Some odds and ends as we get deeper into summer vacation …
Brookville’s Nathan Smith golfs at this week’s Sunnehanna Amateur in Johnstown. He teed off Wednesday at 12:20 p.m. in a threesome that includes close friend Sean Knapp.
Three rounds through Friday narrows the field to the low 50 players and ties for Saturday’s final round.
Smith won the 2011 and has many high finishes at one of the nation’s top amateur tournaments. That 2011 title came against a field that included Jordan Spieth.
In February, Smith was named to the tournament committee.
FAVORITE EVER TALK — This was a twitter thing recently, but here are mine again:
NBA: John Stockton.
NFL: I originally had John Stallworth, but I think I’m changing to Dave Casper. He was the feature receiver in my revolutionary flat pass offense back in the early 1980s Strat-O-Matic board game days. I made him a hall of famer, the original Gronk.
NCAA hoops: David Robinson, Navy.
NCAA football: Doug Flutie, Boston College.
MLB: Paul Molitor.
NHL: Mario Lemieux.
Boxing: James Braddock.
Wrestling (pro): Hulk Hogan. I wore a homemade “Hulkamania” shirt in the 1986 Laurel Race. I did not rip it off at the end.
Track and field: Steve Prefontaine, based on watching his bio movie.
Golf: Nathan Smith. He got me to the Master’s twice, so …
PIRATES TALK — At one point, it was notable that the Pittsburgh Pirates were nine games above .500 while the Los Angeles Dodgers were nine games below .500.
That was before Memorial Day, so there was plenty of time for a market correction to happen. Despite not having a healthy Clayton Kershaw, the much more talented Dodgers have won 16 of 22 games going into Tuesday night.
The Pirates? 6-17 since going nine games above .500.
That’s just how it has to be. They didn’t add anything and our two returning outfield stars of the future — Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco, especially Polanco — continue to disappoint.
Aren’t we all just tired of the same management team doing the same things and continuing to build for the future when they can’t even do that right?
GOAT TALK — Yes, GOAT means Greatest of All Time. And boy, has that talk taken off lately when comparing Michael Jordan with LeBron James, or make that LeBron James with Michael Jordan.
I don’t know. It really isn’t an easy discussion, but it’s had plenty of buzz. I was throwing batting practice to a bunch of teenage baseball players recently and they were going back and forth, and I’m pretty sure none of them were alive when Jordan played.
But that’s OK, the buzz was good. The NBA playoffs were somewhat disappointing, especially with the ending sweep of James’ Cavaliers at the hands of the mighty Warriors.
For those who dropped in for a look-see at this year’s playoffs, they did see a lot of incredible performances by James, who carried his team somehow through two grueling series against Indiana and Boston to earn another shot at the Warriors. And you may have watched the embarrassingly pathetic three-point shooting performances of the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics.
It’s just too hard to compare, but you can if you want. No player has sustained the level of greatness that we’ve seen from James, who has used modern medicine and techniques to keep his body in the best condition possible.
Larry Bird hurt his back putting in a sidewalk for his mother back in the 1980s. He was never the same after that.
You see, comparing eras is unfair to both sides, even as somewhat close the end of Jordan was to the beginning of James. Send Stephen Curry back to the 1960s and his career would be over after the first problems he had with his ankle. Move stars of the 1960s ahead to today — Yes, Wilt Chamberlain would average easily a double-double today — and they would be incredible after taking advantage of modern technology.
Baseball, football, basketball etc., all of those old athletes would benefit from today. Some would shine just as they did then — Chamberlain, Russell, Jerry West, Oscar Robertson in the 1960s in basketball.
But the greatest? Well in basketball, maybe you break it down, as The Ringer’s Bill Simmons accurately explained.
Start with the 1960s and give the nod to ... maybe Bill Russell, or Wilt. The 1970s belong to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then it was Magic and Bird in 1980s. Yes, Jordan in the 1990s and then Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in the early 2000s.
It’s been Lebron now for awhile with plenty of others just a hair below.
And I haven’t even brought up James’ next stop, if there is one outside of Cleveland. His future and the offseason dealings of the league may be more interesting than the playoffs that just ended.
