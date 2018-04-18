BROOKVILLE

BASEBALL

March

23-at Karns City, ppd. to April 19

26-at Johnsonburg;0-3 L

28-Bradford, ppd. to April 30

29-Clarion, ppd. to May 15

April

4-at Oil City, ppd. to May 10

6-at Brockway, ppd. to April 17

11-St. Marys, 2-0 4th, suspended

13-at Redbank Valley;6-14 L

16-DuBois CC, canceled

17-at Brockway, ppd. to May 14

18-at Punxsutawney, 3 p.m.

19-at Karns City (Butler), 6 p.m.

20-at North Clarion

23-at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

25-at Bradford

27-at Elk CC

30-Bradford

May

1-Clearfield

3-Clarion-Limestone

7-at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.

9-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

10-at Oil City, 4 p.m.

11-Brockway, 6 p.m.

14-at Brockway, 4p.m.

15-Clarion

16-DuBois, 6 p.m.

Games begion at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

SOFTBALL

March

28-Bradford, ppd. to May 3

29-at C-L, ppd. to April 10

April

2-at DuBois CC;1-6 L

6-at Brockway, ppd to April 17

9-Clarion, ppd. TBA

10-at C-L, ppd. to May 4

11-at St. Marys;0-10 (5) L

13-at Redbank Valley;5-9 L

16-Karns City, canceled

17-at Brockway, ppd. to April 30

18-Punxsutawney, ppd. TBA

20-at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.

23-DuBois

24-at Bradford (DH), 4 p.m.

27-Kane, canceled

30-Brockway (DH), 4 p.m.

May

1-Keystone, moved to May 3

3-Keystone

3-Bradford, moved to April 24

4-C-L (DH), 3:30 p.m.

7-St. Marys

9-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

9-at DuBois, moved to May 16

14-at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.

16-at Punxsutawney, moved to May 9

16-at DuBois, 4 p.m.

Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise listed

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS

March

26-Clarion;105-44 W

April

3-at Punxsutawney, ppd. to April 4

4-at Punxsutawney, canceled

10-Elk Co. Catholic;110-40 W

14-Host DeMans Team Sports Invitational

17-Bradford

21-at Hickory Invitational, 9 a.m.

24-St. Marys

May

1-at DuBois

5-at Oil City Invitational, 9 a.m.

8-at Clearfield

10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

18-Host D9 Class 2A Championships, 1 p.m.

25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.

GIRLS

March

26-Clarion;83-56 W

April

3-at Punxsutawney, ppd. to April 4

4-at Punxsutawney, canceled

10-Elk Co. Catholic;74-71 W

14-Host DeMans Team Sports Invitational

17-Bradford

21-at Hickory Invitational, 9 a.m.

24-St. Marys

May

1-at DuBois

5-at Oil City Invitational, 9 a.m.

8-at Clearfield

10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

18-Host D9 Class 2A Championships, 1 p.m.

25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.

C-L

BASEBALL

March

27-Clarion, ppd. to April 6

April

3-Forest Area, ppd. to April 12

5-at North Clarion, ppd. to May 8

6-Clarion, ppd. to May 11

11-Cranberry, ppd. TBA

12-Forest Area, ppd. to April 23

16-Union, ppd. to May 5

17-at Redbank Valley, ppd. TBA

23-Forest Area

24-at Keystone (DH), 3:30 p.m.

26-at Moniteau, 4 p.m.

28-at Karns City (Butler), 4 p.m.

30-A-C Valley

May

2-at Clarion

3-at Brookville, 4 p.m.

5-Union, 10 a.m.

7-at Forest Area (Tionesta), 4 p.m.

8-North Clarion (DH), 3:30 p.m.

11-Clarion

14-at Cranberry, 4 p.m.

Games start at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

SOFTBALL

March

27-at Clarion, ppd. to April 13

29-Brookville, ppd. to April 10

April

3-Forest Area, ppd. to April 23

5-Sheffield, canceled

10-Brookville, ppd. to May 4

11-Cranberry, ppd. to May 11

13-at Clarion;0-13 (5) L

16-Union, ppd. TBA

17-at Redbank Valley, ppd. TBA

19-at Karns City, 4 p.m.

23-Forest Area

24-at Keystone (DH), 3:30 p.m.

26-at Moniteau, 4 p.m.

30-A-C Valley

May

2-Clarion

4-at Brookville (DH), 3:30 p.m.

7-at Forest Area (Marienville), 4 p.m.

11-Cranberry

14-at Cranberry, 4 p.m.

Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS

April

4-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 6

6-A-C Valley;116-34 W

10-Redbank Valley;82-68 W

12-at Clarion;77-72 W

18-at Moniteau, 4:15 p.m.

23-at Cranberry

25-Karns City

May

1-Union

3-at North Clarion

8-Keystone

10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

18-D9 Class 2A Championships, at Brookville, 1 p.m.

25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

GIRLS

April

4-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 6

6-A-C Valley;65-85 L

10-Redbank Valley;53-97 L

12-at Clarion;68-87 L

18-at Moniteau, 4:15 p.m.

23-at Cranberry

25-Karns City

May

1-Union

3-at North Clarion

8-Keystone

10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

18-D9 Class 2A Championships, at Brookville, 1 p.m.

25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

