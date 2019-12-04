It’s a full weekend slate of games, matches or meets for all of the area winter sports teams at Brookville and Clarion-Limestone this weekend.
Here’s a quick look at the schedule
BROOKVILLE HOSTS TIP-OFF TOURNEYS AGAIN — Both Brookville teams and the Clarion-Limestone girls’ basketball teams debut this year once again at Brookville’s tip-off tournaments.
In fact, it’s the Brookville and C-L girls squaring off in a first-round matchup on Friday at 6 p.m. while the Brookville boys follow at 7:30 with their first-round matchup against St. Joe’s Catholic Academy.
In earlier first-round matchups, it’s Clearfield facing North Clarion on the girls’ side at 3 p.m. while Warren faces Brockway in the other boys’ game at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule as the girls’ consolation game at 2 p.m., the boys’ consolation game at 3:30 with the championship games at 5:30 p.m. for the girls and 7:30 for the boys.
Warren, 12-10 last year, beat the Raiders for the boys’ title last year, rallying for a 56-54 win. The Dragons lost their top five scorers to graduation. The Raiders routed Mercer 60-24 in their first round win.
This year, St. Joe’s out of District 6 in Boalsburg near State College is a new addition to the tournament, replacing Mercer. The Wolves were 19-6 last year, finishing third in the D6 Class 1A playoffs and advancing to the state playoffs before losing in the first round. Juniors Chad Khoza (12.3 ppg.) and Brendan Scanlon (13.3 ppg.) are the leading returning scorers, ranking third and fourth on the team last year.
On the girls’ side, it was the host Lady Raiders who ended North Clarion’s two-year title run with a 47-37 win over the She-Wolves.
WRESTLERS HEAD TO GREENVILLE — It’s another season-opening trip for the Raiders to Greensville’s Sheetz Kickoff Classic on Saturday.
It’s another five-match schedule for the Raiders, who open with Cambridge Springs at 9 a.m., Harbor Creek at 10:15 a.m., host Greenville at 11:30 a.m., Union City at 1 p.m. and Meadville at 2:15 p.m.
The Raiders were 3-2 last year with wins over Grove City, Seneca and Union City with losses to Waynesburg and Greenville.
Next week, the Raiders visit Johnsonburg Wednesday and head to the King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School next Friday and Saturday.
SWIMMERS OPEN FRIDAY — It’s a dual meet opener for the Brookville swimming team at Oil City Friday night at 6 p.m.
Head coach Ray Doolittle makes his debut on the road with the team opening its home schedule next Tuesday against traditional power Clearfield at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium at 6 p.m.
C-L BOYS PLAY AT GROVE CITY — The Lions open at the Kaiser Tournament against Fort LeBoeuf Friday at 5:30 p.m. with a scheduled 5:30 p.m. Saturday game against Reynolds as well.
Last year, the Lions were 1-1 at the same tournament, beating Fort LeBoeuf in Saturday’s consolation game, 56-39, after a first-round 86-68 loss to General McLane.