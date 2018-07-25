GREENSBURG — It appeared that the Punxsutawney Post 62 Senior American Legion team had advanced to Tuesday’s round of the Region 7 Tournament with a 16-4 win over Bushy Run — Penn-Trafford School District area — on Monday at Hempfield High School.
However, tournament officials ruled that Post 62, consisting of players from both Punxsutawney and Brookville, had to forfeit the game due to using an ineligible player. Prior to the game, officials ruled that the player was indeed OK to play, but the decision was reversed and effectively ended its season and tournament run with a 2-2 record.
Post 62 led 10-4 going into the seventh inning before breaking things open with six runs.
Seth Dunkle led Post 62’s 12-hit attack, going 3-for-5 with a double, triple, three runs scored, and four runs batted in. Isaac Stouffer had three hit and three RBIs.
A trio of pitchers combined for the win — Aaron Park, Tyler Park and Chase Palmer. Aaron Park went the first five innings, giving up three hits while striking out five and walking two. Tyler Park and Palmer each threw a scoreless inning.
In earlier games:
SUNDAY, July 22
Post 62 7, Unity 4
In Post 62’s first elimination game, it built a 7-0 lead after four innings and went on to knock out Unity from the tournament.
Seth Dunkle and Chase Palmer each had two hits with Dunkle tripling and Tanner LaBenne doubling in two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
In Post 62’s four-run second inning, Palmer singled and stole second before scoring on Alec Greenblatt’s single. Dunkle tripled in Greenblatt and scored on a wild pitch. Tyler Park’s infield single capped the inning’s scoring, pushing home Logan Johnston.
On the mound, Johnston went the first 5 1/3 innings to get the win, giving up five hits while striking out six and walking two. Park threw a scoreless seventh inning to close things out.
SATURDAY, July 21
Bedford 5, Post 62 1
In the second-round game, Bedford pitchers Austin Price and Joshua Hickey limited Post 62 to just three hits.
Post 62’s lone run came in the bottom of the first inning when Tanner LaBenne singled in Seth Dunkle. Tyler Park and Alec Greenblatt had the other hits.
Dunkle went six innings, giving up five hits while walking three for Post 62.
FRIDAY, July 20
Post 62 6, Hempfield 0
In the opening game of the Region 7 Tournament, Post 62 beat the tournament hosts as Isaac Stouffer and Alec Greenblatt combined on a three-hit shutout.
Stouffer gave up two hits and struck out two in five innings while Greenblatt allowed one hit while whiffing one in two innings.
Seth Dunkle went 2-for-4 with a triple. He tripled in Chase Palmer in the fourth while Cole LaBenne singled in a run in the fifth inning.
TUESDAY, July 17
Post 62 6,
Clearfield 5
At Kuntz Field, Post 62 held off Clearfield to claim the JCL title with a 3-0 tournament record.
Isaac Stouffer and Cole LaBenne each had two hits, accounting for four of Post 62’s six hits, while Joey DiPietro hit a two-run homer in the bottom of a three-run third inning that helped put Post 62 up for good at 5-4.
In the fifth, Post 62 added a valuable insurance run when LaBenne singled and came home on a two-out infield error.
Logan Johnston, Alec Greenblatt and Aaron Park combined for the win on the mound. Johnston went the first 5 2/3 innings while Park got the save after throwing a scoreless seventh inning.
