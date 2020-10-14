BROOKVILLE — Zakk Wolfe’s goal off his own corner kick with 14:02 left in regulation lifted the Brookville Raiders soccer team to a 3-2 win over Redbank Valley in the second game of a Senior Night doubleheader Tuesday.
It finished off a split of the games with Redbank Valley, which won the girls’ game earlier, 2-0.
Wolfe, one of six seniors on the Raiders roster, had a hand in both second-half goals that helped a erase a 2-1 halftime deficit. He assisted on Steve Plyler’s goal that tied it up with 25:05 remaining.
In the first half, Koltin Kline’s penalty kick gave the Bulldogs the lead at the 29:23 mark. Brookville tied it up when Justin Vander kelen scored off Caleb Kornbau’s assist at 16:29.
But Redbank Valley took the lead into halftime when Nolan Smith scored off a pass from Landon Pence at 15:14.
Seniors Wolfe, Vander kelen, Vincent Doan, Hayden Kramer, Tim Miller and Ryan Wonderling were honored at halftime.
In the first game, the Lady Raiders were blanked by Redbank Valley 2-0. Afterward, they honored their two seniors Avery Gilhousen and Rylee Stancliffe.
The Lady Bulldogs scored with 4:12 left in the first half when Ember Hetrick assisted on the first of two goals by freshman Alexandra Shoemaker.
Shoemaker scored unassisted with 15:16 left in regulation.
Both teams are close to finishing out their regular-season schedules.
The Raiders (5-6) have three games left, Thursday at home against Clarion-Limestone starting at 4 p.m., at DuBois Monday and home against Karns City next Wednesday.
The Lady Raiders (2-9) wrap up their schedule Friday at Clarion and next Thursday at DuBois.
In other games:
SATURDAY, Oct. 10
Brockway 5, Lady Raiders 2
At home against visiting Brockway, the Lady Raiders Alayna Haight scored a goal and assisted on Jordan Cook’s second-half goal.
Brockway led 3-1 at halftime.
Brockway 5, Raiders 1
In the second game of a doubleheader with Brockway, the Raiders lost to the visitors for the second time this year.
The Raiders’ lone goal came at the 27:08 mark when Zakk Wolfe scored off an assist from Steve Plyler. The goal tied the game at 1-1 before the Rovers scored four unanswered goals, leading 4-1 by halftime.
THURSDAY, Oct. 8
Lady Raiders 1, Punxsy 0
Punxsy 2, Raiders 0
It was a soccer split as far as records go Thursday night at the football field for Brookville in a doubleheader with Punxsutawney. But as far as results go, both went very well considering what happened the first time around.
After dropping a 11-0 rout at the Chucks’ place back on Sept. 22, the Raiders cut into the margin and lost 2-0 the second time around in the first game. In the nightcap, the Lady Raiders blanked Punxsutawney, 1-0, after losing 2-1 also back on the same date as the boys.
But this time around for the Lady Raiders, it was Alayna Haight scoring on a 20-yard direct kick, burying a shot into the net just above Punxsutawney goalkeeper Rachel Houser with 28:53 left in the second half.
The win was the Lady Raiders’ second straight after losing their first eight to start the season.
“I think the girls have confidence now and that’s what we wanted,” Lady Raiders head coach Kaitlyn Hill said. “They knew they could do it, but it was a matter of coming out and playing hard.”
The Lady Raiders were playing one less player on the field, pulling one off after Punxsutawney fielded just nine players. So it was 10 on 9 instead of 11 on 11.
“I understand that and we’ve been in that position so we figured we’d go one player up instead of two and didn’t want to be too unsportsmanlike with that,” Hill said.
That helped Brookville hold possession and field position most of the contest. Morgan Monnoyer nearly scored with under eight minutes left, but her shot glanced off the right post.
“This field is narrow and there’s a crown on it and that’s hard to play on we play on a wide field, but the girls adjusted to it in the second half,” Hill said. “It took us awhile, but this was our first game on the football field this year.
In the first game, the Raiders closed the gap for sure against a Chucks team that was coming off two straight losses to Karns City and Brockway after starting the season 6-0.
Both Chucks goals came in the first half, Jacob Ebel scoring at the 23:45 mark off an assist from Ethan Presloid and Garrett Eddy finding the net just over five minutes later off a pass from Ben Gigliotti.
Two of the three Raiders’ best chances at scoring came in the first half on crossing passes from the right corner from Logan Oakes to Steven Plyler, but both came up empty. Zakk Wolfe had a 30-yard direct kick go over the crossbar in the second half.
The Raiders fell to 4-5 with the loss, but Raiders head coach Dave Reitz hoped his team can continue the theme into Saturday when they host Brockway, which also roughed up the Raiders earlier this year, 9-1.
“We talked about them going out and playing against the great Punxsutawney and Brockway teams of the past and not the teams in front of them,” Reitz said. “They were afraid of ghosts and they showed that they’re not afraid of them and chapter two is Saturday and we’ll see how that works out.
“We knew Punxsutawney likes to push the ball to the flags and we made them beat us in the middle and they didn’t beat us from the outside today. The smaller field played to our advantage and we did everything we could to try to give our kids the best chance they had.”