BROOKVILLE — Going 5-1 in its past six games as the regular season winds to a close, the Brookville Raiders baseball team has a couple of things hanging going into the latter part of the week.
Monday night’s Senior Night 7-4 come-from-behind win over DuBois Central Catholic at McKinley Field put the Raiders at 11-6 going into Wednesday’s regular-season finale at home with Brockway.
— The Raiders finished 6-2 in the Northern Allegany Large School Division and with two league games remaining with Punxsutawney visiting St. Marys Thursday and hosting DuBois Friday.
The Raiders were swept by the Dutch and swept the Beavers and all three have two league losses. If Chucks beat the Dutch Thursday, what’s believed to be the first league title for the Raiders would happen. If the Chucks lose to the Dutch and lose to DuBois, a three-way unbreakable tie would give the Raiders, Dutch and Beavers a share of the title.
— The upcoming District 9 Class 2A playoffs will likely be a 10-team bracket and the Raiders went into the week with a No. 4 seed. That could change by the time the final day of games to count on Wednesday.
While the preliminary round games — the No. 7 at No. 10 and No. 9 at No. 8 seed — are scheduled for Monday, the quarterfinals are set for Tuesday at home sites. Next Thursday are the semifinals at a neutral site with the championship game set for Memorial Day on May 31.
The D9 champion heads to states on June 7, but the runner-up gets a shot at a state berth with a matchup against the District 6 runner-up on June 2 at a site to be determined. That winner gets into the state bracket.
Against DCC Monday night, the Raiders gutted out a comeback with a four-run bottom of the sixth inning when trailing 4-3 to the Cardinals and their junior right-hander Brandin Anderson.
Anderson ran out of pitches as the Raiders loaded the bases, then tied the game with a walk to Hunter Geer.
Then against reliever Carter Hickman, Chase Palmer singled hard off the glove of a diving third baseman Kaden Brezenski. While Roney scored on the hit, Miner never stopped after racing into third and scampered home, beating the throw to the plate. Catcher Ben Gritzer’s throw to get Geer going to third went into left field and Geer scored the third run on the play.
So a three-run play started with a two-run infield single.
“Chase’s hit was about six feet from third and I think Jace never stopped and took about six steps to get home, so he was cooking,” Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine said.
Miner had three of the Raiders’ seven hits, including a leadoff home run down the left-field line in the bottom of the first inning. On the mound, he gave up five hits and four runs, two of them earned, while striking out five and walking two.
The Raiders had their hands full against Anderson, who had scattered five hits with four walks and nine strikeouts going into the bottom of the sixth.
“Hat’s off to (Anderson). He threw a heck of a game and he took us into the sixth and he was dealing up to that point and I guess the intensity swung our way,” Bonfardine said. “We put a few things together, had a couple walks and chased the guys around the bases.”
Anderson’s fastball and changeup combination kept the Raiders off-balance. He did wind up walking seven and striking out 10 after he was finished, four of those walks eventually scoring.
“Both of those pitchers have a very, very bright future and that’s awesome to watch,” said Cardinals head coach Adam Fox, referring to his own junior right-hander and the senior lefty Miner who’s headed to Wichita State. “They’re easy to root for because of their work ethic and what they give back to the game and being the role models for the kids watching.”
Central, which lost 14-0 in five to the Raiders at home back on May 6, were a much different team with Anderson quieting the Raiders until late and the Cardinals scrapping together some good at-bats against Miner.
Hickman doubled in two runs with two outs in the third inning and Dante Armanini, who led off the third with a single, singled in two more runs in the fourth. Hickman came close to striking big again, but his drive to right-center was flagged down by a hard-running Geer in what was the defensive play of the game.
Rhoades replaced Miner in the fifth and threw three scoreless innings, stranding the bases loaded in the sixth by getting Carter Kosko to fly out and then striking out the side in the seventh to notch the win in relief. He struck out five, walked three and hit a batter while not allowing a hit.
Bonfardine hopes the surge of late carries into a playoff bracket that will have no margin for error.
“We can’t worry about the games that we’ve lost and we just have to keep moving forward and ever since the Punxsutawney game, I said last week it was the turning point and tonight was the proving ground to continue that,” Bonfardine said. “I’m looking forward to the playoffs here. I think we have a good ball club and I think we can compete and be successful in the playoffs and will do all right.”
