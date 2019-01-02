BROOKVILLE

BOYS BASKETBALL

VARSITY

December

Host Tip-Off Tournament

7-Mercer;60-24 W

8-Warren;54-56 L

11-at DuBois CC;67-60 W

14-at Elk Co. Catholic;41-50 L

19-Ridgway;29-54 L

21-St. Marys;48-26 W

at DuBois Holiday Tournament

28-at DuBois;37-46 L

29-DuBois CC;53-52 W

January

3-at Punxsutawney

4-Clearfield

9-Sheffield

11-Bradford

14-DuBois

17-at Johnsonburg

23-Punxsutawney

25-at St. Marys

29-at Oil City

February

1-at Coudersport

5-Elk Co. Catholic

8-at Bradford

11-Redbank Valley

15-at DuBois

JV games start at 6 p.m. with varsity following with exception of tournament schedules.

JUNIOR VARSITY

December

11-at DuBois CC;50-40 W

14-at Elk Co. Catholic;38-46 L

19-Ridgway;33-36 L

21-St. Marys;47-21 W

at DuBois Holiday Tournament

28-at DuBois;33-12 W

29-DuBois CC;48-29 W

January

3-at Punxsutawney

4-Clearfield

9-Sheffield

11-Bradford

14-DuBois

17-at Johnsonburg

23-Punxsutawney

25-at St. Marys

29-at Oil City

February

1-at Coudersport

5-Elk Co. Catholic

8-at Bradford

11-Redbank Valley

15-at DuBois

JV games start at 6 p.m.

FRESHMEN

December

11-DuBois CC;46-26 W

15-Warren;46-24 W

15-Punxsutawney;45-31 W

18-at Warren;32-35 L

21-St. Marys;53-46 W

January

3-at Punxsutawney

4-Clearfield

9-Curwensville

14-DuBois

17-Brockway

21-at DuBois CC, 6 p.m.

23-Punxsutawney

25-at St. Marys

30-at Brockway

February

8-at Curwensville

15-at DuBois, 4:15 p.m.

Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

8TH GRADE

December

10-at Johnsonburg;27-35 L

11-DuBois CC;32-36 OT

14-at Elk CC;26-37 L

18-at Warren;29-34 L

21-St. Marys;41-30 W

January

3-at Punxsutawney

4-Clearfield

7-at Ridgway

9-Kane

11-Bradford

14-DuBois

17-Brockway

21-at DuBois CC

23-Punxsutawney

25-at St. Marys

30-at Brockway

February

1-Ridgway

5-Elk Co. Catholic

8-at Bradford

11-at Kane

15-at DuBois

7TH GRADE

December

10-at Johnsonburg;29-25 OT W

11-DuBois CC;41-22 W

14-at Elk CC;28-16 W

18-at Warren;23-39 L

21-St. Marys;30-27 W

January

3-at Punxsutawney

4-Clearfield

7-at Ridgway

9-Kane

11-Bradford

14-DuBois

17-Brockway

21-at DuBois CC

23-Punxsutawney

25-at St. Marys

30-at Brockway

February

1-Ridgway

5-Elk Co. Catholic

8-at Bradford

11-at Kane

15-at DuBois

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VARSITY

December

Host Tip-Off Tournament

7-Clearfield;54-30 W

8-North Clarion;47-37 W

14-Elk Co. Catholic;54-50

17-at Clearfield;53-57 L

21-at St. Marys;39-53 L

Host Christmas Tournament

27-DuBois;63-47 W

28-DuBois CC;59-35 W

January

2-at DuBois

4-at Ridgway

7-at Clarion

11-at Bradford

15-at Indiana

18-Johnsonburg

22-at Punxsutawney

28-at Karns City

30-Punxutawney

February

1-Brockway

6-at Elk Co. Catholic

8-Bradford

11-Redbank Valley

13-St. Marys

15-DuBois

JV games start at 6 p.m. with varsity following

JUNIOR VARSITY

December

14-Elk Co. Catholic;38-24 W

17-at Clearfield;34-24 W

21-at St. Marys;44-43 W

Host Christmas Tournament

27-DuBois;34-30 W

28-DCC;22-32 L

January

2-at DuBois

4-at Ridgway

7-at Clarion

11-at Bradford

15-at Indiana

18-Johnsonburg

22-at Punxsutawney

28-at Karns City

30-Punxutawney

February

1-Brockway

6-at Elk Co. Catholic

8-Bradford

11-Redbank Valley

13-St. Marys

15-DuBois

JV games start at 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

VARSITY

December

8-at Sheetz Classic, Greenville H.S.

