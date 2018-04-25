BROOKVILLE — The Brookville and St. Marys track and field teams slogged through a damp and rainy afternoon to split their matchups Tuesday on Senior Recognition Day.
The host Raiders routed the Dutch, 121-29, while the Lady Dutch won the girls’ meet, 86-64.
The Raiders (4-1) won 14 of the 18 events with Ian Thrush and Bryan Dworek tripling. The two teamed up with Jack Krug and John Frank to win the 4x100-meter relay in 45.7 seconds with Thrush winning the 100 dash (11.71) and Dworek taking the 200 dash (23.54) and long jump (19 feet, 7 inches), beating teammate De-Angelo Coffey by tiebreaker on the next-best jump.
Dillon Olson and Ethan Brentham doubled. Olson earned the boys’ Clint Puller Memorial Award for his performance in winning the 110 and 300 hurdles (16.05 and 41.43) while finishing second in the 200 dash.
Brentham won the 800 (2:12.76) and 1,600 runs (5:07.92).
Also winning for the Raiders were Bryce Baughman (10:54.55, D9-qualifying) in the 3,200 run, Cameron Hooven in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches), beating teammate Coffey by tiebreaker, Griffen Wolfe in the pole vault (10 feet), Coffey in the triple jump (40 feet, 2 inches) and Tucker Wolfe in the javelin (139 feet).
Dani MacBeth was a triple-winner for the Lady Raiders (2-3, a recording error reversed a win against Elk County Catholic, making that score 73-72 ECC back on April 10). She won the 300 hurdles (51.5), long jump (15 feet, 9 inches) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay with Madison and Morgan Johnson, and Brooke Quairiere (53.67).
Quairiere, the Puller Award winner for the girls, also won the 100 hurdles (16.93). Morgan Johnson won the high jump (4 feet, 4 inches) while Rylee Stancliffe won the 200 dash (28.98), Mattisen Drake won the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches) and Sydney Miller won the javelin (91 feet, 4 inches).
Brookville runs at DuBois next Tuesday.
In last week’s tri-meet with Bradford and DuBois Central Catholic:
WEDNESDAY, April 18
Brookville splits with Bradford, DCC
Bumping the scheduled tri-meet between host Brookville, Bradford and DuBois Central Catholic back a day to Wednesday, all three teams took advantage of better weather conditions at Brookville Area High School.
In dual meet scoring, Bradford wound up with a perfect 4-0 day. The Owls beat the hosts (82-68) and DCC (128 1/3-16 2/3) while the Lady Owls topped Brookville (87-61) and DCC (123.5-16.5).
Brookville swept DCC, 124-24 for the boys and 114.5-20.5 for the girls.
The Raiders won seven events with Ian Thrush and Bryan Dworek turning in triple-win days. Thrush won the 100-meter dash (11.41) and 400 dash (52.75) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (44.17) with Dworek, Jack Krug and John Frank.
Dworek won the long jump (21 feet, 6 inches) and led a Raiders sweep with Thrush and Dillon Olson in the 200 dash with a time of 23.15 seconds.
Also for the Raiders, Cameron Hooven cleared 5 feet, 10 inches to win the high jump while De-Angelo Coffey won the triple jump (43 feet).
For the DCC boys, Jonny Ritsick turned in two overall runner-up finishes in the 1,600 (5:10.46) and 3,200 (11:21.22) runs. John Piccirillo was fifth in the 3,200 run. Isaac Painter was the Cardinals’ top thrower, placing fifth in the shot put and sixth in the discus.
The Lady Raiders (2-1) won six events with Dani MacBeth and Brooke Quairere doubling. The two teamed up with Madison and Morgan Johnson to win the 4x100 in 52.33 seconds. Quairere won the 100 hurdles (16.69) and turned in a career-best time in the 300s in a second-place finish while finishing second in the triple jump. MacBeth won the long jump (16 feet).
Mattisen Drake cleared a career-best 10 feet to win the pole vault, landing her on the No. 2 spot on the team’s honor roll. She and Dworek earned the Clint Puller Memorial Award for the outstanding Brookville performances.
Sydney Miller won the javelin at 104 feet, 5 inches, her career-best throw for the second straight outing.
