brockway

May

1-Keystone

3-Bradford

4-C-L

7-St. Marys

9-at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

14-at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.

16-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise listed

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS

March

26-Clarion;105-44 W

April

3-at Punxsutawney, ppd. to April 4

10-Elk Co. Catholic

14-Host DeMans Team Sports Invitational, 9 a.m.

17-Bradford

21-at Hickory Invitational, 9 a.m.

24-St. Marys

May

1-at DuBois

5-at Oil City Invitational, 9 a.m.

8-at Clearfield

10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

18-Host D9 Class 2A Championships, 1 p.m.

25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.

GIRLS

March

26-Clarion;83-56 W

April

3-at Punxsutawney, ppd. to April 4

10-Elk Co. Catholic

14-Host DeMans Team Sports Invitational, 9 a.m.

17-Bradford

21-at Hickory Invitational, 9 a.m.

24-St. Marys

May

1-at DuBois

5-at Oil City Invitational, 9 a.m.

8-at Clearfield

10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

18-Host D9 Class 2A Championships, 1 p.m.

25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.

C-L

BASEBALL

March

27-Clarion, ppd. to April 6

April

3-Forest Area, ppd. TBA

5-at North Clarion

6-Clarion

11-Cranberry

16-Union

17-at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.

19-at Karns City (Butler), 4 p.m.

24-at Keystone (DH), 3:30 p.m.

26-at Moniteau, 4 p.m.

30-A-C Valley

May

2-at Clarion

3-at Brookville, 4 p.m.

7-at Forest Area (Tionesta), 4 p.m.

8-North Clarion

14-at Cranberry, 4 p.m.

Games start at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

SOFTBALL

March

27-at Clarion, ppd. to April 13

29-Brookville, ppd. to April 10

April

3-Forest Area, ppd. TBA

5-Sheffield

10-Brookville

11-Cranberry

13-at Clarion

16-Union

17-at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.

19-at Karns City, 4 p.m.

24-at Keystone (DH), 3:30 p.m.

26-at Moniteau, 4 p.m.

30-A-C Valley

May

2-Clarion

4-at Brookville

7-at Forest Area (Marienville), 4 p.m.

14-at Cranberry, 4 p.m.

Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TRACK AND FIELD

(Boys and Girls)

April

4-A-C Valley

10-Redbank Valley

12-at Clarion, 4:15 p.m.

18-at Moniteau, 4:15 p.m.

23-at Cranberry

25-Karns City

May

1-Union

3-at North Clarion

8-Keystone

10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

18-D9 Class 2A Championships, at Brookville, 1 p.m.

25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

