Brookville Grays opening Fed League season
The Brookville Grays start another Federation League season Sunday when they host Sykesville at McKinley Field starting at 2 p.m.
It’s a 21-game schedule for each of the eight teams in the league. The Grays, Sykesville, Pulaski Generals, defending champion DuBois Rockets, Rossiter Miners, DuBois 3, PGP of Clearfield and Hepburnia making up the league roster this year.
The Grays, under the direction of longtime manager Bob McCullough, were 14-11 overall last year after reaching the league finals before being swept by the powerful Rockets. They beat the Generals in five games in the semifinals.
The Grays are scheduled to host the Rockets next Tuesday, but that could be rescheduled due to a possible District 9 playoff game conflict at McKinley Field.
The season schedule is listed below. Games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
MAY
23-Sykesville, 2 p.m.; 25-DuBois; 27-at DuBois.
JUNE
1-at Rossiter; 3-Pulaski; 6-at PGP, 5 p.m.; 8-at Sykesville (Reynoldsville); 10-at DuBois; 13-PGP (DH), 2 p.m.; 15-at Rossiter; 17-at Pulaski (DCC); 20-at Hepburnia, 2 p.m.; 22-at DuBois 3; 27-at Sykesville (Reynoldsville), 2 p.m.; 29-Hepburnia.
JULY
1-Rossiter; 6-Pulaski; 8-at DuBois 3 (DH).
Smith, White to play in USGA Four-Ball
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. – The United States Golf Association (USGA) today announced tee times for the first two rounds of the 6th U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, Saturday and Sunday at 7,475-yard, par-72 Chambers Bay, in University Place, Wash., and at 7,279-yard, par-71 The Home Course, in DuPont, Wash.
The U.S. Amateur Four-Ball consists of 36 holes of stroke play after which the 128 sides (256 players) will be reduced to the low 32 sides (64 players). There will be five rounds of match play at Chambers Bay, starting Monday. The quarterfinals are slated for Tuesday, while the semifinals will be played the following morning. The championship is scheduled to conclude with an 18-hole final next Wednesday.
Brookville’s Nathan Smith and his teammate Todd White tee off Saturday at 7:36 a.m. local time with a second-round tee time of 11 a.m.
Smith and White won the inaugural title back in 2015 at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. They also reached the quarterfinal match play round in 2017. They are one of two teams to have played in every event since 2015.
Brookville Jr. High track
finishes season
ST. MARYS — The Brookville junior high track and field season wrapped up with a trip to the St. Marys Invitational last Saturday.
In a six-team meet with the hosts, Elk County Catholic, Bradford, Coudersport and Oswayo Valley, both Brookville squads won team titles.
Titles won the Raiders were Hayden Freeman in the 300-meter hurdles (48.98), Brayden Ross in the discus (115 feet, 6 inches) and shot put (35 feet, 9 inches), Tyler Owens in the long jump (16 feet, 1 1/2 inches) and Kamden Means in the pole vault (8 feet).
For the Lady Raiders, it was Samantha Whitling in the high jump (4 feet, 2 inches), Bethany Hack in the shot put (29 feet, 2 inches), the 4x400 relay (4:41.11) of Casey Riley, Adell Doty, Corinne Siar, Erika Doolittle and Autumn Walter, Siar in the 200 dash (31.15), Doolittle in the 800 run (2:35.02), Hannah Geer in the 100 hurdles (18.28) and 300 hurdles (53.9), Kaida Yoder in the 400 dash (1:07), the 4x100 relay (57.13) of Claira Downs, Riley, Doty, Walter and Siar, and the 4x800 relay of Whitling, Doty, Doolittle, Yoder and Izabel Simpson.
Pinecrest CC golf results
BROOKVILLE — Here are the latest Pinecrest Country Club golf results.
Last Thursday’s Men’s Day event was one best ball on par 5s, two best balls on par 4s and three best balls on par 3s. Shooting a low gross score of 148 was the foursome of Tom McClaine, Ben Carrico, Jeff Hepler and Zach Hepler, one strike ahead of the team of Mark Powell, Kevin Hoffman, Jamie Holt and Chris Neil.
The low net honors went to the team with a 142 — Dan Luton, Chris Taylor, Don Espy Jr. and Tom Simpson. Finishing second with a 144 was the team of Bill Reitz, Rick Reitz, Denny Ames and Larry Weary.
Skins were won by Carrico (Nos. 1 and 5), Albert Pisarcik (No. 11), Powell (No. 14), Luton (No. 9) and Espy (No. 16).