Just a few days after learning that a Ridgway player tested positive for COVID-19, but that things appeared to be OK after the Department of Health signed off on playing, the Brookville Raiders football team geared up for the Karns City Gremlins.
The Raiders beat the Gremlins bad the first time around, but head coach Scott Park was adamant earlier in the week that it wouldn’t be as easy the second time.
He believed that before Friday. Then Friday came.
Two separate times, Park went from learning about a couple of junior varsity players testing positive for COVID-19 and seven players total on the roster after contact tracing to a total of 12 after a second notification later in the afternoon.
There was little time to think about football, coaches or players. Special teams plans were being improvised in the locker room at Brockway’s Varischetti Field.
A 23-man roster suddenly made the Raiders even more vulnerable, let alone the emotional roller-coaster of the past week.
“We had a morning meeting and then we got new information and the kids saw the look on my face in the afternoon when I was called to the office, so we called the team down to the auditorium to give them the update,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “And then we were waiting for the yes or no from the DOH.”
The team left the building thinking it was seven kids out for Friday night, but it expanded and the last thing any Raider was thinking about as kickoff approached was football.
“I’m 52 years old and it was hard on me,” Park said. “We tried to tell the kids to be positive and not to let it take away from the game that night.”
So the Raiders scrambled to fill holes and spots and roles and lean on players who wound up trying to more to help the team win.
“Those guys did circle the wagons,” Park said. “Robert Keth said to put him on special teams and he was out one play, maybe two, and he was dead-tired. They fought to the very end and we had opportunities to win the game, but by far it was one of the greatest efforts, I think, that probably nobody else could’ve gone through. It’s a testament to the seniors and their leadership and talent.”
And they still almost won. Almost, but they didn’t and Karns City needed a 27-yard field goal to send Brookville home for the season.
COVID-19 struck the Raiders hard and the Gremlins finished it off, barely, 16-14. Park was able to step back somewhat and take a larger view on what was able to happen this year.
“If you had said in August that we would get eight games in this year, people would’ve said you were crazy and we were fortunate enough to play six regular-season games and win a playoff game,” Park said. “We beat Ridgway and Central Clarion, those are good programs, so there are a lot of positives and we can a long way and did things right.
“The kids worked hard for that stuff and it’s just the time we’re living in and we should be fortunate that we had a season. Last spring, the seniors lost that season so as much as it hurts that we didn’t win a district title, the fact we got to play and see these seniors and their talent is an important thing.”
The postgame was about as emotional as it could get for a devastated Raiders program. But some did grasp the big picture, as brutally tough as that was.
“Eventually, the kids will understand it, but you do learn so much from the kids too as a coach,” Park said. “On the way home, I texted my son (Elliot) and told him I was sorry because (winning a title) was what we always talked about. And his exact words back to me was ‘There’s nothing to be sorry about. It happens and it’s God’s plan.’ That’s an 18-year-old kid who just lost everything they worked for. We’re on the bus on the way home and he’s able to reason like that.
“Yes, it’s 10 times worse being that my son is a senior and the other guys who’ve grown up with him, so it’s heartbreaking because you feel that was your title and you get dealt a raw deal the day of the game. We did about everything we needed to do from June to now with the protocols and then something like that to happen, it just doesn’t seem fair. But I told the team afterward that what doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger.”
