BROOKVILLE — Chris Sharp came away with the championship belt and a $200 gift certificate to Second Strike Lanes’ pro shop after winning the summer Pro-Shot League.
The league was set up using professional setup lanes with the final setup being the long 41-foot Bear Shot.
The top 10 bowlers after eight weeks of competition via a point system advanced to last Thursday’s final round with the final five advancing to the stepladder finals series.
John Heard, Glenn Beichner, Chris Sharp, Jim Rhodes, Brian Kammerdeiner, Tom Sliwinski, Steph Anthony, John Eppley, Scott Reynolds and Ashly Buzard made up the top 10 qualifying list going into last week. Qualifying for the finals with three-game series totals listed were Beichner (535), Sharp (515), Eppley (498), Heard (495) and Kammerdeiner (470).
In the single-game finals setup, Kammerdeiner beat Heard, 158-160, and then beat Eppley, 183-133, before losing to Sharp, 210-154. Then in the final game against Beichner, Sharp triumphed, 233-189.