Grove City;63-10 W

Seneca;57-9 W

Greenville;33-37 L

Union City;45-21 W

Waynesburg;21-46 L

12-at Clarion;51-16 W

14-15-King of the Mtn Tournament, 10th place

18-Ridgway;63-0 W

21-Falconer, N.Y., at Clarion U.;53-13 W

22-at Cambridge Springs;67-10 W

January

3-at Redbank Valley

8-at Curwensville

10-Brockway

15-at St. Marys

19-Host Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals

22-Johnsonburg

24-at DuBois

29-Punxsutawney

31-Philipsburg-Osceola

February

2-D9 Duals, DuBois H.S.

14-at Warren

22-23-D9 Tournament, Clearfield

March

1-2-Regionals, Sharon H.S.

7-9-PIAA Championships, Hershey

Dual meets begin after junior high matches at 7 p.m. at earliest unless otherwise noted

JUNIOR HIGH

December

8-at Bearcat Invitational, 3rd

12-at Clarion;76-24 W

18-Ridgway;88-0 W

22-at Cambridge Springs;30-12 W

January

3-at Redbank Valley

5-at Latrobe Tournament

8-at Curwensville

10-Brockway

15-at St. Marys

22-Johnsonburg

24-at DuBois, 5:30 p.m.

29-Punxsutawney

31-Philipsburg-Osceola

February

14-at Warren

16-at District 9 Invitational, Brockway

Dual meets start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

SWIMMING

BOYS

December

7-Oil City;85-88 L

11-at Clearfield;60-124 L

January

5-at Clearfield Invitational

10-at St. Marys

14-at Bradford

17-Clearfield

21-at DuBois

31-St. Marys

February

4-Bradford

6-at Marion Center, 5 p.m.

11-DuBois

March

1-PIAA Championships, Clearfield

Meets begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

GIRLS

December

7-Oil City;75-108 L

11-at Clearfield;52-133 L

January

5-at Clearfield Invitational

10-at St. Marys

14-at Bradford

17-Clearfield

21-at DuBois

31-St. Marys

February

4-Bradford

6-at Marion Center, 5 p.m.

11-DuBois

March

1-PIAA Championships, Clearfield

CLARION-LIMESTONE

BOYS BASKETBALL

at Grove City Tip-Off Tournament

7-at Grove City;69-87 L

8-Fort LeBoeuf;56-39 W

12-Clarion;71-62 W

14-at Forest Area, Marienville;83-38 W

18-North Clarion;47-79 L

20-Venango Catholic;64-50 W

21-Ridgway;24-49 L

at West Shamokin Tournament

27-Propel Charter;47-43 W

28-Karns City;68-53 W

January

4-at Cranberry

8-Redbank Valley, 6:30 p.m.

11-at Union

14-Karns City, 6:30 p.m.

16-Keystone

23-at A-C Valley

25-at Clarion

29-Forest Area, 6:30 p.m.

February

1-at North Clarion

6-at Venango Catholic

8-Cranberry, 6:30 p.m.

13-at Brockway

JV games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted on home games

GIRLS BASKETBALL

December

at Brookville Tournament

7-North Clarion;22-64 L

8-Clearfield;30-58 L

11-at Clarion;27-70 L

15-Ridgway;40-63 L

18-at North Clarion;41-62 L

20-at Youngsville;55-30 W

at Union Tournament

27-Cameron County;44-63 L

28-Sheffield;57-27 W

January

4-Cranberry, 6:30 p.m.

7-Moniteau, 6:30 p.m.

9-at Redbank Valley

11-Union, 6:30 p.m.

14-at Karns City

16-Keystone, 6:30 p.m.

18-at Moniteau

22-A-C Valley, 6:30 p.m.

25-Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

26-at Coudersport, 1 p.m.

February

1-North Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

8-at Cranberry

JV games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

