BROOKVILLE — It’s another streak for the Brookville Raiders basketball team.
Monday’s 62-35 non-conference win over Redbank Valley on Senior Night made it two in a row for the Raiders, who ended a four-game slide by sweating out a hard-fought win last Friday at Bradford.
They’re 13-8 going into Friday’s regular-season finale at DuBois. Then it’s off to the Class 3A playoffs with most likely a D9 title game matchup with Moniteau next Thursday at Clarion or Keystone with a win getting them into a sub-regional final against the District 5 champion on Feb. 28 in Johnstown.
It’s been 3-4, 8-0, 0-4 and now 2-0 for head coach Dalton Park’s team.
“We started off sluggish, had a great run, got sluggish again, cleaned it up and then we had a couple of good games that were losses, but I was not upset with that,” said Park, referring losses at home to state-ranked Coudersport and Elk County Catholic.
“I wasn’t satisfied with that, but the kids came together and we’ve been playing well the last few games and hard-nosed defense. We’ve found it again,” he added. “That defense brings the team together. I like where we’re at. Hopefully we can keep that going into DuBois and we’ll go from there.”
Against the Bulldogs, the Raiders found themselves in a 12-5 hole at the outset, but the
Raiders responded with a 13-2 run to take the lead for good at 18-14 at the 6:11 mark of the second quarter.
The Raiders led 27-23 by halftime and then limited Redbank Valley to just 12 points in the second half to pull away for the non-conference win. The Bulldogs were just 5-for-28 from the field in the second half and a lowly 2-for-28 from the 3-point line.
“I didn’t think we were playing terrible defense in the beginning, but they stayed defense the whole game and when we do that for four quarters, it’s going to be a good game for us,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “It may be close, but as long as we play four, the outcome is going to be good because the defense feeds into our offense. We were playing good defense early, but we really did in the second half. It led into nine kids playing and working hard together and it turned the score into a big spread.
“I thought we contested every shot, maybe a couple where we didn’t have a hand in their face. If you play four quarters of that, that’s a good thing. That tells you the kids are hustling and doing what they need to do.”
The Raiders also outrebounded the Bulldogs, 44-27.
Offensively, the Raiders shot just over 50 percent (25-for-49) as Aaron Park led the efficient night shooting by making all nine of his shots from the field to score 19 points with eight rebounds. Logan Byerly added 12 points while Gilhousen, Robert Keth and Jace Miner each scored eight points. Keth added nine rebounds while Jack Krug collected eight rebounds.
The Raiders’ largest lead was 29 points at 62-33 with 2:27 remaining.
The Raiders honored their lone senior on the roster in Gilhousen, who’s starting to get back on track after missing four games with an ankle injury. He’s played limited minutes the last three games.
“He’s getting better each day, maybe 75 percent now,” Park said. “We need him and what he brings to the team, added depth, leadership and rebounding.”
Redbank Valley got 12 points from Chris Marshall. The Bulldogs fell to 12-9.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Feb. 8
Raiders 44,
Bradford 43
At Bradford, the Raiders survived a miserable shooting night from the free throw line to hold off the Owls.
The Raiders were 6-for-19 from the line and going 4-for-12 in the fourth quarter. Aaron Park’s layup off a Jack Krug pass put the Raiders up 40-33 with 2:38 left, but it was a struggle from there.
Their final points came when Bryce Baughman hit one of two free throws with 23.8 seconds left. The Owls cut it to 44-43 with 7.4 seconds left and after fouling Park with 6.9 seconds on the clock, they had a chance to win it when Park missed both free throws.
But Tyler Gigliotti’s driving layup attempt to the basket as time ran out missed and the Raiders hung on.
Park was the lone Raider in double-figure scoring with 10 points to go along with 14 rebounds. Jace Miner finished with nine points, Robert Keth added eight points and Jack Krug had seven points, five rebounds and five assists.
The Raiders led by as many as nine points on a Robert Keth basket that put them up 32-23 late in the third quarter. The Raiders led most of the game, including 23-19 at halftime.
Steve Knowlton led the Owls with 14 points. The Raiders limited the Owls to 31 percent shooting (15-for-49) and outrebounded them, 36-26.
The Raiders improved to 6-3 in league play, clinching second place behind Elk County Catholic, which won its seventh straight league title. Last year, the Crusaders shared the crown with Bradford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.