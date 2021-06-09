DuBOIS — Three area players are part of the inaugural Keith Miller High School Senior Invitational All-Star baseball game scheduled for Friday, June 18 at Showers Field starting at 6:30 p.m.
Brookville’s Jace Miner and Chase Palmer, and Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Callen are among the 50 players representing 23 different high schools in District 9 and 10.
The squads will be coached by Penn State-DuBois manager Tom Calliari and assistant Mike Nesbit. Their Lions recently won their third straight Small College World Series title.
Calliari’s team will be the Eagles while Nesbit’s the Bucks.
Miner and Callen will play for the Eagles while Palmer is on the Bucks roster.
The game is named in honor of former Keystone Panthers coach and PIAA official Keith Miller, who passed away in 2019. The game was founded by Miller’s family including his wife Ruby and his sons Chad and Brian.
The rosters are listed below:
EAGLES
Broc Weigle – A-C Valley, P/1B; Austen Davis – Bradford, OF; Jace Miner – Brookville, P/OF; Ryan Tomczak – Cathedral Prep, P/1B; Hayden Callen – Clarion-Limestone, P/INF; Matt Bailor – Clearfield, C; Hunter Dixon – Clearfield, P; Nick Domico – Clearfield, 1B; Dante Armanini – DuBois Central Catholic, OF; Damon Foster – DuBois Central Catholic, INF; Jared Beers – Eisenhower, 1B; Dillon Benson – Eisenhower, OF; Tegan Gray – Eisenhower, 3B/P/C; Isaac Criss – Grove City, SS; Tye Elder – Keystone, C/P; Keenan Heeter – Keystone, P/1B; Brandon Perez – North East, P/OF; Cole Sebastian – Otto-Eldred, P/INF; Trey Ayers – Port Allegany – C; Carter Moses – Port Allegany, P/1B/OF; Kobe Bonanno – Redbank Valley, INF; Hunter Titus – Titusville, 3B; Shane Uber – Union City, P/OF; Luke Atteshol – West Middlesex, P/OF; Garett Donaldson – West Middlesex, P/3B/1B.
BUCKS
Ben Glasl – Brockway, OF/2B; Chase Palmer – Brookville, 2B; Jake Malec – Cathedral Prep, 1B/P; Karson Rumsky – Clearfield, CF; Cole Slaugenhoup, Clarion, C/1B/P; Chandler Ho – DuBois, CF/P; Garrett Starr – DuBois, SS/P; Zach Spellen – DuBois Central Catholic, 1B/3B/2B/P/OF; Zane Alexander – Eisenhower, CF; Dillon Benson – Eisenhower, LF; Owen Trumbull – Eisenhower, P; Matt Schmader – Forest Area, P/CF; Mason Jones – Grove City, P/CF; Rowan Perample, Grove City, P/DH/Utility; Reese Novosel – Kane, 1B; Bobby Rumcik – Kane, C/OF; Carson Whiteman – Kane, P/OF; Nate Gutonski – Keystone, SS/P; Logan Sell – Keystone, C/IF; Kyle Uber – Lakeview, SS/P; Jacob Merry – Otto-Eldred, P/CF; Drew Benson – Port Allegany, SS/2B; Isaiah Caden – Port Allegany, CF; Steven Reed – Union City, P/OF; Derrik Zappa – West Middlesex, OF