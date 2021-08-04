What are the benefits of having a concurrent antlered and antlerless deer hunting season?
The slate of deer seasons approved by the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners for the 2021-22 license year allows for statewide concurrent hunting for antlered and antlerless deer through the duration of the firearms deer seasons in all Wildlife Management Units (WMUs). The main benefits of this change include a simplification of regulations and increased hunting opportunity.
Last year, the board allowed concurrent seasons in select WMUs, mainly in areas where Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) had been detected in free-ranging deer. By expanding concurrent seasons statewide, hunters are provided with more opportunities to harvest antlerless deer. It also reduces confusion about which WMUs are open to antlerless hunting. This change, to allow antlerless hunting throughout the season, is not intended to increase the antlerless harvest. Deer populations are managed through the allocation of antlerless licenses. On average, one antlerless deer is harvested for every four antlerless deer licenses allocated. More information is available here. Click here to watch a detailed discussion on the antlerless allocation process.
Why are rifles being banned for fall turkey hunting in the 2021 season?
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners voted in April 2021 to prohibit the use of centerfire rimfire rifles and handguns during the fall turkey season in response to concerns about spring harvest density being below goal in 15 of the state’s 23 Wildlife Management Units. Previous Game Commission research has shown that reducing the fall season by one week allows more hens to survive to spring and reproduce. The board approved staff’s recommendation to shorten the fall seasons in 15 WMUs as its standard method of targeting hen harvest reductions in specific units. The board also prohibited the use of rifles in the fall season to potentially further reduce the harvest by 20 percent, statewide. This reduction likely will be more in the central part of the state where rifle harvest is highest. Reducing the fall season in some WMUs and prohibiting rifles should allow turkey populations to reach harvest density goals without further decreasing season lengths in the future. To learn more about this action, and for an update on the status of turkey management in the Commonwealth, please review the wild turkey biologist’s January 2021 report to the board.
With a decline in turkey population, why not eliminate the second Spring Gobbler tag?
With declining turkey populations in many Wildlife Management Units, it might seem logical to eliminate the second spring gobbler tag to reduce harvest. However, the spring season does not impact the overall annual turkey population, due to the timing of when the season opens after peak breeding, and when more than half of the hens have begun incubating eggs. The most important aspect of the spring turkey season is this timing. The Game Commission has a carefully timed season that intentionally finds middle ground between peak gobbling and a safe nesting period.