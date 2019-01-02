BROOKVILLE
BOYS BASKETBALL
VARSITY
December
Host Tip-Off Tournament
7-Mercer;60-24 W
8-Warren;54-56 L
11-at DuBois CC;67-60 W
14-at Elk Co. Catholic;41-50 L
19-Ridgway;29-54 L
21-St. Marys;48-26 W
at DuBois Holiday Tournament
28-at DuBois;37-46 L
29-DuBois CC;53-52 W
January
3-at Punxsutawney
4-Clearfield
9-Sheffield
11-Bradford
14-DuBois
17-at Johnsonburg
23-Punxsutawney
25-at St. Marys
29-at Oil City
February
1-at Coudersport
5-Elk Co. Catholic
8-at Bradford
11-Redbank Valley
15-at DuBois
JV games start at 6 p.m. with varsity following with exception of tournament schedules.
JUNIOR VARSITY
December
11-at DuBois CC;50-40 W
14-at Elk Co. Catholic;38-46 L
19-Ridgway;33-36 L
21-St. Marys;47-21 W
at DuBois Holiday Tournament
28-at DuBois;33-12 W
29-DuBois CC;48-29 W
January
3-at Punxsutawney
4-Clearfield
9-Sheffield
11-Bradford
14-DuBois
17-at Johnsonburg
23-Punxsutawney
25-at St. Marys
29-at Oil City
February
1-at Coudersport
5-Elk Co. Catholic
8-at Bradford
11-Redbank Valley
15-at DuBois
JV games start at 6 p.m.
FRESHMEN
December
11-DuBois CC;46-26 W
15-Warren;46-24 W
15-Punxsutawney;45-31 W
18-at Warren;32-35 L
21-St. Marys;53-46 W
January
3-at Punxsutawney
4-Clearfield
9-Curwensville
14-DuBois
17-Brockway
21-at DuBois CC, 6 p.m.
23-Punxsutawney
25-at St. Marys
30-at Brockway
February
8-at Curwensville
15-at DuBois, 4:15 p.m.
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
8TH GRADE
December
10-at Johnsonburg;27-35 L
11-DuBois CC;32-36 OT
14-at Elk CC;26-37 L
18-at Warren;29-34 L
21-St. Marys;41-30 W
January
3-at Punxsutawney
4-Clearfield
7-at Ridgway
9-Kane
11-Bradford
14-DuBois
17-Brockway
21-at DuBois CC
23-Punxsutawney
25-at St. Marys
30-at Brockway
February
1-Ridgway
5-Elk Co. Catholic
8-at Bradford
11-at Kane
15-at DuBois
7TH GRADE
December
10-at Johnsonburg;29-25 OT W
11-DuBois CC;41-22 W
14-at Elk CC;28-16 W
18-at Warren;23-39 L
21-St. Marys;30-27 W
January
3-at Punxsutawney
4-Clearfield
7-at Ridgway
9-Kane
11-Bradford
14-DuBois
17-Brockway
21-at DuBois CC
23-Punxsutawney
25-at St. Marys
30-at Brockway
February
1-Ridgway
5-Elk Co. Catholic
8-at Bradford
11-at Kane
15-at DuBois
GIRLS BASKETBALL
VARSITY
December
Host Tip-Off Tournament
7-Clearfield;54-30 W
8-North Clarion;47-37 W
14-Elk Co. Catholic;54-50
17-at Clearfield;53-57 L
21-at St. Marys;39-53 L
Host Christmas Tournament
27-DuBois;63-47 W
28-DuBois CC;59-35 W
January
2-at DuBois
4-at Ridgway
7-at Clarion
11-at Bradford
15-at Indiana
18-Johnsonburg
22-at Punxsutawney
28-at Karns City
30-Punxutawney
February
1-Brockway
6-at Elk Co. Catholic
8-Bradford
11-Redbank Valley
13-St. Marys
15-DuBois
JV games start at 6 p.m. with varsity following
JUNIOR VARSITY
December
14-Elk Co. Catholic;38-24 W
17-at Clearfield;34-24 W
21-at St. Marys;44-43 W
Host Christmas Tournament
27-DuBois;34-30 W
28-DCC;22-32 L
January
2-at DuBois
4-at Ridgway
7-at Clarion
11-at Bradford
15-at Indiana
18-Johnsonburg
22-at Punxsutawney
28-at Karns City
30-Punxutawney
February
1-Brockway
6-at Elk Co. Catholic
8-Bradford
11-Redbank Valley
13-St. Marys
15-DuBois
JV games start at 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
VARSITY
December
8-at Sheetz Classic, Greenville H.S.
