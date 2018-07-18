ORWIGSBURG — Adding yet another significant title to his long amateur golf resume, Brookville’s Nathan Smith captured his second straight title at the 15th R. Jay Sigel Match Play Championship at Schuylkill Country Club Wednesday.
Smith earned medalist honors after the two rounds of stroke play qualifying and was the top seed for the 16-man match play tournament. He finished that with a 4-0 record, including a 3-and-2 win over Max Siegfried in the final.
Smith has won six of the 15 titles at the tournament named after another standout amateur from Pennsylvania. He also won in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015 and last year. It’s his first repeat title.
“I thought it would be really special to go back-to-back,” said Smith, 39, who resides in Allison Park near Pittsburgh, in a www.pagolf.org story. “The consistency I have had means a lot to me because this game is not easy.”
Smith, a four-time USGA Mid-Amateur champion, will play in that tournament once again Sept. 22-27 at Charlotte (N.C.) Country Club.
Prior to that, he’ll try to qualify for the U.S. Amateur Championship later this month. He’s out of exemptions, meaning for the past several years he hasn’t had to qualify because of his finishes and titles of the other USGA events.
The U.S. Amateur is Aug. 13-19 at Pebble Beach, Calif. Smith made his 16th trip to the Amateur last year and missed the cut to the match play round at Riveria Country Club and Bel-Air Country Club Monday in Los Angeles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.