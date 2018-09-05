BROOKVILLE — In glaring heat, it was the Brookville Raiders that overcame the conditions and visiting Clarion-Limestone in a 7-1 win Tuesday afternoon.
Sophomore Jace Miner had a hat trick by the 21:04 mark of the first half while senior Jacob Cable scored the next two goals, the second putting the Raiders up 5-1 less than four minutes into the second half.
From there, it was a couple freshmen scoring their first varsity goals with Logan Oakes and Garner McMaster finding the net in the final six minutes of the game.
Raiders head coach Dave Reitz liked how his team attacked with goalkeeper Darius Sorbin helping set the tone right out of the gate as he assisted Miner’s first and third goals as he got behind the Lions’ back defensive line and found the net, beating goalkeeper Lucas Baker.
“The transition game, we worked on it a lot last week and you could see once we got the ball, we ran to points and ran downhill,” Reitz said. “Jace had three goals, Jacob scored twice and I will always take that recipe. Today they played to the plan and it worked.”
The Raiders outshot the Lions, 14-6. Sorbin made five saves and along with his two assists on Miner’s goals, his long punt on a counter attack led to Cable’s third-period goal on a direct kick at the 36:53 mark.
“Darius had more assists than saves and that means the team had a good day,” said Reitz, stretching the stats a bit to make his point.
Sorbin’s punt to start a counter led to Miner’s first goal at the 30:16 mark, but just over three minutes later, the Lions scored their lone goal and tied the game when Beau Verdill put in his own rebound off a blocked shot by Sorbin.
But it was all Raiders in the net from there. Cable and Hayden Kramer assisted on Miner’s second goal at 26:06. Miner took the pass, fought off two Lions defenders and beat Baker.
Just over five minutes later, Miner got behind the defense on a Sorbin punt and made it 3-1. Cable scored his first goal to put the Raiders up 4-1 with 7:50 left in the first half.
Cable’s direct kick just outside the box gave the Raiders a 5-1 lead early in the second half.
Oakes scored off a Tim Steele assist and McMaster set the final with 58 seconds left in the game.
“It was really hot and C-L came out and fought against us and I want to give them credit for that,” Reitz said. “I credit our kids for their conditioning. The boys have put in the work, came and worked out for two hours each morning for three weeks and you could see that today.”
The Raiders travel to Brockway Thursday for a 5 p.m. start before hosting Karns City Saturday at 10 a.m. Next Monday, they host Forest Area.
The Lions host Karns City Thursday before visiting West Shamokin next Wednesday.
“We were missing a starter on the back line, but I’m not making that an excuse,” Lions head coach Don Montgomery said. “We had players out of position learning on the fly and they got in behind us a few times. A missed play here and there, that’s what got us.
“We possessed the ball and got it through the midfield and we had a lot of scoring opportunities we didn’t capitalize on, so I don’t think the score really indicated the effort the kids put forward or how they played. Some times it doesn’t get in the back of the net.”
In last weekend’s action:
GIRLS
Lady Raiders 0-2 at tourney
At the season-opening West Branch Tournament, the Brookville Lady Raiders dropped both games. They lost to the hosts 4-0 in the opener, then fell 3-1 to Moshannon Valley in the second game.
Brookville was scheduled to host Punxsutawney Wednesday before traveling to Brockway Thursday. Next Monday, the Lady Raiders visit Punxsutawney.
In the loss to Moshannon Valley, senior Jillian Taylor scored the team’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the second half with 15 minutes remaining to get the Lady Raiders within 2-1, but Moshannon Valley set the final with a goal with around seven minutes remaining.
“We played a lot of soccer Saturday and two games is a lot,” Lady Raiders first-year head coach Kaitlyn Hill said. “But even with two losses under our belt, we’re off to a great start. The girls played intense, made good passes and made a lot of great opportunities for themselves. Unfortunately, we were just unlucky and none of our shots found the back of the net. The scores definitely don’t show how well they played.”
