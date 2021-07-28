BROOKVILLE — In a Federation League semifinal series that went the distance, the deciding fifth game had the Brookville Grays and Rossiter Miners tied at 3-3 going into the seventh inning.
And perhaps a nod to the team that had a handful of more productive at-bats, it was the Miners who turned a two-out and nobody on seventh into a four-run rally that sparked them to a 7-3 win Sunday afternoon at McKinley Field.
Grays starter Thomas Plummer took a gutsy five-hitter into the inning and got two quick outs before the Miners put the next seven batters on base.
Singles by Isaac London and Byers followed by an infield single from Isaac Stouffer brought up the left-handed Pete Meterko, who delivered a clutch two-run single, taking an outside pitch on a 1-2 offering from Plummer down the left-field line.
“My goal obviously is to put the bat on the ball, but I was trying to adjust the last couple at-bats prior to that. I was just jamming myself, so my mindset was to just square it up,” said Meterko, the 43-year-old shortstop and longtime Miners mainstay. “The ball was outside, a lot outside. It was high and out.”
“I normally don’t take it that way, These guys here said they haven’t seen me go that way in years. I never go that way usually.”
Grays manager Bob McCullough has seen a few of Meterko’s at-bats as well.
“I haven’t seen him hit a ball down the line like that in a long time,” he said.
Plummer was out of gas at that point, yielding to Jake Meeker who walked Matt Gourley to load the bases again. Ashton Stonbraker reached on an infield error to push home another run and Meeker hit Dylan Kachmar to force in the fourth run of the inning.
The Grays stranded two runners in the bottom of the seventh, ending their season at 19-9 overall.
“I thought we were going to make a comeback and in fact I felt really strong about it but then Plummer got into a little trouble in the seventh,” McCullough said. “I give Rossiter credit. They played pretty well. They have some ballplayers who are not just questionable but good. They’re tough.”
Two straight games, the Miners went to pitchers on three days of rest as London limited the Grays to just that one run on Saturday — a Nathan Bonfardine solo homer in the second inning — while Byers wound up going the distance on Sunday on three days rest after blanking the Grays 6-0 in Game 2 last Wednesday.
Byers took a 3-1 lead and a three-hitter into the bottom of the sixth inning before the Grays tied it with two runs. Hunter Geer, Saturday’s pitching hero with his three-hitter, tripled in a run then scored when Chase Palmer singled past third baseman Isaac Stouffer with one out.
The Grays couldn’t push any more across, leaving the bases loaded.
The pitching-worn and No. 3 seed Miners will take what they accomplished in beating No. 2 seed Grays, which extended their best-of-five series to the final game on Sunday with a 1-0 win at Rossiter Saturday. They’ll face the defending champion DuBois Rockets in a best-of-seven final that started Tuesday.
For updates, go to www.leaguelineup.com/fedleague.
The Miners take a 17-10 record into the finals. They wound up 5-3 against the Grays, taking three of the final four after the Grays took the opener of their playoff series.
“This was the second day we’ve used guys on short rest with Isaac London on Saturday,” Miners manager Cory Geer said. “I’ll be honest, depth-wise pitching we don’t have a lot, but we’ve kind of been able to piece it together here and there all year. Daren and Isaac stepped up huge the last two days. Daren, it was a really gritty performance by him. That’s a very good Brookville team and we have a lot respect for those guys. It was a back-and-forth series.”
Earlier, the Miners scored twice in the third, both runs unearned after a bad throw to second from Plummer on Kachmar’s sacrifice bunt attempt. London singled deep to center just over Geer’s glove on his back-to-the infield try to drive in the first run and Byers’ pushed home Kachmar on a sacrifice fly.
The Grays answered in the bottom of the third on Geer’s first of three hits, a two-out single that scored Brady Caylor.
Stouffer doubled to lead off the fourth, moved to third on Meterko’s situational hitting with a groundout to second and scored on Gourley’s sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. It stood that way until the Grays rallied in the sixth.
Byers navigated well through an eight-hit complete game with two strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter.
SATURDAY, July 24
Grays 1, Miners 0
At Rossiter’s Shaffer Field, it took just one run as Nathan Bonfardine’s solo homer in the top of the second inning was the lone run scored and Hunter Geer’s three-hitter on a sub-70-pitch outing made it stand up to force a fifth and final game.
Bonfardine, nursing a leg injury, and Tanner LaBenne both returned to the Grays’ lineup after a vacation and proved their worth immediately with Bonfardine’s glove at third and homer over the short fence down the left-field line at Rossiter.
“The last AB I had (strikeout in first-round Kuntz Motors series), it was five pitches and that at-bat was just one,” said Bonfardine, who’d had three at-bats in the month of July going into Saturday. “It was a hanging curve ball and I knew batting in the four hole and keyed in on the first off-speed pitch I saw.”
But it was Geer’s three-hitter with two strikeouts and no walks that set the tone, especially with the early 1-0 lead.
