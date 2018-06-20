PUNXSUTAWNEY — The combined Punxsutawney and Brookville Senior American Legion baseball squad under the Post 62 flag is off to a 2-0 start in the Jefferson County League.
Post 62 continues a compacted 12-game season Thursday at Punxsutawney in a doubleheader with Clearfield starting at 6 p.m.
Friday, it’s another doubleheader at Kuntz Field before a trip to Curwensville next Monday.
Monday, Post 62 edged Curwensville, 5-4, at Kuntz Field. Post 62 trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth before posting all five of its runs, all of them coming after two outs.
Seth Dunkle started the rally with a walk. He stole second and scored on a Logan Johnston single. Joey DiPietro followed with a two-run homer. Aaron Park singled, went to second on a passed ball and scored on Tanner Labenne’s single.
And then after two walks, Tyler Park was hit by a pitch to force home the fifth run.
Johnston, Dunkle and Alec Greenblatt combined for the win on the mound. Dunkle went three innings in relief of the starter Johnston to get the win with Greenblatt throwing the seventh for the save.
DiPietro and Labenne each had two hits.
In last Wednesday’s season-opener at Showers Field in DuBois, Post 62 trailed 2-0 going into the top of the fifth inning before scoring all 13 runs in its final three at-bats for the 13-2 win.
Tyler Park went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four runs batted in to lead Post 62. Johnston and DiPietro each had two hits with Johnston doubling.
Isaac Stouffer, Aaron Park and DiPietro pitched with Stouffer going the first four innings for the win. Park threw two innings, striking out three in hitless relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.