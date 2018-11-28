Johnsons named All-District 9
in volleyball
Junior sisters Morgan and Madison Johnson represented the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team on this year’s Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association District 9 Class 2A All-District team.
The Johnsons helped the Lady Raiders to a 13-7 finish and a berth in the Class 2A Championship game against Redbank Valley.
Leading the 2A team was MVP Ella Marconi of Kane. Also part of the team were D9 champion Redbank Valley’s Taylor King, Josie Rupp, Carissa Rearick, Torilynn Nelson and Hope Spence, and Kane’s Hannah Buhl and Audri Marconi.
Clarion U. wrestlers head to Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Clarion University wrestling team, off since Nov. 17, are back in action Friday and Saturday at the Cliff Keen Invitational at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
It’s the first time in two years that head coach Keith Ferraro’s team has wrestled at the Cliff Keen. Now a senior, Brookville’s Brock Zacherl went 2-2 at 141 pounds. This year, he heads west with a 9-0 record and a No. 8 national ranking according to intermatwrestle.org. He has five major decisions and one technical fall.
Brookville’s Taylor Ortz, a red-shirt sophomore, is 5-3 at 141 pounds. Kane’s Evan Delong is 5-4 at 165.
The Golden Eagles head to Kutztown Dec. 8 for the PSAC Championships before returning home for their second and final home dual of the calendar year on Dec. 21 against Pittsburgh.
