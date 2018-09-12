BROOKVILLE — With the rain already falling last Saturday morning, the Brookville Raiders soccer team found itself in a very quick hole and never recovered in a 5-2 loss to visiting Karns City.
The Gremlins led 3-0 five minutes into the game. Dakota King wound up with a hat trick while Austin Fahlor and Brayden Christie also scored.
Brian Pangallo and Jace Miner each scored for the Raiders, who fell to 1-2 going into Wednesday’s home makeup game with Forest Area starting at 4 p.m. The two teams were set to play Monday, but wet weather forced the postponement.
Thursday, the Raiders are also at home against Punxsutawney. Saturday, they start a four-game road trip at Clearfield. Next Tuesday, they visit Forest Area in Marienville.
Lady Raiders also postponed
The Lady Raiders soccer team’s Monday trip to Punxsutawney was also moved Wednesday for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
They’ll take a 1-3 record into the game and then host Clearfield Saturday at 10 a.m. and Brockway next Monday at 4 p.m.
In last week’s games:
THURSDAY, Sept. 6
Brockway 8, Raiders 0
In the first game of a boys-girls doubleheader, seven different players scored as the host Rovers blanked the visiting Raiders.
Tino Inzana scored a goal in each half while Zane Puhala scored once and set up three others. Also adding goals were Hunter Allenbaugh, Austin Pringle, Jared Marchiori, Jake Anderson and Elijah Fremer.
Brockway outshot the Raiders, 18-4.
Brockway 3,
Lady Raiders 0
In the nightcap at Brockway, Chanell Britten scored two goals while Morrigan Decker added the other and assisted on Britten’s second-half goal to lead the hosts past the Lady Raiders.
Decker and Britten scored in the first half while Decker set up Britten with under five minutes remaining in regulation to set the final score.
Brockway outshot the Lady Raiders, 13-7. Lady Raiders goalkeeper Avery Gilhousen made five saves.
Karns City 6, C-L 1
At the C-L Sports Complex, the visiting Gremlins got two goals apiece from Austin Fahlor and Dakota King in their win over the host Lions.
C-L’s lone goal came from Connor Nichols on a penalty kick.
The Lions (0-2) were scheduled for back-to-back road games at West Shamokin and Keystone Wednesday and Thursday nights. Next Tuesday, they host Redbank Valley.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 5
Lady Raiders 7,
Punxsy 0
In their home opener last week against Punxsutawney, the Lady Raiders jumped out to a 5-0 first-half lead and cruised to a lopsided win.
Madison McAninch scored three goals, two unassisted coming in the first five minutes of the game, while freshman Leila Heagy scored twice, one unassisted and the other coming on a rebound shot off a Madisyn Wolfe shot.
The other first-half goal was the offensive play of the game on a corner kick started by Sara Muders, whose boot to the net was one-timed into the goal by Hannah Peterson.
Jillian Taylor and Alayna Haight assisted on McAninch’s third goal 59 seconds into the second half. Taylor then banged home a penalty kick to complete the game’s scoring with 33:07 remaining.
Avery Gilhousen, tested very little, was the winning goalkeeper.
