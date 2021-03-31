HERSHEY — In sport defined often by runs, or streaks of excellence and dominance, two of the runs below were decisive in last Saturday’s PIAA Class 3A basketball state final.
8-3.
16-0.
13-2.
15-2.
And two of those big runs actually belonged to the Brookville Raiders, but it wasn’t enough to pull out off an improbable state championship season in what turned out to be a 75-53 loss to Loyalsock at Hershey’s Giant Center Saturday afternoon.
Finishing 23-3 after their loss to the hot-shooting Lancers, the Raiders’ run to the final wasn’t expected because few District 9 teams, especially larger than Class A, even get a whiff of playing for a state title let alone win one.
The only D-9 team larger than Class A to win state gold? Kane in Class B in the then A-B-C setup way back in 1949. Since then, only East Brady (Class B) and Punxsutawney (Class 4A) played for state titles and lost.
So it was rare territory indeed as a Raiders team led by one of the school’s generational talents in 6-foot-3 senior guard Jace Miner and a bunch of hard-working players who knew their roles well found themselves playing the District 4 champions who had themselves quite a day on the big stage shooting the basketball.
“Here’s the thing,” summed up Raiders head coach Dalton Park. “We knew when we came here, we had second place. So we were already over the happiness of being second. We didn’t travel down here to stay second. We came down to come in first, so it does sting. I’m happy. The guys are happy, but we’re not showing it right now and I don’t expect them to.
“I told them to step on that bus and we’re going to enjoy the bus ride home. Let’s remember it, taste it for next year. We didn’t come down to stay at second. We wanted to be first. I would expect them to be upset. Are we satisfied? Absolutely. Are we happy? For the next 15 minutes? No. When we get on that bus, we’re going to eat well, play music and we’re going to rock and roll for three and a half hours home.”
The 25-1 Lancers shot 57.1 percent from the field (28-for-49) as 6-foot senior point guard Idris Ali was a handful getting to the paint, either scoring or distributing to the open man. He scored 16 points and dished out six assists.
Dominic Jennings led the 3-point barrage, drilling 5-of-7 threes and finishing with a game-high 21 points. The Lancers were 9-for-14 from downtown overall.
Then there was Idris’ 6-foot-4 junior brother Saraj, whose thunderous dunk in the third quarter was two of his 14 points. Elija Gair also scored 16 points.
The Lancers were quick, bigger and couldn’t miss from the 3-point line — a tough recipe to beat. Going into the game, the Raiders had a somewhat simple equation staring at them.
“Coach told us (Friday) that we’re pretty even teams and if we came in and played our ‘A’ game and they play their ‘A’ game, it’s going to be an overtime-type game,” Raiders senior Robert Keth said. “If we play our ‘B’ game and they play their ‘A’ game, they’re going to win and vice versa. We came in and probably played our ‘C’ game and they played their ‘A’ game. They barely missed in the first half.”
The 8-3 run belonged to the Raiders out of the gate. Miner and junior forward Griffin Ruhlman, who both scored 19 points, each scored four points. Ruhlman’s jumper put the Raiders up five at the 5:16 mark.
Then it was the Lancers’ turn to assert their size, athleticism and shooting ability. A 16-0 run capped by Gair’s steal and layup made it 19-8 with 57 seconds left in the quarter. Five more Ruhlman points of a traditional three-point play and layup with 29 seconds off a Danny Lauer pass was answered by Gair’s triple to make it 23-13 after the first eight minutes.
“They got hot,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “We jumped out to the lead, had confidence. They hit a couple, we missed some bunnies early and you could just see the confidence just kind of leave us and then they hit three and our confidence started to go. And once they hit a couple threes, their confidence really started going off and it was a big swing. I don’t know what it was, but it was a big one. We were down six to eight in a matter of a quick, short time.”
Saraj Ali’s layup swelled the Lancers’ lead to as many as 21 points in the first half, 36-15, during another big 13-2 run that ended at the 3:19 mark of the second quarter.
“We didn’t handle the screens very well and they got open on those and shot well off the screen and dribble,” Park said. “They knocked a couple down that way.”
But from there, the Raiders stopped what appeared to be a strong trend to a Mercy Rule game of a running clock with a lead of 30 points or more to start the second half. The Raiders got it back to 38-24 by halftime with two Keth free throws with five seconds left in the second.
The Raiders’ 15-2 run that started after the Lancers’ 21-point first-half lead finished up with a 12-0 stretch sandwiched around intermission. A Ruhlman layup off a Keth pass, a Miner layup and another layup by Lauer after a steal and pass by Miner cut the Loyalsock’s lead to 38-30 less than 90 seconds into the third quarter, forcing the Lancers to call time out.
That stretch defined the team’s hard-nosed, hard-working and never-give-up season, even though the Lancers answered the rally and pulled away.
“My guys just didn’t quit, they battled the whole game,” Park said. “The difference is their pressure kept us from hitting threes and we didn’t get enough on them to keep them from getting threes.”
The Raiders were 0-for-11 from beyond the 3-point line.
“They got some confidence going (getting within eight) in a state playoff game, my goodness, and there’s no quit in them and then they kept coming back,” Park continued. “We set the press on and things were rolling and looking good. That’s a building point. Obviously, the season is done, but it’s a building point for kids next year.
“That’s the stinger, knowing we can play with them. But we started slow and to recover from that and then another run to get ahead, that’s pretty hard to do. With a team like that when you make a run, they came back and answered. It’s a pretty tough thing to do.”
The Lancers pushed their lead to 15 at 53-38 by the end of the third quarter, got it back to 20 on a Gair free throw with 5:01 left, then to the first of two 22-point leads and a couple of Jennings free throws with 4:12 remaining.
Both teams emptied their benches in the final minutes and the second 22-point lead came in the waning seconds to set the final score.
NOTES: The Raiders shot 45 percent (21-for-47) from the field and won the turnover battle, 11 to 12 for the Lancers. … Keth, Lauer and Hunter Geer all scored four points and Ian Pete finished with three points to complete the Raiders’ scoring. Keth had a team-high six rebounds. Miner added five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Lauer led the team with four assists. … Miner fouled out with 5:01 left in the game, finishing his three-year varsity career with 979 points. That puts him eighth on the team’s all-time scoring list. … The Lancers outrebounded the Raiders, 30-22. Saraj Ali grabbed a team-high seven rebounds with Gair collecting six. Lancers’ 6-foot-8 Julian Wilson scored four points and had five rebounds, providing a challenge inside on both sides of the court more than once for the Raiders who did challenge him going to the basket. He played 16 minutes before hurting his lower leg in the fourth quarter. … It’s the first title for Loyalsock and its longtime coach and the state’s all-time winningest coach in Ron Insinger. It was his 1,066th in 47 seasons.