CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nathan Smith tees it up at the 38th United States Golf Association’s Mid-Amateur Championship Saturday.
The Brookville native plays the first of two stroke qualifying rounds at Charlotte Country Club starting at 8:41 a.m. Then Sunday, it’s at Carolina Golf Club with a 1:21 p.m.
Smith, a record four-time Mid-Am champion, is one of 264 players gunning for one of the 64 positions for a single-elimination match play tournament that starts Monday and runs through an 18-hole final Thursday.
Smith shot a two-round 145, or 4-over-par, and reached match play last year after missing the cut for the first time ever at the Mid-Am in 2016. He was eliminated in the first round in a 6-and-4 loss to Jason Anthony, who won five of the first seven holes. Anthony then lost to top-seeded Bradford Tilley in the second round.
Tilley then lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Matt Parziale, who topped Josh Nichols 8-and-6 in the final. By winning the tournament limited to amateurs 25 years old and older, Parziale earned a newly established exemption to this year’s U.S. Open where he shared co-low-amateur honors. Parziale also played at the Masters this spring and did not make the second-round cut.
Smith won the Mid-Am in 2003, 2009, 2010 and 2012. Smith was eliminated in the second round of match play in 2013 and 2014 while nearly missing the match play cut and taking defending champion Scott Harvey 20 holes before bowing out in the first round in 2015.
The winner of the tournament receives the Robert T. Jones Memorial Mid-Amateur Trophy and most likely that much-sought after invitation to next April’s Master’s.
Smith heads into this weekend not only as the winningest Mid-Am in USGA history with his four titles, but as the No. 2-ranked golfer on the Mid-Am’s match play wins list with 34. At 34-8 overall, he’s actually tied with Tim Jackson behind Jerry Courville Jr.’s 36 wins. Smith won 16 straight match play rounds, also a tournament record, from 2009 through 2011.
In July, Smith won his second straight and sixth overall Jay Sigel Match Play Championship at Schuylkill Country Club. In June at the Sunnehanna Amateur, Smith tied for 48th.
In the Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Player of the Year points standings, Smith leads the field. He tied for third at the Pennsylvania Amateur in early August also at Sunnehanna and this spring he and partner Todd White were eliminated in the first round of the USGA Amateur 4-Ball Tournament.
Parziale is back in the field to defend his title along with other former Mid-Am champions Stewart Hagestad (2016), Scott Harvey (2014), Randal Lewis (2011), Mike McCoy (2013), Sammy Schmitz (2015) and Steve Wilson (2008). Also playing is Smith’s close friend Sean Knapp, who won last year’s USGA Senior Amateur title and finished second this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.