The Raiders honored their seniors Miner, Palmer, Taylor Zmitravich and Hayden Osborne prior to the game.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, May 14
Brookville 16,
Bradford 6
Also at home against the Owls, the Raiders made it a season sweep and finished their Northern Allegany League Large School season at 6-2 with a 10-Run Rule win in five innings.
Working four Owls pitchers for 11 hits and 10 walks while getting four more free passes to first on hit batsmen, the Raiders completed a 3-1 week.
The Raiders got a solid five-inning outing from Chase Palmer, who gave up seven hits while walking one and striking out five. They committed just one error behind him and Palmer led the offense with two hits and five runs batted in, three coming home on his bases-loaded triple in the Raiders’ nine-run third inning.
Bradford, obviously at the end of its long week with losses in all four games, was at the end of its pitching staff and the Raiders worked the Owls foursome of Austen Davis, Mike Greenberg, Levi Reed and Calvin Minich for 157 pitches in just four at-bats.
“Selectively aggressive is kind of the moral of that story there, so you want to be aggressive when you see the pitch coming that’s in a zone and it’s something you can work with. They weren’t in the zone very often,” Bonfardine said.
The Raiders trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the third before sending 14 batters to the plate. Owen Caylor singled home the first run, Carter Kessler walked to send home the second, Hunter Geer’s infield single pushed home the third and Palmer tripled to the right-center field gap to clear the bases. Bryce Rafferty’s second RBI double pushed home Palmer and Hunter Roney doubled in Rafferty.
Five more Raiders runs in the fourth put the game into Mercy Rule territory as 10 batters went to the plate with just two getting hits. Palmer singled in two runs and Kessler singled in another as three different Owls threw in the inning, walking five and hitting a batter.
Palmer wound up reaching all four times he hit, walking the first two times. Jamison Rhoades was hit twice in his first two trips to the plate. Carson Weaver walked twice, was hit by a pitch and reached when his bunt was misplayed.
THURSDAY, May 13
Brookville 3,
Punxsutawney 0
At Punxsutawney’s Kuntz Field under the lights, Hunter Geer threw a one-hitter on a one-out infield single in the fourth inning to lead the Raiders to a season sweep of the Chucks.
Geer struck out just one with two walks and a hit batter.
“Ninety-one pitches and a complete game,” said Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine, whose team hosts Bradford Friday for its fourth game of the week. “I mean, he threw lights-out and his off-speed pitches were firing on all cylinders and he was able to live in the zone and make them do something with the pitches he was giving them. Hat’s off to Hunter and I hope that sparks us going into the playoffs.
“We’re definitely looking for a No. 2 guy. With that outing, he’s definitely going to fill that role and hopefully that’ll be the outcome.”
Geer, using an effective knuckle-curve to keep the Chucks off-balance all night, retired the first 10 batters he faced, nine of the 10 getting help from his defense with six groundouts and three flyouts. Zeke Bennett’s one-out infield single in the fourth was the lone hit.
Geer walked Carter Savage to lead off the fifth and hit Owen Wood with one out in the sixth before the Chucks got their first runner to third in the seventh. Josh Tyger reached on an infield error, reached second when a throw to first to try to double him off first on a liner to third was misplayed at first base and went to third on a wild pitch.
Geer walked Dakota Long with two outs before getting Peyton Hetrick to pop out to third in foul territory to end the game.
The Raiders managed five hits off Chucks starter Isaac London, who also went the distance. Three of those hits came in their two-run first inning that was also helped by two Chucks errors.
Geer reached on the first of two infield singles and Bryce Rafferty singled. Hunter Roney grounded to Carter Savage at first. Savage misplayed the ball and as Roney was reaching safely, a late high toss to Savage at the bag by second baseman Graham Lott went over Savage’s head, allowing Geer to score.
Jamison Rhoades then singled home Rafferty to make it 2-0.
London was effective the rest of the way, but his bad throw to first on a Carter Kessler bunt turned into a two-base error and led to Kessler scoring from third when London balked him home with two outs.
London gave up five hits, striking out seven and walking one. Geer and Rafferty each had two hits to account for the Raiders’ five.