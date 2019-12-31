BOYS BASKETBALL

December

Host Tip-Off Tournament

6-St. Joe’s Cath. Academy;86-39 W

7-Warren;65-64 W

11-at Cambridge Springs;65-64, OT W

13-Elk Co. Catholic;42-52 L

17-at Ridgway;45-55 L

20-at St. Marys;59-56 W

23-at DuBios CC;76-22 W

At DuBois Holiday Tournament

27-Brockway;57-39 W

28-DuBois;41-56 L

January

3-Punxsutawney

8-at Bellefonte

10-at Bradford

13-DuBois

22-at Punxsutawney

24-St. Marys

28-Oil City

31-Homer Center (varsity only), 7:30 p.m.

February

4-at Elk Co. Catholic

7-Bradford

10-Johnsonburg

12-at Redbank Valley

14-DuBois

JV games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

GIRLS BASKETBALL

December

Host Tip-Off Tournament

6-C-L;80-40 W

7-North Clarion;33-54 L

11-St. Joe’s Cath. Acad.;57-48 W

13-at Elk Co. Catholic;63-28 W

20-St. Marys;34-60 L

23-Indiana;38-57 L

Host Christmas Tournament

27-DuBois;59-44 W

28-Brockway;66-38 W

January

3-at Saltsburg

6-at Moniteau

8-at West Shamokin, 6:15 p.m.

10-Bradford

17-at Johnsonburg

21-Punxsutawney

22-at DuBois

29-at Punxsutawney

31-Homer Center (varsity only), 6 p.m.

February

5-Elk Co. Catholic

7-at Bradford

10-at Cranberry

12-at St. Marys

JV games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

WRESTLING

December

7-at Greenville Duals

Cambridge Springs;47-25 W

Harbor Creek;57-21 W

Greenville;48-25 W

Union City;54-15 W

Meadville;52-18 W

11-at Johnsonburg;39-31 W

13-14-King of the Mountain Tourney

17-Redbank Valley;51-18 W

20-at Falconer-Cassadage Valley, N.Y.;34-27 W

January

4-at Philipsburg-Osceola Invitational

North Star, 10 a.m.

P'burg-Osceola, 11:10 a.m.

Danville, 12:20 p.m.

Berlin, 1:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg, 2:40 p.m.

7-Curwensville, 5:30 p.m.

9-at Brockway

14-St. Marys

18-Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals, TBA

23-DuBois

28-at Punxsutawney

February

1-at D9 Duals, TBA, DuBois

6-8-PIAA Duals, TBA, Hershey

13-Warren

21-District 9 Tournament, TBA

28-29-Regionals, Sharon, TBA

March

5-7-PIAA Championships, Hershey

Varsity matches follow junior high which begins at 6 p.m. Varsity home matches will start no earlier than 7 p.m. On Jan. 7, junior high begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity, which is then capped with Clarion University’s wrestling match with Southern Illinois.

SWIMMING

BOYS

December

6-at Oil City;72-84 L

10-Clearfield;48-128 L

20-Bellefonte;93.5;44.5 W

January

9-St. Marys

11-at Clearfield Invitational, 11 a.m.

13-at Bradford

16-at Clearfield

20-DuBois

30-at St. Marys

February

3-Bradford

6-Marion Center

10-at DuBois

GIRLS

December

6-at Oil City;76-88 L

10-Clearfield;52-124 L

20-Bellefonte;93-77 W

January

9-St. Marys

11-at Clearfield Invitational, 11 a.m.

13-at Bradford

16-at Clearfield

20-DuBois

30-at St. Marys

February

3-Bradford

6-Marion Center

10-at DuBois

Meets begin at 6 p.m.

C-L

BOYS BASKETBALL

December

Grove City Tip-Off

Tournament

6-Fort LeBoeuf;53-45 W

7-Reynolds;41-34 W

11-at A-C Valley;71-63 W

13-Venango Cath.;73-27 W

17-at Union;70-53 W

19-at North Clarion;50-48 W

West Shamokin Tournament

27-vs. Karns City;84-65 W

28-at West Shamokin;53-56 L

January

3-Forest Area

7-Keystone

10-at Moniteau

13-Clarion

15-at Redbank Valley

17-Cranberry

22-at Karns City

24-A-C Valley

27-at Ridgway

28-at Venango Catholic (No JV), 7 p.m.

February

5-North Clarion

7-at Forest Area (Tionesta)

10-Union

12-Brockway

Unless otherwise noted, home games start with JV at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow and road games at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

December

Brookville Tip-Off Tournament

6-at Brookville;40-80 L

7-Clearfield;40-37 W

10-A-C Valley;24-32 L

13-at Venango Cath.;50-30 W

16-at Karns City;36-41 L

18-Union;35-66 L

19-North Clarion;29-74 L

Union Christmas Tournament

27-Sheffield;56-13 W

28-Union;33-57 L

January

3-at Forest Area (No JV), 6 p.m.

8-at Keystone

10-Moniteau

13-at Clarion

15-Redbank Valley

17-at Cranberry

21-Karns City

24-at A-C Valley

27-Keystone

29-Venango Catholic (No JV), 7 p.m.

31-at Union

February

4-at North Clarion

7-Forest Area (No JV), 8 p.m.

Unless otherwise noted, home games start with JV at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow and road games at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.

