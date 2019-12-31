DuBOIS — A little may sometimes go a long way but, more always goes further.
The DuBois Beavers basketball team used a handful of early 3-pointers to keep up with Brookville during the first half of the DuBois Holiday Tournament finals before going to the inside to finish off a 56-41 victory for the title last Saturday.
While all of the Beavers’ successful 3-pointers came in the first half, they still took enough in the final 16 minutes to keep Brookville from packing in the defense down the stretch.
DuBois junior Lennon Lindholm hit four of the Beavers’ five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 21 points while senior center Chase Husted scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half to keep the momentum moving. Junior Nick Felix finished just outside the double-digit plateau with nine.
Senior Aaron Park led the Raiders with 13 points. Park and Jace Miner made the all-tournament team. Beavers big man Chase Husted, Lindholm and Nick Farrell were all-tourney picks with Husted, who scored 13 points in the final, earning MVP honors.
The Raiders were certainly balanced with the ball in the first as five different players, four of them starters, found the bottom of the net to get things going. Park was the lone player in double figures with Robert Keth scoring nine points.
The Raiders were playing without two starters — junior Jack Krug is out due to illness and senior David Cable is out indefinitely with a foot injury. A third starter, senior Logan Byerly, missed Friday’s opening win against Brockway but played some minutes against the Beavers.
“We couldn’t do a lot of things that we normally could, things that would have helped us but we were so tired and those are more out of shape things, not bad basketball,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “I didn’t think we played bad, but there were things we could’ve done that would’ve helped, but we were tire and it slowed us down.”
They’ll take a 5-4 record into Friday’s home District 9 League game against Punxsutawney. Next Wednesday, they start a four-game road stretch with a non-conference game at Bellefonte.
“We were working on skills instead of getting in shape,” Park said. “We have a 10-day stretch with only one game, so we’re going to be working on getting in shape and less skills. So I told the kids that and what our plan was. Kids are going to need to play more minutes, or some of those JV players have to step up.”
Against the Beavers, the Raiders built leads of four and six points, respectively, during the opening eight minutes but simply couldn’t get any further thanks to Lindholm and his 3-pointers.
He hit three in the first quarter while teammate Jordin Sommers added another to help the Beavers to a 14-13 lead at the end of the first.
Things didn’t thin out for either team in the second as they merely flopped scores and went to the intermission tied at 27-27.
However, things didn’t work out quite as well for the Raiders in the second half as it hit just two shots from the field, both 3-pointers, while DuBois started to gather some momentum on the inside.
That swing allowed the Beavers to slide out to a six-point advantage, 42-36, at the start of the fourth.
That margin grew to 11 points early in the fourth as DuBois opened the final frame on a 5-0 run.
From there, the lead only fell back into single digits twice, both nine points, the rest of the game before the Beavers closed things out with a final flurry of points to win by 15.
Brockway beat DuBois Central Catholic, 56-50, in double-overtime in the consolation game.
In the Raiders’ first-round game:
FRIDAY, Dec. 27
Brookville 57,
Brockway 39
Playing without three starters as mentioned above — Jack Krug, David Cable and Logan Byerly — the Raiders used a 20-7 second-quarter advantage that saw the Raiders turn a one-point deficit (11-10) after one quarter into a 30-18 halftime advantage.
The Raiders extended the lead from there in the second half to win by 18 points to capture their third straight win.
Jace Miner led a quartet of Raider starters in double figures with 16 points. Griffin Ruhlman (11), Aaron Park and Robert Keth (10) also reached double digits. Park added 16 rebounds along with five assists to post a double-double in the win. Ruhlman pulled down nine rebounds.
“I was pretty pleased coming into his year about how we had depth, and thankfully we do have that because it’s helped us out,” said Raiders coach Dalton Park. “We’re still having to struggle in games and play guys longer than I want to. But, we’re working through it and some other guys are getting more minutes, which will only make them better.
“I felt he (Aaron Park) needed to attack more tonight. He just didn’t seem to have that mental makeup, I guess you call it, tonight, and usually he does. But, Jace stepped up. He’s getting over a high ankle sprain and one day he looks great and another day he looks like someone cut three inches off his leg.
“A great effort by him (Miner) tonight though. He was diving on the floor tonight and was all over the place. He was the one who was out attacker and got us moving with that energy early I felt.”
Jon Wood hit five 3-pointers and led the Rovers with 19 points.
In last week’s other game:
MONDAY, Dec. 23
Brookville 76,
DuBois CC 22
The Raiders ended a two-game losing streak with a rout of the Cardinals. After pulling out to a 24-12 first-quarter lead, the Raiders outscored the Cardinals 52-10 the rest of the way. They led 36-14 at halftime and got to the PIAA Mercy Rule’s running clock by the end of the third quarter.
All nine players who dressed scored as the Raiders shot a blistering 64.7 percent (33-for-51) from the field while forcing 20 turnovers and holding a 23-4 edge on points off turnovers against the Cardinals.
Four Raiders reached double figures in scoring led by Robert Keth’s 16 points. Logan Byerly finished with 14 points and seven rebounds while Jace Miner and Aaron Park each scored 13 points. Park had seven rebounds and five steals. Miner added five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots.
Hunter Geer scored six points off the bench, blocking four shots.
The Raiders won the JV game, 57-30. Eight players scored led by Ian Pete and Hunter Geer each scoring 10 points. Danny Lauer scored nine points, Garner McMaster finished with eight points and Jamison Rhoades added seven points.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser and Correspondent Don Harris contributed to this story.