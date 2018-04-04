BROOKVILLE
BASEBALL
March
23-at Karns City, ppd. to April 19
26-at Johnsonburg;0-3 L
28-Bradford, ppd. to April 30
29-Clarion, ppd. to May 15
April
4-at Oil City, 4 p.m.
6-at Brockway, 4 p.m.
11-St. Marys
13-at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
16-DuBois CC
18-Punxsutawney
19-at Karns City (Butler)
20-at North Clarion
23-at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
25-at Bradford
27-at Elk CC
30-Bradford
May
1-Clearfield
3-Clarion-Limestone
7-at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.
9-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
11-Brockway
15-Clarion
16-DuBois, 6 p.m.
Games begion at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
SOFTBALL
March
28-Bradford, ppd. to May 3
29-at C-L, ppd. to April 10
April
2-at DuBois CC;1-6 L
6-at Brockway, 4 p.m.
9-Clarion
10-at C-L
11-at St. Marys
13-at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
16-Karns City
18-Punxsutawney
20-at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.
23-DuBois
25-at Bradford
27-Kane
30-Brockway
May
1-Keystone
3-Bradford
4-C-L
7-St. Marys
9-at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
14-at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.
16-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise listed
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
March
26-Clarion;105-44 W
April
3-at Punxsutawney, ppd. to April 4
10-Elk Co. Catholic
14-Host DeMans Team Sports Invitational, 9 a.m.
17-Bradford
21-at Hickory Invitational, 9 a.m.
24-St. Marys
May
1-at DuBois
5-at Oil City Invitational, 9 a.m.
8-at Clearfield
10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
18-Host D9 Class 2A Championships, 1 p.m.
25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.
GIRLS
March
26-Clarion;83-56 W
April
3-at Punxsutawney, ppd. to April 4
10-Elk Co. Catholic
14-Host DeMans Team Sports Invitational, 9 a.m.
17-Bradford
21-at Hickory Invitational, 9 a.m.
24-St. Marys
May
1-at DuBois
5-at Oil City Invitational, 9 a.m.
8-at Clearfield
10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
18-Host D9 Class 2A Championships, 1 p.m.
25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.
C-L
BASEBALL
March
27-Clarion, ppd. to April 6
April
3-Forest Area, ppd. TBA
5-at North Clarion
6-Clarion
11-Cranberry
16-Union
17-at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
19-at Karns City (Butler), 4 p.m.
24-at Keystone (DH), 3:30 p.m.
26-at Moniteau, 4 p.m.
30-A-C Valley
May
2-at Clarion
3-at Brookville, 4 p.m.
7-at Forest Area (Tionesta), 4 p.m.
8-North Clarion
14-at Cranberry, 4 p.m.
Games start at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
SOFTBALL
March
27-at Clarion, ppd. to April 13
29-Brookville, ppd. to April 10
April
3-Forest Area, ppd. TBA
5-Sheffield
10-Brookville
11-Cranberry
13-at Clarion
16-Union
17-at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
19-at Karns City, 4 p.m.
24-at Keystone (DH), 3:30 p.m.
26-at Moniteau, 4 p.m.
30-A-C Valley
May
2-Clarion
4-at Brookville
7-at Forest Area (Marienville), 4 p.m.
14-at Cranberry, 4 p.m.
Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TRACK AND FIELD
(Boys and Girls)
April
4-A-C Valley
10-Redbank Valley
12-at Clarion, 4:15 p.m.
18-at Moniteau, 4:15 p.m.
23-at Cranberry
25-Karns City
May
1-Union
3-at North Clarion
8-Keystone
10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
18-D9 Class 2A Championships, at Brookville, 1 p.m.
25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
