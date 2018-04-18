BROOKVILLE
BASEBALL
March
23-at Karns City, ppd. to April 19
26-at Johnsonburg;0-3 L
28-Bradford, ppd. to April 30
29-Clarion, ppd. to May 15
April
4-at Oil City, ppd. to May 10
6-at Brockway, ppd. to April 17
11-St. Marys, 2-0 4th, suspended
13-at Redbank Valley;6-14 L
16-DuBois CC, canceled
17-at Brockway, ppd. to May 14
18-at Punxsutawney, 3 p.m.
19-at Karns City (Butler), 6 p.m.
20-at North Clarion
23-at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
25-at Bradford
27-at Elk CC
30-Bradford
May
1-Clearfield
3-Clarion-Limestone
7-at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.
9-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
10-at Oil City, 4 p.m.
11-Brockway, 6 p.m.
14-at Brockway, 4p.m.
15-Clarion
16-DuBois, 6 p.m.
Games begion at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
SOFTBALL
March
28-Bradford, ppd. to May 3
29-at C-L, ppd. to April 10
April
2-at DuBois CC;1-6 L
6-at Brockway, ppd to April 17
9-Clarion, ppd. TBA
10-at C-L, ppd. to May 4
11-at St. Marys;0-10 (5) L
13-at Redbank Valley;5-9 L
16-Karns City, canceled
17-at Brockway, ppd. to April 30
18-Punxsutawney, ppd. TBA
20-at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.
23-DuBois
24-at Bradford (DH), 4 p.m.
27-Kane, canceled
30-Brockway (DH), 4 p.m.
May
1-Keystone, moved to May 3
3-Keystone
3-Bradford, moved to April 24
4-C-L (DH), 3:30 p.m.
7-St. Marys
9-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
9-at DuBois, moved to May 16
14-at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.
16-at Punxsutawney, moved to May 9
16-at DuBois, 4 p.m.
Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise listed
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
March
26-Clarion;105-44 W
April
3-at Punxsutawney, ppd. to April 4
4-at Punxsutawney, canceled
10-Elk Co. Catholic;110-40 W
14-Host DeMans Team Sports Invitational
17-Bradford
21-at Hickory Invitational, 9 a.m.
24-St. Marys
May
1-at DuBois
5-at Oil City Invitational, 9 a.m.
8-at Clearfield
10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
18-Host D9 Class 2A Championships, 1 p.m.
25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.
GIRLS
March
26-Clarion;83-56 W
April
3-at Punxsutawney, ppd. to April 4
4-at Punxsutawney, canceled
10-Elk Co. Catholic;74-71 W
14-Host DeMans Team Sports Invitational
17-Bradford
21-at Hickory Invitational, 9 a.m.
24-St. Marys
May
1-at DuBois
5-at Oil City Invitational, 9 a.m.
8-at Clearfield
10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
18-Host D9 Class 2A Championships, 1 p.m.
25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.
C-L
BASEBALL
March
27-Clarion, ppd. to April 6
April
3-Forest Area, ppd. to April 12
5-at North Clarion, ppd. to May 8
6-Clarion, ppd. to May 11
11-Cranberry, ppd. TBA
12-Forest Area, ppd. to April 23
16-Union, ppd. to May 5
17-at Redbank Valley, ppd. TBA
23-Forest Area
24-at Keystone (DH), 3:30 p.m.
26-at Moniteau, 4 p.m.
28-at Karns City (Butler), 4 p.m.
30-A-C Valley
May
2-at Clarion
3-at Brookville, 4 p.m.
5-Union, 10 a.m.
7-at Forest Area (Tionesta), 4 p.m.
8-North Clarion (DH), 3:30 p.m.
11-Clarion
14-at Cranberry, 4 p.m.
Games start at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
SOFTBALL
March
27-at Clarion, ppd. to April 13
29-Brookville, ppd. to April 10
April
3-Forest Area, ppd. to April 23
5-Sheffield, canceled
10-Brookville, ppd. to May 4
11-Cranberry, ppd. to May 11
13-at Clarion;0-13 (5) L
16-Union, ppd. TBA
17-at Redbank Valley, ppd. TBA
19-at Karns City, 4 p.m.
23-Forest Area
24-at Keystone (DH), 3:30 p.m.
26-at Moniteau, 4 p.m.
30-A-C Valley
May
2-Clarion
4-at Brookville (DH), 3:30 p.m.
7-at Forest Area (Marienville), 4 p.m.
11-Cranberry
14-at Cranberry, 4 p.m.
Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
April
4-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 6
6-A-C Valley;116-34 W
10-Redbank Valley;82-68 W
12-at Clarion;77-72 W
18-at Moniteau, 4:15 p.m.
23-at Cranberry
25-Karns City
May
1-Union
3-at North Clarion
8-Keystone
10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
18-D9 Class 2A Championships, at Brookville, 1 p.m.
25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
GIRLS
April
4-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 6
6-A-C Valley;65-85 L
10-Redbank Valley;53-97 L
12-at Clarion;68-87 L
18-at Moniteau, 4:15 p.m.
23-at Cranberry
25-Karns City
May
1-Union
3-at North Clarion
8-Keystone
10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
18-D9 Class 2A Championships, at Brookville, 1 p.m.
25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
