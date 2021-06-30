BROCKWAY — Rallying from 12-0 halftime deficit, the South Squad needed two scores and a key two-point conversion to cap a rally to beat the North 14-12 in the 6th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star football game last Friday night.
The halftime presentation of 17 $1,000 scholarships to players in the game might’ve been the most significant item of the night, actually.
Area players who received awards were Brookville’s Elliot Park (S&T Bank Scholarship), Redbank Valley’s Kobe Bonanno (First Commonwealth Bank Scholarship), Union/A-C Valley’s Eli Penny (Farmers National Bank Scholarship and Central Clarion’s Cal German (Allegheny Strategy Partners Scholarship).
“For me and the staff, it was a privilege to be asked to do it, but at the same time, you’re losing sleep over whether you’re going to win or lose the game,” said South head coach Blane Gold Monday night. “We enjoyed getting to know some kids who we’ve read about in the paper but never really had the chance to meet.
“And there were 17 kids who walked away with $1,000 scholarships and that’s a substantial amount and it was a really unique experience from start to finish for the seniors and it was our job to make it as memorable and special as possible.”
The game-winning score came on German’s 23-yard TD pass to Karns City’s Nathan Waltman with just 33 seconds left in the game.
Not long before with 3:06 remaining, Brookville’s Jack Krug threw a 41-yard TD pass to DuBois’ Dale Kot and then connected with Waltman for the key two-point conversion.
The game figured to be much higher scoring, but it wound up being a defensive battle as the teams combined for just 401 yards of offense.
Krug completed 5 of 9 passes for 69 yards with his TD to go with an interception while German went 11-for-19 with 88 yards and his TD pass.
Krug ran for 25 yards on 10 carries while Penny gained nine yards on six attempts. Both tight ends, Waltman and Kot were the top receivers as Waltman grabbed five passes for 66 yards and Kot had three catches for 56 yards. Union/ACV’s Tanner Merwin caught three passes for 24 yards.
“The game plan offensively as we envisioned wasn’t working in a way we thought, but coach (Don) Fabian and (Jason) Kundick did a good job of improvising,” Gold said. “We got the tight ends into some space and got things going, so it was nice adjusting on the fly.”
The Bulldogs’ Bonanno was named the South’s Defensive MVP. After the first South TD, a squib kick gave the North the ball at midfield. Ridgway’s Ben Briggs couldn’t handle a bad shot gun snap and Bonanno burst through the line and corralled the loose ball at the North 44.
Six plays later, the South scored the go-ahead TD.
“We only had like four or five interior linemen on the roster, so we knew Kobe was going to take most of the snaps at nose tackle,” Gold said. “He basically performed the same way that he did in the fall. He made big plays, recovered that fumble and helped make a big stop on fourth-and-one earlier.”
The North’s TDs both came in the second quarter. Kane’s Zuke Smith threw a 17-yard TD pass to St. Marys’ Mitch Reiter while Briggs tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Dominic Cherry.
Smith was the North Offensive MVP while Waltman was the South Offensive MVP. Port Allegany’s Braedon Johnson was the North Defensive MVP.
Late in the first half, Johnson was knocked out of the game when he took a crack-back block from Brookville’s Robert Keth on a short passing play.
Keth wound up getting ejected after the play.
Gold asked the game officials for clarification on the call, which appeared to be aimed at reigning in what was a chippy affair between teams.
“The official told me that (Keth) did not target or lead with his head and then I asked what was the call, and he said it was a blind-side block five yards behind the play,” Gold said. “That’s not something that would typically be an ejection in a high school game, but felt for this game it warranted that call.
“When I saw the play on the film, the block was not really five yards behind the play and that (Johnson) was a threat to tackle (Jack Krug) and it was warranted to throw a block. I agree 100 percent it should’ve been penalized because he did not lead with his hands and that’s what the rule say. It’s a tough thing ejecting a kid from an all-star game because that’s his last football ever. It’s tough because the tape doesn’t match up with the explanation, but at the same time you have a kid laying on the ground and is hurt and there is a lot of emotion with that.
“I do not feel it was a cheap shot and Robert was making a football play at a high rate of speed and there was a substantial size difference between the two players.”
Brookville’s Park did not play because of a knee injury while Raiders assistant coach Nick Nosker served on Gold’s staff.
Tri-County Weekend/Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.
SOUTH 14,
NORTH 12
Score by Quarters
North 0 12 0 0 — 12
South 0 0 14 0 — 14
Second Quarter
N—Mitch Reiter 17 pass from Zuke Smith (run failed), 11:47.
N—Dominic Cherry 3 pass from Ben Briggs (run failed), 5:44
Fourth Quarter
S—Dale Kot 41 pass from Jack Krug (Nathan Waltman pass from Jack Krug), 3:06.
S—Nathan Waltman 23 pass from Calvin German (run failed), 0:33.
INDIVIDUAL
STATISTICS
RUSHING
North—Zuke Smith 4-60, Braedon Johnson 2-(-1), Jacob Kline 7-(-5), Ben Briggs 7-(-20), Ricky Delhunty 2-13, Brian Schatz 1-5, Nick Crisp 4-4, Sam Kaul 1-(-3).
South—Jack Krug 10-25, Eli Penny 6-9, Mason Mershimer 3-10, Calvin German 4-(-8), Kobe Bonanno 2-4, Tanner Merwin 1-4, Hudson Martz 1-(-2).
PASSING
North—Zuke Smith 6 of 14, 66 yards, 1 TD, 0 Int.; Ben Briggs 5 of 7, 73 yards, 1 TD, 0 Int.
South—Jack Krug 5 of 9, 69 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.; Calvin German 11 of 19, 88 yards, 1 TD, 0 Int.
RECEIVING
North—Alex Bon 3-26, Ryli Burritt 2-43, Jacob Kline 1-22, Mitchell Reiter 1-17, Braedon Johnson 1-12, Ben Briggs 1-10, Ricky Delhunty 1-10, Austen Davis 1-6, Dominic Cherry 1-3.
South—Nathan Waltman 5-66, Dale Kot 3-56, Tanner Merwin 3-24, Eli Penny 1-6, Jack Krug 1-3, Robert Keth 1-3, Dalton Bish 1-3, Hudson Martz 1-(-4).
INTERCEPTIONS
North—Ethan Smith.