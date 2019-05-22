BROOKVILLE — Losers of five of its last six games going into the postseason, the Brookville Raiders baseball team plays for the District 9 Class 3A title Wednesday.
The Raiders’ foe is 6-6 Kane at Showers Field starting at 6 p.m.
With Class 3A teams thin in the area, the winner of that game plays again next Wednesday in a District 5/9 Sub-Regional final in Punxsutawney. That opponent will be Bedford, which outslugged Chestnut Ridge 17-12 on Tuesday.
The winner of that game gets a spot in the 16-team state tournament, starting June 3 at a District 5 or 9 site against the WPIAL’s runner-up finisher.
Brookville (10-8) dropped its regular-season finale last Saturday afternoon at home to Moniteau in a game scheduled late by both teams.
Last Wednesday’s doubleheader at Bradford was a split with the Owls, costing the Raiders a chance to share the District 9 League Large School Division title with Punxsutawney, which wound up rallying for eight runs in its last at-bat to beat DuBois, 13-12, also last Wednesday.
In a tight five-team race, it was Punxsutawney finishing 5-3 to win the title outright with Brookville, DuBois and St. Marys all finishing 4-4. Bradford wound up 3-5.
Here’s a look at last week’s games:
SATURDAY, May 18
Moniteau 8, Brookville 2
At McKinley Field, visiting Moniteau posted a five-run fourth inning to pull away with an 8-2 win over the Raiders.
Three Moniteau pitchers combined on a five-hitter — Hunter Fitzingo, Gage Neal and Chancy Nagy — as all three threw two innings in the six-inning game.
Jace Miner had two of the three Raiders hits, one going for a double. Seth Dunkle, Trenton Gilhousen and Cole LaBenne all singled.
On the mound, Dane Lyle threw the first three innings and took the loss, giving up the first three innings. Miner and Brady Caylor finished up.
WEDNESDAY, May 15
Raiders split twinbill at Bradford
At Bradford at the University of Pittsburgh’s Kessel Athletics Complex, the Raiders needed a sweep of the Owls to share the league title and came up short with a split.
Bradford won the first game, 5-3, before the Raiders took the nightcap, 11-3.
In the first game, the Raiders were the home team due to the makeup of their home game earlier this year and couldn’t hold on to a 3-1 lead in the seventh as the Owls put up four runs to get the come-from-behind win.
All four of Bradford’s runs in the seventh were unearned. Raiders starting pitcher Chase Palmer threw well, going 6 2/3 innings and giving up five hits with six strikeouts and three walks before hitting the 100-pitch maximum. Hunter Geer got the final out of the seventh.
The Raiders couldn’t manage much offensively off Tyler Gigliotti, just three hits and four walks. Gigliotti didn’t strike out a batter and all three Raiders runs were unearned. Brady Caylor singled twice. Seth Dunkle singled and scored two runs.
In the second game, Aaron Park, Dunkle and Tanner LaBenne combined on a six-hitter. Park got the win, pitching five innings with five strikeouts while walking three and giving up three hits.
Caylor went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in while Trenton Gilhousen was 3-for-3 with three singles and two RBIs. Jace Miner and Park had two hits apiece with doubles. Hunter Roney doubled.