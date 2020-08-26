While many questions loom regarding some teams’ schedules and how long the season will hold up within the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic concerns, the high school fall sports preseason officially got under way this week after last Friday’s blessing from the PIAA.
How long schools will play within the current guidelines of crowd size mandates will be an interesting story to follow, if it indeed changes as some lawmakers have suggested.
However at Brookville Area High School, despite the uncertain future of how the season will proceed, athlete turnout is solid. Athletic Director Dave Osborne said that a combined total of 241 athletes in grades 7 to 12 have signed up for a sport. Last year’s total was 227, but didn’t include cheerleading and junior high co-ed soccer which was added this year. That total was 27 at the outset.
While golf begins this week — see preview stories in this edition — here is a quick preseason look at the rest of the varsity sports at Brookville and Clarion-Limestone. While the scheduling is subject to change, the likely Brookville openers are listed. C-L’s schedules weren’t available at press time.
BROOKVILLE
Football
Head coach Scott Park, entering his sixth season with the Raiders, has 41 on his preseason roster and for the first time ever, that includes the entire freshman class.
Among the key returners back are seniors Jack Krug, Robert Keth, Kyle MacBeth, Elliot Park and Nathan Taylor. Krug has thrown for 5,993 career yards and 77 TDs and was also the team’s leading rusher last year. Keth caught 50 passes for 668 yards and 7 TDs while MacBeth hauled in 48 passes for 619 yards and 5 TDs.
Park, Taylor and Keth ranked 1-2-3 on the team in tackles with Taylor earning the Big School Defensive Player of the Year honor. MacBeth intercepted eight passes.
The opening weekend of the regular season will be Sept. 11 against an opponent to be determined.
Volleyball
It’s a new era for the Lady Raiders, who have a new head coach in former assistant Melinda Burton. The program lost five seniors from last year’s District 9 Class 2A Championship squad that finished 17-4.
Burton has back regular rotation players in seniors Maggie Mackins, Megrah Suhan, Zoe Craig, Emily Steel, Taylor Reitz and Maddison Payne, and juniors Emaa Venesky and Ashton Pangallo.
The Lady Raiders’ season is scheduled to start Sept. 15 at home against Curwensville.
Boys Soccer
Dave Reitz enters his fourth season as head coach of the Raiders, who are coming off a 4-13-1 season.
The Raiders have 20 players on the roster, led by seniors Vince Doan, Hayden Kramer, Tim Miller, Justin Vander kelen, Zakk Wolfe and Ryan Wonderling, and juniors Garner McMaster and Logan Oakes.
The Raiders start their regular-season schedule Sept. 14 at home against Forest Area.
Girls Soccer
It’s Kaitlyn Hill’s third season as head coach and as her Lady Raiders were 7-11 last year.
The season is scheduled to start Sept. 14 at West Branch.
Cross Country
With an up-in-the-air schedule going into the preseason, head coach Doug Roseman has a combined number of around 36 boys and girls on their varsity and junior high rosters, roughly 24 varsity overall.
Three-time state qualifier Emma Fiscus leads the Lady Raiders. She was 11th overall in the D9 Class 1A race last year. The Lady Raiders were third in the team standings with all of their other scoring runners returning — juniors Janelle Popson, Sadie Shofestall and Samantha Hetrick, and sophomore Amber McAninch. Junior Emily Martz and sophomore Anna Fiscus also ran at districts.
The Raiders finished sixth in the team standings at districts with junior Calvin Doolittle just missing a state berth with a 16th-place finish. Other district lineup returners are senior Hayden Kramer, junior Cameron Moore and sophomores Hunter Rupp and Gideon Waterbury.
CLARION-LIMESTONE
Football
It’s the first year of the Central Clarion co-operative program and head coach Larry Wiser and his assistants, including former C-L head coach Dave Eggleton, have 38 players on the preseason roster.
Among the key returners are senior quarterback Cal German, who threw for 2,349 yards and 32 TDs. Senior running back Cutter Boggess was second on the team with 624 yards rushing and four TDs. Senior Ethan Burford was German’s top receiving target with 39 catches for 1,179 yards and 17 TDs.
Boggess, senior Hunter Craddock and junior Kaoz Baker were first, third and fifth on the team in tackles.
The Wildcats will likely open the season Sept. 11 as well against a foe to be determined.
Volleyball
Boys Soccer
Don Montgomery’s third season comes after a run to last year’s Class 1A semifinals and a loss to Port Allegany finished the Lions off with a 10-6 record.
Montgomery has 16 players on his preseason roster, led by seniors Beau Verdill and Austin Coull, junior Peyton Smith and sophomore Bailey Verdill.
Cross Country
Head coach Nicole Oakes, in her third year, has a returning state qualifier on her roster in senior Braden Rankin. He was 15th at the D9 Class 1A Championships before his trip to Hershey.
The Lions were 11th out of 15 scoring teams at districts while the girls didn’t field a full lineup to score.
Oakes said that she had a combined 22 runners on her varsity and junior high roster.