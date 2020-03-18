KITTANNING — For just the fourth time all season, a Brookville Raiders opponent shot over 50 percent. Not surprisingly in last Wednesday’s second round of the PIAA playoffs, that foe was defending state champion Lincoln Park.
Leading from start to finish and blasting out of the gate with a 16-3 lead, the WPIAL runner-up Leopards knocked the Raiders out of the postseason with a 66-46 win at Armstrong High School.
While the Raiders’ season ended at 18-8, Lincoln Park (22-5) moved on to … wait with the rest of the postseason put on hold and maybe for good, but it’s Beaver Falls in the quarterfinals if it does continue. For sure the Raiders’ season was over with the loss being just the second in their last 10 games to close the schedule.
For head coach Dalton Park, it was a matter of getting through some injuries, including working to replace one lost starter along with way with senior David Cable. Lincoln Park was just bigger and faster and shot it well at 58 percent (30-for-52) from the field.
“We got through (the injuries), they started playing pretty good and then they started playing together, and then they start playing defense together,” Park said. “I didn’t think they played terrible defense tonight and we didn’t help it with not rebounding, which is part of defense, but they were a little taller and more athletic, so credit to them. They played hard and did everything they needed to do.”
The Raiders got it back to within 16-7 by the end of the first quarter, but Lincoln Park led by 32-16 by halftime. The Leopards’ lead swelled to 52-32 after three quarter and then a 12-2 run to start the third pushed their lead to its biggest point at 64-34 at the 4:51 mark of the fourth quarter.
Dakari Bradford hit 8 of 10 shots from the floor and scored 16 points while guard Isaiah Smith finished with 11 points. Seven other players reached double figures as Lincoln Park outrebounded the Raiders, 36-25. However, the Leopards turned it over 18 times — the Raiders had 13 steals — while forcing 19 Raiders giveaways.
“The kids were excited coming in and they’re disappointed now,” Park said. “They wanted to win, they played the whole way to the end, none of them gave up, and they did everything I asked them to. They didn’t play selfish, they shared the ball. They ran the floor the whole time and disappointed but they weren’t defeated.”
Jace Miner scored 18 points to lead the Raiders. Robert Keth scored 11 points and Aaron Park finished with eight points.
“We wanted to put pressure on balls get best we can get a hand in their face every time they shot,” Park said. “I don’t know if we succeeded at that, but we had the pressure on them like we wanted to on a couple shots. … But credit to them. We were hoping they’d have an off night. I watched film and I saw nights where they were lights-out and I saw nights where they didn’t shoot so well, so we were hoping that we’d have one of those lights where they didn’t shoot well.
“It was the opposite. We didn’t shoot well. It seemed like the beginning we couldn’t get anything to drop and we couldn’t get any flow off of that. So, not shooting well, taking away the drives that we could have had by shooting open shots and it didn’t open the floor up for us.”
The Leopards outscored the Raiders 12-4 on second-chance points and 23-13 on points off turnovers. Lincoln Park also blocked seven shots, four coming in the first quarter, and that threat certainly affecting things inside which is where the Raiders made a living all season.
“(Rebounding) was the big difference in the game,” Park said. “There are many other facets, but that’s the one that sticks in my head the most. There were a lot of rebound balls getting tipped, and then they would get it. We just we didn’t get second opportunities they got a lot of second opportunities.”