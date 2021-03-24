Clarion bows out of PIAA basketball playoffs
ALTOONA — The deep playoff run for the Clarion Bobcats was ended Monday night as the D9 Class 1A champions were ousted by D5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley 78-52 at Altoona High School.
The 27-1 Mountaineers head to the PIAA finals on Thursday to play Pottsville Nativity. Clarion’s season ended at 17-10.
After trailing 16-6, the Bobcats rolled a 9-0 run of their own to get within 16-15 late in the first quarter. However, Berlin answered with a decisive 21-0 run to pull away for good.
Cal German scored 20 points for the Bobcats while Beau Verdill finished with 12 points.
Elijah Sechler and Pace Prosser scored 24 and 19 points apiece for Berlin.
In other PIAA playoff basketball action:
SATURDAY, March 20
D9 Class 2A champion Karns City ran into the buzz-saw known as Our Lady of Sacred Heart, the WPIAL champion, and dropped a 75-45 decision to the Chargers.
Karns City trailed 20-16 after the first quarter, but it was down 40-24 by halftime. Nathan Waltman scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Gremlins while Chase Beighley scored 12 points.
Daunte Spadafore led OLSH with 23 points. Jake DiMichele finished with 20 points.
At Coudersport, the D9 Class 1A champion Lady Falcons nearly rallied to beat D6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle but lost, 48-47. Sarah Chambers led Coudersport with 17 points.
FRIDAY, March 19
The Clarion boys advanced in the quarterfinals by holding off D6 champion Bishop Carroll in a 61-54 win. The Bobcats led by 12 points at halftime, then trailed by a point before an 8-0 run to finish the game clinched the hard-fought win.
Hunter Craddock scored 26 points and Beau Verdill scored 14 to lead the Bobcats.
Class 4A boys’ champion Clearfield was routed by WPIAL champion Lincoln Park, 67-34, while Class 3A girls’ champion Punxsutawney fell to WPIAL champion Mohawk, 71-52.
Park earns America East Rookie of Week award
BOSTON — Brookville Raiders graduate Aaron Park, a freshman on the New Jersey Institute of Technology baseball team, was named America East Conference Rookie of the Week, it was announced Monday.
Park, who was making his collegiate debut, came out of the bullpen in the fourth and final game of this weekend’s series against Albany and struck out three over 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
In the ninth inning, with his team trailing 4-3, Park struck out the first two hitters and worked around a bunt single and a walk to keep the Highlanders within striking distance. Senior Julio Marcano took advantage of it, knocking a two-out pitch over the fence in the bottom half of the inning to force extra innings.
This is the first America East honor in program history, as NJIT is in its first season as a member of the league.
Park and the Highlanders are slated to return to the diamond on Saturday and Sunday when they travel north to take on Hartford in a pair of doubleheaders.
BALL evals set for Saturday
BROOKVILLE —Brookville Area Little League’s player evaluations are scheduled for Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at either Zufall Field or the High School gymnasium based on weather and field conditions.
All baseball players ages 8-12 and all softball players new to the Major Division (ages 9-12) are required to attend.
Families can access registration information along with league announcements and important updates at the web site. A $10 late fee has been added to the signup.
Questions or for more information, contact League President Kevin Smith at 221-0339 or Vice-President Kenny Lindermuth at 715-0675.
The league website is www.brookvillearealittleleague.com.
Golf scramble set for May 22
DAYTON — A memorial golf scramble tournament honoring the late James “Jim” Lindermuth is scheduled for May 22 at White Oak Golf Course near Dayton.
The cost to play is $60 person or $240 per four-person team with other fund-raising opportunities during the event that benefits the Roseville Independent Chapel’s Ezra Building Fund.
Prize money, based on 16 teams, is $400 for first place, $240 for second with a third-place prize of four free rounds of 18 holes at White Oak.
Dinner follows the tournament.
For more information, contact Paul Hetrick (814-952-1563), Jeff Lindermuth (814-715-5788) or Sandy Lindermuth (814-849-2235).