Grove City;63-10 W
Seneca;57-9 W
Greenville;33-37 L
Union City;45-21 W
Waynesburg;21-46 L
12-at Clarion;51-16 W
14-15-King of the Mtn Tournament, 10th place
18-Ridgway;63-0 W
21-Falconer, N.Y., at Clarion U.;53-13 W
22-at Cambridge Springs;67-10 W
January
3-at Redbank Valley
8-at Curwensville
10-Brockway
15-at St. Marys
19-Host Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals
22-Johnsonburg
24-at DuBois
29-Punxsutawney
31-Philipsburg-Osceola
February
2-D9 Duals, DuBois H.S.
14-at Warren
22-23-D9 Tournament, Clearfield
March
1-2-Regionals, Sharon H.S.
7-9-PIAA Championships, Hershey
Dual meets begin after junior high matches at 7 p.m. at earliest unless otherwise noted
JUNIOR HIGH
December
8-at Bearcat Invitational, 3rd
12-at Clarion;76-24 W
18-Ridgway;88-0 W
22-at Cambridge Springs;30-12 W
January
3-at Redbank Valley
5-at Latrobe Tournament
8-at Curwensville
10-Brockway
15-at St. Marys
22-Johnsonburg
24-at DuBois, 5:30 p.m.
29-Punxsutawney
31-Philipsburg-Osceola
February
14-at Warren
16-at District 9 Invitational, Brockway
Dual meets start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
SWIMMING
BOYS
December
7-Oil City;85-88 L
11-at Clearfield;60-124 L
January
5-at Clearfield Invitational
10-at St. Marys
14-at Bradford
17-Clearfield
21-at DuBois
31-St. Marys
February
4-Bradford
6-at Marion Center, 5 p.m.
11-DuBois
March
1-PIAA Championships, Clearfield
Meets begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
GIRLS
December
7-Oil City;75-108 L
11-at Clearfield;52-133 L
January
5-at Clearfield Invitational
10-at St. Marys
14-at Bradford
17-Clearfield
21-at DuBois
31-St. Marys
February
4-Bradford
6-at Marion Center, 5 p.m.
11-DuBois
March
1-PIAA Championships, Clearfield
CLARION-LIMESTONE
BOYS BASKETBALL
at Grove City Tip-Off Tournament
7-at Grove City;69-87 L
8-Fort LeBoeuf;56-39 W
12-Clarion;71-62 W
14-at Forest Area, Marienville;83-38 W
18-North Clarion;47-79 L
20-Venango Catholic;64-50 W
21-Ridgway;24-49 L
at West Shamokin Tournament
27-Propel Charter;47-43 W
28-Karns City;68-53 W
January
4-at Cranberry
8-Redbank Valley, 6:30 p.m.
11-at Union
14-Karns City, 6:30 p.m.
16-Keystone
23-at A-C Valley
25-at Clarion
29-Forest Area, 6:30 p.m.
February
1-at North Clarion
6-at Venango Catholic
8-Cranberry, 6:30 p.m.
13-at Brockway
JV games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted on home games
GIRLS BASKETBALL
December
at Brookville Tournament
7-North Clarion;22-64 L
8-Clearfield;30-58 L
11-at Clarion;27-70 L
15-Ridgway;40-63 L
18-at North Clarion;41-62 L
20-at Youngsville;55-30 W
at Union Tournament
27-Cameron County;44-63 L
28-Sheffield;57-27 W
January
4-Cranberry, 6:30 p.m.
7-Moniteau, 6:30 p.m.
9-at Redbank Valley
11-Union, 6:30 p.m.
14-at Karns City
16-Keystone, 6:30 p.m.
18-at Moniteau
22-A-C Valley, 6:30 p.m.
25-Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
26-at Coudersport, 1 p.m.
February
1-North Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
8-at Cranberry
JV games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
