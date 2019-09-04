BROOKVILLE — Pounding the back of the net for six goals, three in each half, the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team blanked visiting Punxsutawney, 6-0, Tuesday afternoon.
That evened the Lady Raiders’ record to 1-1 going into a tough game Saturday at perennial power Karns City starting at 10 a.m.
“I think everyone gave up shots and made the extra pass and we had girls who play defense scoring,” Lady Raiders head coach Kaitlyn Hill said. “We shared the wealth and played overall pretty good defense. We needed a win to get the confidence back. We had a hard loss on Friday and that built us up to where we need to be to start the season.”
The Lady Raiders had five different players score goals while outshooting Punxsutawney, 31-1. Goalkeeper Jordan Cook stopped the only shot see saw on net in the first half.
“I think we came out playing Brookville soccer,” Hill said. “That’s what we wanted. We started a little slow, but we finally got the juices flowing. I think they understand where they need to be and what it means to put a couple balls in the back of the net.”
Madison McAninch scored two goals and had one assist while Emily Kramer assisted on two goals and scored one. Also scoring were Leila Hagy, Megan Mealy and Autumn Mitchell.
Sara Muders set up Kramer’s first goal to start the game’s scoring at the 29:33 mark, then Kramer assisted on McAninch’s first game at the 16:03 mark. The Lady Raiders made it 3-0 just under 10 minutes left in the first half on McAninch’s unassisted goal.
In the second half, Kramer set up Hagy’s goal just 1:18 into the half. Mealy put a shot on goal and got her own rebound and put in a second shot to make it 5-0 with 28:29 remaining. McAninch assisted on Mitchell’s goal to finish off the scoring with 27:03 remaining.
After Saturday’s trip to Karns City, the Lady Raiders visit Redbank Valley Tuesday at 4 p.m. with the boys following against the Bulldogs at 6 p.m.
In other games:
TUESDAY, Sept. 3
Raiders, Lions
postponed
Tuesday night’s game between the Raiders and Lions at the C-L Sports Complex was postponed due to no officials being available to fill the date.
A makeup was not announced by press time.
Thursday, the Lions travel to Karns City. Both teams are scheduled to play Saturday. The Raiders visit Karns City at noon while the Lions visit Punxsutawney at 10 a.m.
Next week, the Raiders are busy, hosting Philipsburg-Osceola Monday and traveling to Redbank Valley Tuesday for a 6 p.m. start. Next Thursday, the Raiders host Punxsutawney and the Lions host Keystone at 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 30
Elk Co. 3,
Lady Raiders 2, 2 OT
At home in an afternoon season-opener for both teams, junior Gina Carnovale started the season’s scoring and sent everyone home at the end with her second-overtime goal to lift the visiting Elk County Catholic to a 3-2 win over the Lady Raiders.
Carnovale’s game-winner came 2:27 into the second 10-minute overtime period, sending in a shot from the right slot and into the back of the net, finishing off a nice counter-attack.
The goal ended a somewhat evenly played game that saw ECC outshoot Brookville, 13-12, with the only three shots on goal in both of the overtimes although the Lady Raiders had some drives that came up empty on the shot chart.
Carnovale scored on ECC’s first shot of the game at the 23:45 mark, getting the goal off an assist from VanEerden. The rest of the scoring didn’t come until the second half. Brookville tied it when Alayna Haight sent in a pass from Madison McAninch less than four minutes into the half.
But ECC re-took the lead about 10 minutes later at the 25:16 mark when a failed Brookville attempt to clear the ball gave Lani Cerroni a chance to convert the miscue and she didn’t disappoint, booming in a shot from about 22 yards out front to make it 2-1.
Brookville responded less than four minutes later when McAninch’s corner kick somehow got into the net untouched at the 21:34 mark.
Earlier, McAninch was denied on a breakaway when she took a pass from Rylee Stancliffe and appeared to beat Lady Crusaders goalkeeper Allison Geci. But when McAninch appeared ready to finish off the scramble after the initial contact, Geci reached back and kept the ball from going across the line. That all happened just two minutes before Cerroni’s goal.
The tie game was then broken up with Carnovale’s second goal in the second overtime.