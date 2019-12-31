Junior high wrestlers 3rd at Fort LeBoeuf tourney
WATERFORD — The Brookville Raiders junior high wrestling team finished third at last Saturday’s 21-team Fort LeBoeuf Tournament.
The Raiders were led by two champions, Hunter Greeley and Bailey Miller who each went 3-0 at their weight classes. Cole Householder (3-1), Carson Weaver (3-1), Bryce Weaver (4-1) and Ganen Cyphert (2-1) all finished third.
Also turning in top-eight finishes were Alec Geer (2-2), Jared Popson (2-2), Burke Fleming (2-2), Antonio Thornton (2-2) and Daniel Drake (2-2).
Also wrestling were Austin Colgan (1-2), Clayton Knapp (3-2), Owen Fleming (1-2), Lincoln Girt (0-2), Jake Popson (1-2), Gavin Kelly (1-2), Gavin Hannah (0-2), Devon Kuntz (0-2), Lance Spencer (0-2) and Gavin Baughman (0-2).
The Raiders scored 167.5 points, finishing third behind host Fort LeBoeuf (209) and St. Edwards, Ohio (190.5).
Next up for the Raiders is a home match with Curwensville next Tuesday starting at 4:30 p.m. The varsity match and Clarion University’s match against Southern Illinois follows.
Raiders junior high hoops sweep Clearfield
BROOKVILLE — All three Brookville junior high basketball teams beat visiting Clearfield Monday afternoon.
The ninth-graders (5-1), eighth-graders (5-0) and seventh-graders (5-0) are all at home again on Friday against Punxsutawney.
Eighth Grade: Brookville 57, Clearfield 21
Three players reached double figures in scoring in a rout of the Bison — Jack Pete with 16, Jack Knapp with 12 and Charlie Krug finishing with 11 for the Raiders.
Seventh Grade: Brookville 38, Clearfield 18
Nine different players found the scoring column as Kellan Haines scored 11 points and Gage Miller finished with seven points to lead the Raiders. Wyatt Lucas added seven points.