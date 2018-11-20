CUP wrestlers 1-2 at Huskie Duals
DEKALB, Ill. — Finishing strong with a 44-3 rout of Harper College, the Clarion University wrestling team finished 1-2 at last Saturday’s Huskie Duals at Northern Illinois University.
The Golden Eagles (2-2), who are now off until the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas Nov. 30, had Brookville’s Brock Zacherl and Taylor Ortz in the lineup. Zacherl went 3-0 at 149 while Ortz was 1-1 in two matches at 141.
Both Zacherl and Ortz won two of the Golden Eagle’s three bouts in their 27-18 loss to the hosts. Ortz edged Anthony Cheloni, 6-4, while Zacherl downed Kent McCoy, 5-1. Ty Bagoly pinned Michael Aldrich in 1:42 at 184 for Clarion’s other win.
In the opening 25-12 loss to Utah Valley, Zacherl won a 10-2 major decision Matthew Ontiveros. Former Reynolds standout Michael Bartolo decisioned Grant LaMont 9-2 at 157 and Tyshawn White pinned Josh Jensen at 125 for the Golden Eagles’ other win. Ortz dropped a 10-5 decision to Matt Finley.
Zacherl notched an 18-4 major decision over Darian Padgett in the win over Harper. Now at 9-0, Zacherl was ranked No. 9 in last week’s intermat national rankings.
Aaron off to 4-4 start at F&M
PHILADELHIA — Junior Cole Aaron, a former Brookville Raiders standout and state medalist, is off to a 4-4 start for the Franklin & Marshall College wrestling team.
The NCAA Division I Diplomats wrestled at the Keystone Classic, hosted by the University of Pennsylvania at the Palestra Sunday. Aaron went 2-2 at 149 pounds, opening with a 10-4 loss to Rider’s Evan Fidelibus before two straight wins in the consolations — a pin of Sacred Heart’s Shaun Williams and 6-5 win over Drexel’s Vince Foggie. He was eliminated by Drexel’s Trevor Elfvin with a third-period fall.
In the season-opening Bearcat Open held in Binghamton, N.Y., on Nov. 11, Aaron also went 2-2 at 149. He dropped his opener in an 11-5 decision to Finger Lakes Prep’s Gerard Angelo before winning two straight decisions in the consolations, including an overtime tiebreaker win over teammate and fellow 149-pounder Wil Gil, before losing a major decision to A.J. Jaffe of Harvard.
The Diplomats are off until the Midlands at Northwestern University Dec. 29-30. Their dual meet opener isn’t until Jan. 4 at home against Davidson.
PIAA crowns champs in VB, soccer
The PIAA wrapped up the postseasons for volleyball and soccer last weekend.
At Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, four teams won state titles in volleyball — North Allegheny in Class 4A, West York in Class 3A, Bald Eagle Area in Class 2A and Northern Cambria in Class 1A.
WPIAL champion North Allegheny downed D1 champ Bishop Shanahan in three sets as did D3 champion West York in its sweep of D10 champion Warren. A pair of D6 squads won the small classes, BEA in a sweep of D2 champion Holy Redeemer. Northern Cambria topped D5 champion Berlin in four sets.
In boys’ soccer at Hersheypark Stadium, D4’s Millville beat WPIAL champion Avonworth 2-0 in Class 1A, D3 runner-up Fleetwood beat WPIAL third seed Deer Lakes 1-0 in overtime in Class 2A, WPIAL runner-up West Allegheny blanked D1 champion Strath Haven 4-0 in Class 3A and D3 runner-up Wilson edged D1 fifth seed Radnor 1-0 in Class 4A.
In girls’ soccer also in Hershey, D4 champion Southern Columbia beat WPIAL champion Freedom 3-2 in overtime in Class 1A, D5 champion Bedford beat D4 runner-up Lewisburg 1-0 in overtime in Class 2A, D1 champion Villa Joseph Marie beat D11 Blue Mountain 1-0 in Class 3A and D1 runner-up Souderton edged D1 third seed Pennridge 1-0 in overtime in Class 4A.
GCC, Westminster in bowl games
GROVE CITY — The Grove City College and Westminster College football teams both played in ECAC postseason bowl games last Saturday.
While neither qualified for the NCAA Division III playoffs, both accepted berths to play in special bowl matchups. Grove City hosted Morrisville State (N.Y.) and won a 56-48 shootout in the James Lynah Bowl to finish the year at 8-3.
Junior running back Wesley Schools ran for a school-record 359 yards on a whopping 58 carries and five touchdowns. He finished one carry shy of tying the Division III record for a game. Morrisville State finished at 6-5.
Playing on special teams, former Redbank Valley standout Connor Shoemaker assisted on one tackle. Karns City’s Ethan Conto had eight tackles. Brookville’s Seth Ray was on the Wolverines’ roster, but didn’t play.
Westminster, meanwhile, fell to Wesley, 42-34, at home in New Wilmington in the ECAC’s Clayton Chapman Bowl. Former DuBois standout Bryson Paulinellie, a senior, caught nine passes for 129 yards with a touchdown.
Golden Eagles open with win
CLARION — The Clarion University men’s basketball team opened with a 90-80 win over NCAA Division III foe Thiel last Tuesday at the Student Rec Center.
The Golden Eagles trailed early, 23-12, but went on to win their opener as Lawrence Lemon scored 24 points with seven rebounds, two blocks and three steals.
Senior and former Clarion-Limestone standout R.J. Laugand did not play.
The Golden Eagles were scheduled to play Tuesday at home against Davis & Elkins College. Next Tuesday, they visit Malone University before starting their PSAC schedule Dec. 1 at Lock Haven.
CUP volleyball ousted at regionals
WHEELING, W.Va. – The Clarion University women’s volleyball team saw its season come to a close last Friday night in a three-set, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 loss to the 12th-ranked Wheeling Jesuit Cardinals in the eight-team Atlantic Regional semifinals at the McDonough Center. The Golden Eagles finish the season with a 22-12 overall record.
Libero Chrissy Cotton led the Golden Eagles, finishing with a match-high 31 digs. That including an 18-dig performance in the first set. Olivia Olson finished with a team-high nine kills on 20 attempts with just two errors, posting a .350 hitting percentage.
Wheeling Jesuit went on to win the regional title with a five-set win over Seton Hill Saturday night despite falling down 2-0 in the best-of-five matchup.
Raiders Baseball Casino Night Jan. 26
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders Baseball Booster Club is sponsoring a Casino Night on Jan. 26 at Pinecrest Country Club starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Mega Rock or DeMans Sports Goods. Call or text 814-541-4467 for more information.
