For the Brookville and Clarion-Limestone fall sports athletes, the preseason officially began Monday.
While golf gets going as early as Thursday — see preview story in this edition — most teams start their regular season after Labor Day weekend, although the football regular season begins next Friday. Scrimmages are scheduled for this Saturday.
Here’s a quick rundown on each program heading into the season with previews coming in the next couple weeks:
Brookville
Football
Scott Park heads into his seventh season with the Raiders, are coming off a District 9 Class 2A runner-up finish and 7-1 record.
The Raiders have 38 on a preseason roster that rebuilds after losing 14 players to graduation. Junior running back Braiden Davis (45-238) is the top returning rusher while Brayden Kunselman (28-524, 8 TDs) is the top receiver. Seniors Hunter Smith, Tate Lindermuth and Jake Becker are the leading returning tacklers on defense.
Saturday, the Raiders scrimmage at home against Otto-Eldred starting at 10 a.m. They start the season also at home on Aug. 27 with Bradford.
Volleyball
The Lady Raiders have a new head coach in Tina Householder, a former assistant who takes over for Melinda Burton who stepped down for family considerations. She has 30 girls on her preseason roster.
While the team, 4-11 last year, did lose eight players to graduation, it has nine seniors and a junior who saw at least limited varsity rotation time — seniors Julia Bailey, Lauren Barnacastle, Bella Hill, Kaylee Himes, Morgan Kulik, Mya Morey, Ashton Pangallo, Emily Spencer and Emaa Venesky, and junior Reggan Olson.
The Lady Raiders open the season Sept. 7 at home against Brockway.
Boys Soccer
Dave Reitz starts his fifth season with the Raiders, who were 5-10 last year. He has 20 players on his roster. Seniors Logan Oakes and Garner McMaster are returning Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League All-Stars.
The Raiders open the season at the Elk County Tournament, starting with Kane in the first round, on Sept. 3-4.
Girls Soccer
Kaitlyn Hill returns for her fourth season and has 15 girls on her preseason roster.
Seniors Alayna Haight, Jordan Cook, Laynee Sorbin and Morgan Monnoyer are among the key returners from last year’s 1-12 season. Haight and Cook were UAVSL All-Stars.
The Lady Raiders open the regular season at Clarion on Sept. 3.
Cross Country
It’s roughly a 20-athlete combined varsity roster for head coach Doug Roseman.
The Raiders return senior state qualifier Calvin Doolittle, who finished seventh at districts. The Raiders were fourth in the team standings. Other returning scoring runners from districts are sophomores Jack Gill, Alec Geer and Nick Shaffer.
The Lady Raiders were third in the team standings with junior Amber McAninch, sophomore Ella Fiscus, and seniors Sadie Shofestall, Emma Afton, Emily Martz and Chloe Smith returning from the postseason lineup.
Both teams open the season Sept. 7 at home against Brockway.
C-L
Football
(w/Central Clarion)
Former Lions head coach Dave Eggleton, an assistant in the co-operative with Clarion and North Clarion under Larry Wiser the last two years, is now the Wildcats’ head coach with the retirement of Wiser. The Wildcats are coming off a 5-2 season and have 36 players on the preseason roster.
While the Wildcats lost all-state quarterback Cal German to graduation, they do return their top rusher in senior Breckin Rex (38-207) with senior Christian Simko (12-241, 4 TDs) the leading returning receiver. Defensively, senior lineman Kaoz Baker led the team in tackles while senior Cooper Shall was third in stops.
The Wildcats scrimmage Saturday against Redbank Valley at the C-L Sports Complex starting at 11 a.m. They open the season at home against Punxsutawney on Aug. 27.
Volleyball
The Lady Lions, coming off a 5-8 season, will head into the season with a new head coach as former assistant Ryan Troupe replaces Kelly Dungan, who had to resign to a change in her employment to out of the state. He has 23 players on his preseason roster.
The Lady Lions start the season with Forest Area at home on Sept. 9.
Boys Soccer
It’s Don Montgomery’s fourth season with the Lions, who come off a 7-5 season after reaching the District 9 Class 1A Championship game before losing to Brockway.
Montgomery has 18 players on his preseason roster including leading returners in junior and UAVSL all-star Bailey Verdill, and senior Peyton Smith.
The Lions also open at home against Forest on Sept. 9.
Cross Country
Head coach Nicole Oakes has 15 runners on her varsity roster and 21 more in the junior high ranks as she begins her fourth season.
Both teams have enough varsity bodies at this point to score in a dual meet — boys 10 and girls five. Last year, only the boys were able to score and wound up third at districts. All but one scoring runner returns from the boys’ district lineup with sophomore Ty Rankin, senior Corbin Coulson, juniors Cody Whitling and Logan Leadbetter, and sophomore Jack Craig.
Senior Morgan McNaughton and sophomore Madison Aaron ran at districts for the Lady Lions last year.
The team opens the season at home on Sept. 7 against Clarion.