It’s a bit different this year post-districts when it comes to the wrestling postseason.
It’s still off to Sharon High School for the District 9 regional qualifiers, although the top three from each of the 13 weight classes and not four as recent years. This year, there’s an extra layer of qualifying for states, so it’s the top four finishers at Sharon getting a trip to Super Regionals March 6.
The Super Regional site is Indiana University of Pa’s Kovalchick Center and from there, the top four head to states to form an eight-man bracket at Hershey for a one-day battle on March 12.
The Brookville Raiders have six making the trip this year and their pairings and outlook are listed below by weight class.
Redbank Valley and Port Allegany have seven wrestlers apiece heading to regionals. District 10 makes up 5/8 of each of the brackets.
Saturday’s schedule begins with quarterfinals, or opening round action at 9:30 a.m. The semifinals and opening around of consolations begin around 11:45 a.m. with the consolation semifinals set for roughly 2 p.m.
The parade of champions is around 3:15 p.m. with place bouts going on two mats simultaneously beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Listed below are wrestler, district finish and record:
106 pounds: Cayden Walter, Sr. (D9-2, 15-5)
Using papowerwrestling.com state rankings going into districts, Walter is one of five wrestlers ranked in the top 11 in the state in the regional bracket, so it’s a loaded Saturday in Sharon at this weight. The No. 2 Walter faces D10 third-placer Hunter Gould (14-2), a freshman from Conneaut who is ranked No. 11. A win gets Walter a likely matchup with D10 champion Hunter Robison, a No. 4-ranked junior from Saegertown. On the other side of the bracket is Brockway’s D9 champion Weston Pisarchick, who gets D10 fourth-placer and No. 6-ranked Lucas Munsee of Corry in the opening round. No. 3 Louie Gill, the D10 runner-up from Hickory will likely get the winner of the Pisarchick/Munsee bout in that semifinal.
120: Owen Reinsel, Jr. (D9-1, 20-1)
Once again, Reinsel finds himself in a regional bracket with Reynolds’ D10 champion Gary Steen, the two-time state champion who is on the other side of the bracket with a No. 2 ranking behind Bishop McCort freshman phenom Mason Gibson. Reinsel is ranked No. 4 and opens with D10 fifth-placer and No. 21-ranked Blayke Knauf (14-6) of Greenville. The winner meets either D9 third-placer Ridge Cook of Redbank Valley or D10 runner-up and No. 20-ranked JoJo Przybycien of Fort LeBoeuf in the semifinals. No. 23 Chase Weimer of Port Allegany is on the other side of the bracket with Steen.
160: Wyatt Griffin, Sr. (D9-1, 14-9)
Griffin gets D10 third-placer Clayton Smith (17-9), a junior from Commodore Perry, in his quarterfinal opener. The winner likely gets D10 champion Jalen Wagner of Reynolds in the semifinals. On the other side of the bracket is D9 champion Cole Casilio of Johnsonburg. Casilio, at No. 7, is the highest-ranked wrestler in the bracket. He’ll face No. 24 Mason Hesselgesser, the only other ranked wrestler at No. 24, in his quarterfinal opener.
172: Jackson Zimmerman, So. (D9-2, 16-5)
Zimmerman, ranked No. 22, makes his regional debut with his opener coming against D10 third-placer Timmy Church (11-5), a senior from Fort LeBoeuf. The winner likely meets D10 champion and No. 4-ranked Gage Musser of Commodore Perry in the semifinals. Musser, a senior, finished fourth at states last year. D9 champion Noah Bash, ranked No. 7, and No. 12-ranked Landon Caldwell of Saegertown are on the other side of the bracket.
215: Bryce Rafferty, Jr. (D9-1, 17-4)
The No. 19 Rafferty opens with D10 fourth-placer Isaac DeVault (21-3), a No. 15-ranked senior from Lakeview. They are two of seven state-ranked wrestlers in the bracket, headed by D10 champion and No. 5 Hayden Linkerof, a junior from Corry. The Rafferty/DeVault winner likely gets D10 runner-up No. 6 Cael Black of Eisenhower. Black was a sixth-place medalist last year. On the other side with Linkerof are No. 14 Trevor Tursky of Conneaut, No. 20 Aiden Gardner, the D9 runner-up from Redbank Valley and No. 23 Tony Pilosi, the D10 fifth-placer from Slippery Rock.
HWT: Nathan Taylor, Sr. (D9-1, 20-1)
The No. 2-ranked Taylor opens with D10 fourth-placer Zach Nesevich (11-5), a senior from Greenville. He’ll get either No. 11 and D10 runner-up Guy Rocco John-Daniello of Reynolds or No. 12 and D9 third-placer Kobe Bonanno of Redbank Valley in the semifinals. On the other side of the bracket are D10 champion and No. 3-ranked Jordan Schell of Girard. Schell faces D10 fifth-placer and the only other ranked wrestler in No. 24 Jesse Phelps of North East in his opener.