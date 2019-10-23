JOHNSONBURG — Losing to the Brookville Raiders, but still winning the first-ever District 9 League Large School Division title a year ago, the Ridgway Elkers improved on that resume.
Jumping on the Raiders for four unanswered touchdowns to start the game last Friday, Ridgway built a 28-0 lead by halftime and settled for a 28-14 win at Johnsonburg’s Memorial Stadium.
So it’s a win over the Raiders and a second straight title as they wrap up the regular season with Union/A-C Valley this Friday, then gear up to try to win a fourth straight district title.
They’ll be one of the top two seeds with Clarion and a first-round bye for the upcoming Class 2A playoffs while the Raiders will land at either No. 3 or 4 depending on how things shake out with them and Keystone.
The loss dropped the Raiders to 7-2 as they host DuBois for Senior Night Friday. They dealt the Elkers a 28-11 loss last year, Ridgway’s lone loss until the state playoffs.
“I think we showed in the second half we are a formidable opponent, but we need to have better starts to games,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “That was pretty much the tale (tonight). I don’t know why or how you can come out flat for a game like this, but we were flat at heck. We need to regroup and figure some things out.”
The Elkers outgained the Raiders, 259-15, in the first half before rebounding with 266 yards in the second half. However, the Elkers racked up 374 overall and held the Raiders to minus-40 yards rushing with the help of four sacks of quarterback Jack Krug.
“Our first half was the difference,” said Ridgway coach Mark Heindl. “Credit to Brookville, though. They came out (in second half) and made that big play and stole the momentum from us. I think the time of possession and number of plays they had in the second half definitely made up for what we did in the first half.”
Krug completed 22 of 42 passes for 321 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Robert Keth had eight catches for 136 yards and Kyle MacBeth caught four balls for 108 yards.
“We dropped a couple passes in the first quarter that I thought could have extended some drives, and when you play good teams those are drive killers,” said Park. “We just didn’t come out and play the game the first half on both sides of the ball, actually.
“I really thought we regrouped well and halftime and came out and pretty much shut them down. We had put two scores on them and had a couple other opportunities. Once we decided we were going to attack (on both sides of the ball) good things happened.”
The teams traded punts to open the game before Ridgway seized the momentum on a 53-yard touchdown run by Gabe Watts on a quarterback draw. The first of four Gresco extra points made it 7-0 with 7:16 left in the opening quarter.
Ridgway forced a punt on Brookville’s ensuing drive, then a 14-yard catch by Austin Green, coupled with a Brookville penalty, quickly had the Elkers at the Raiders’ 29. Watts scored from seven yards out three plays later to make it 14-0 with 2:04 remaining in the first quarter. Watts had 86 yards on nine carries.
A huge two-play sequence changed the complexion of the game early in the second quarter. The Elkers were driving for another a score, but after a penalty pushed them back outside the red zone, a bad snap before QB Gresco was ready resulted in a turnover. Brookville’s Airen Kelso came up with the loose ball from under the pile at the Brookville 45.
Brookville quarterback Jack Krug went right to air, looking to capitalize on the turnover. However, Green came up with a huge defensive play when he tipped the pass to himself and hauled in the interception as he went to the ground at the Ridgway 47.
It took the Elkers just four plays to hit paydirt and go up 21 points.
Senior Jake Wickett finished off the quick scoring drive when he out outjumped Thrush in the back of the end zone on a 23-yard touchdown grab from Gresco with 8:17 showing on the second quarter clock. Gresco finished the night 11 of 17 for 151 yards and the one score.
After forcing another Brookville punt on the ensuing possession, Ridgway put together its fourth touchdown drive of the half.
Matt Dush jump-started things with a 40-yard catch on an out route that saw him juke a defender before sprinting up the Raider sideline. Dush had 131 total yards (66 receiving, 65 rushing).
Wickett capped the drive on a 2-yard TD run with 2:20 remaining in the half to help send the Elkers into the break with a commanding 28-0 lead. The only thing that didn’t go the Elkers’ way in the first half, and the game overall, was penalties. Ridgway was flagged 15 times for 138 yards compared to seven for 77 for the Raiders.
Brookville gave the Ridgway faithful cause for concern in the third quarter, scoring twice in two possessions while shutting down a Ridgway offense that moved the ball in the first two quarters.
Robert Keth scored both those touchdown — on a 2-yard run and 37-yard catch to make it a game at 28-14.
A 61-yard catch by Kyle MacBeth got the that first scoring drive rolling, while a 9-yard grab by Thrush on third-and-4 at the 11 set up Keth’s 2-yard score one play later. Thrush had no catches in the first half.
Brookville couldn’t find the end zone again after Keth’s touchdown grab, as Ridgway’s defense did its thing over the final 16 minutes to help seal the victory.
“But push come to shove, championship football you want to be playing your best. And, our defense was tested big time in the second half. To seal the deal in the end zone down there by Jack Cowan was huge.
“We could have broke tonight, but we didn’t and we’re Large School champs. Everyone counted us out after the Kane game, and I’m just proud of our kids and the way they responded.”