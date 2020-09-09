BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders have a schedule and how they’ll try to win something as in a District 9 title is really uncertain as the season kicks off Friday night at home against DuBois.
But head coach Scott Park enters his sixth season at least knowing he’ll play some games this year. The Raiders scrimmaged Punxsutawney at home last Friday night — they’ll host the Chucks again Oct. 9 — and are scheduled to also play Clarion, Karns City and Moniteau before repeat dates with DuBois and Clarion in October with possible rematches as well with Karns City and Moniteau.
How the playoffs will work is anyone’s guess at this point. The Raiders are in Class 2A again for the new cycle and going into this week, there was no official indication on how things will work for a postseason if we get there.
But Park has games on a schedule, at least.
“(The offseason) was definitely an emotional roller coast for the coaches and players and the summer was different with no seven on seven games, and there were things we stayed away from so we didn’t jeopardize the season,” Park said. “But I’ll tell you what. The players have been awesome, they’ve done everything we’ve asked and we followed the guidelines we were going to have to follow to ensure we have a season.
“When there was talk about no sports until January, the kids were perturbed about that because we have 13 seniors and they’ve been together a long time and they’re hoping for a special season. I think the PIAA made the right move letting it up to the schools and I’m thankful we have a superintendent and a school board that’s willing to move on and let the kids have the opportunity.”
Park has 42 players on his roster — all seven freshmen are up this year for the first time in program history — and plenty are back from last year’s 8-3 run that ended with a rematch loss in the first round of the playoffs to Kane.
Senior quarterback Jack Krug, already the Raiders’ all-time leading passer with 5,993 yards, is on the verge of becoming the eighth D9 passer to eclipse 6,000 career yards and his 77 TD passes already rank sixth all-time in the district. The 6-foot left-hander has put on 10 to 15 pounds and looks more bulked up at 195 pounds. He’s the team’s returning rusher as well, giving the Raiders a big two-way threat once again.
“Jack has gotten stronger and came out here every day to go through his footwork drills and run,” Park said. “I like his attitude and demeanor and I think he’s just maybe more businesslike or whatever.”
Krug lost his top target Ian Thrush to graduation, but has his next three returning in seniors Robert Keth (50 catches, 668 yards, 7 TDs), Kyle MacBeth (48-619, 5 TDs) and Ryan Daisley (27-256, 3 TDs). Sophomores Brayden Kunselman and Truman Sharp are other potential targets in what could be another lethal passing game.
Keth has thrown for over 2,700 yards backing up Krug when he was out of the lineup. His yardage and 28 TD passes rank sixth and fifth respectively on the program’s honor roll and another productive receiving season will get him on the team’s receiving lists as well.
“Robert has done everything we’ve asked of him and then some,” Park said. “He’s spent a ton of time in the weight room after his freshman year to get bigger and it’s really paid off.”
On the line, seniors Elliot Park, Nathan Taylor and Warren Corbett are returning starters at center, left guard and right tackle. They’re looking at junior Hunter Smith to fill the left tackle spot and either senior Tyler Myers or sophomores Nathan Haney or Baily Miller at right guard.
They’ll look to not only protect Krug, but also spring some running lanes for backs in seniors Lincoln Radaker and Creed Knepp, sophomore Braiden Davis, and junior Cameron Moore. Krug led the Raiders in rushing with 438 yards and 7 TDs and Robert Keth was used in short yardage red zone plays and scored 6 TDs, but no other returning rusher gained over 100 yards last year and the team averaged less than 100 yards per game.
Any running success to keep defenses honest against a Krug-led pass-heavy Raiders attack would make things even more lethal.
“I’m expecting big things,” Park said. “Especially with Jack, Robert, Elliot and Nathan, they’ve been here now for four years and if we can stay healthy, I think we will surpass the offenses from the past years.”
Defensively, the Raiders turned in a solid season, giving up around 250 yards per game and forcing 32 turnovers. Taylor was the Large School Division Defensive Player of the Year while he, Park and Keth were the top three tacklers on the unit. The Raiders had 18 interceptions from six different players with MacBeth accounting for a whopping eight pickoffs.
“It was a good year and we have a lot of those guys back on defense,” Park said. “I’m almost excited about the defense as I am with the offense.”
Park will be at one of the defensive end spots with fellow senior Wyatt Thrush also back at tackle. Braiden Davis saw time at end last year as a freshman and will fill one of those spots with juniors Jake Becker and Smith, and sophomore Miller looking to play at the other tackle spot beside Thrush.
Keth and Taylor return to linebacker in the team’s 4-4 set. Radaker, Knepp and junior Tate Lindermuth will fill the other two spots.
MacBeth is back at cornerback with Daisley, Sharp and sophomore John Colgan gunning for time at the other corner spot. Kunselman will be the safety, a spot he manned some last year as a freshman.
Taylor returns as the punter and might wind up taking the place-kicking duties as well.
The rest of Park’s coaching staff is Andy Martino, Nick Nosker, Jim Rush, Gabe Bowley, Dave Fitch, Bob Fye, Tom Krug and Max Kutz.
ROSTER
Seniors: Robert Keth, Jack Krug, Ryan Daisley, Creed Knepp, Linkin Radaker, Nathan Kessler, Warren Corbett, Elliot Park, Nathan Taylor, Tyler Myers, Rodney Waggoner, Wyatt Thrush, Kyle MacBeth.
Juniors: Dakotah Davis, Hunter Smith, Shawn Foster, Jake Becker, Cameron Moore, Joe Shields, Tate Lindermuth, A.J. Sedor.
Sophomores: Caden Marshall, Miles Bogush, John Colgan, Truman Sharp, Brayden Kunselman, Lucas Haight, Coyha Brown, Bryce Weaver, Braiden Davis, Carson Weaver, Braden Long, Michael Goddard, Nathan Haney, Baily Miller.
Freshmen: Michael Colgan, Daniel Drake, Logan Loy, Jack Knapp, Gavin Baughman, Jack Pete, Charlie Krug.