“I came in today knowing I had to come out and pitch a stellar game to keep us alive in the playoffs and I had to come out and take care of business,” Geer said. “We worked a lot with the changeup today, mixed that in and it seemed to work well.”
The only time the Miners had a runner in scoring position was the bottom of the fourth when Addison Neal led off with a single and stole second, but Geer got two infield popups to LaBenne at first base and a groundout to end the threat.
“It’s really good seeing one of your players tying them up today for sure. His off-speed pitches were working great,” Bonfardine added.
“It’s never easy down here and Hunter pitched a beautiful ball game. I was thinking I wanted Plummer to pitch, but Joey (Lopez) talked me out of it knowing we had to have someone ready (Sunday),” Grays manager Bob McCullough said.
The Grays had just four hits, a Lopez leadoff single in the third, a Jake Meeker single in the fourth and a Plummer leadoff single in the seventh.
London went seven innings on three days of rest and wound up striking out seven and walking four, all of those coming in the last two innings.
LaBenne boosted the Grays’ defense with eight chances without an error, including starting a double play in the first inning on a sharp grounder by Daren Byers.
THURSDAY, July 22
Miners 3, Grays 2
At McKinley Field, the Miners’ Cory Geer came out of his coaches box and threw 4 1/3 innings of heroic relief and catcher Ashton Stonbreaker drove in all the runs as the visiting Miners won in eight innings to take a 2-1 series lead.
The Grays took a 2-0 lead into the top of the sixth inning as Grays starter Kane McCall scattered five hits over the first five innings, his biggest trouble coming in the top of the third when he worked out of a bases-loaded jam with an inning-ending double play.
Chase Palmer’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the third had given the Grays the game’s only two runs.
But in the Miners’ sixth, Darren Byers led off with a single. After one out, Isaac Stouffer reached on an infield error. McCall struck out Matt Gourley for the second out, but Stonbreaker delivered with a double just inside the right-field line, allowing Byers and Stouffer to score and tie the game.
In the bottom of the fourth, Geer relieved the starter Stouffer with two outs and kept the Grays off the scoreboard the rest of the way. His wicked curveball was enough to keep the Grays at bay, although they had runners on base in every inning —stranding runners on first and third in the fifth, second in the sixth and first and second in the seventh with a runner on first at the end in the eighth.
Geer wound up giving up three hits, two of them infield singles to his cousin, the Grays’ Hunter Geer. He struck out six and walked four.
Geer kept them in the game, but the Miners still needed another big at-bat from Stonbraker, who stepped to the plate with two outs and Pete Meterko on second base after leading off the top of the eighth with a walk — McCall’s lone walk of the game as he allowed eight hits while striking out six — and getting to second on a wild pitch.
With a base open, the Grays did consider walking Stonbraker during a conference at the mound, but McCall tried to pitch him carefully, but left a 3-2 fastball on the outside corner and Stonbraker delivered a single to score Meterko.
Geer stranded Brady Caylor at second in the sixth, getting Joey Lopez on a popout and Jake Meeker on a groundout. Then in the seventh with the score still tied, Geer reached on his second infield single and moved to second on Jamison Rhoades’ sacrifice bunt, but Geer struck out Blaise Roush looking and got Bryce Rafferty on a bouncer back to the mound to send the game into extras.
The Grays left 13 runners on base, going 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
The Miners outhit the Grays, 8-7. Stonbraker reached in an infield single in the second inning as well, finishing 3-for-4. Hunter Geer’s three hits led the Grays. Lopez singled twice.
WEDNES., July 21
Miners 6, Grays 0
At Rossiter one day after Thomas Plummer blanked the Miners in the series opener, it was the Miners’ turn for a gem as left-hander Daren Byers tossed a two-hitter, striking out five and walking four.
Byers allowed just a single to Jake Meeker in the fourth inning and two-out single to Blaise Roush in the seventh.
Byers scored the first run in the first inning after singling with one out and scoring on Isaac Stouffer’s two-out single. Rossiter made it 3-0 with two more runs in the fourth, chasing Grays starter Hayden Callen after the first five batters reached base. A walk, error and hit batter starting things and Ashton Stonbraker had the only hit in the inning, singling in Pete Meterko. Anthony Maseto’s bases-loaded walk brought home Stouffer.
Similar to Tuesday’s Grays win, the winning team broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth. The Miners batted around and scored three runs, getting RBI singles from Isaac London and Addison Neal. Matt Gourley was hit by a pitch by reliever Blaise Roush to force in the final run.
Byers retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced with three strikeouts and a walk. In the fourth, Joey Lopez walked and Jake Meeker singled, but after Callen’s flyout to center moved Lopez to third, Byers induced an inning-ending double play ball back to the mound off the bat of Jamison Rhoades.
That was the only inning the Grays got a runner past first.
The Grays’ had their 12-game winning streak snapped. Their last loss came a day after their twinbill loss to the Miners in a 7-6 loss to Sykesville back on June 16.