CUP wrestling inks four
recruits on NLI Day
CLARION — Clarion University head wrestling coach Keith Ferraro announced last Wednesday that the Golden Eagles have signed four student-athletes to National Letters of Intent (NLI), with the quartet set to continue their academic and athletic careers at Clarion in the fall of 2021.
“This crew is a talented group on the mat, and they’re great people off the mat as well,” Ferraro said. “They’re athletes that our fans can be proud to support. We’ve seen them tested against high level competition, and think that they have the grit and intensity to be successful at the next level.”
The signees are listed below in alphabetical order:
John Altieri, Irwin, Pa./Norwin: Has compiled a 92-29 record through three years of high school competition… placed fourth at 138 pounds at the PIAA Class AAA championships as a junior after going 39-7 for the year… two-time Powerade meet placewinner, taking sixth place in 2019 and seventh place in 2018… ranked 149th in TheOpenMat’s pound-for-pound rankings among the recruiting class of 2021… took third place at the WPIAL Class AAA championships… won Westmoreland County Coaches Association and section championships… one of three Norwin wrestlers to win a Westmoreland County championship in 2020, marking the first time the Knights had three county champs in a season since 1975.
Kaeden Berger, Greenville, Pa./Reynolds: Has compiled a 94-33 high school record to date… two-time PIAA placewinner, including a fifth-place finish as a junior and a seventh-place finish as a sophomore… state qualifier in 2018… helped Reynolds to three straight PIAA Class AA dual meet championships, part of a run of four straight titles for Reynolds… placed second in the region in 2020… earned three straight section championships starting with his freshman year.
Joey Fischer, Pittsburgh, Pa./South Park: Has compiled a 118-13 overall record in three high school seasons to date… two-time PIAA placer, including a second-place finish in 2020 and a fourth-place finish in 2019… ranked 69th in the country in Pound-for-Pound rankings on Rokfin’s Class of 2021 list… ranked 10th in the nation at 126 pounds by Win Magazine… won the 2018 Fargo Junior National Freestyle championship between his freshman and sophomore years in high school, making him the first wrestler in South Park history to win a national title… won two titles at the 2019 Cadet Pan-American Championships in Morelia, Mexico, sweeping four matches in Greco-Roman and following with four straight wins for freestyle title… named TheMat.com Athlete of the Week for July 3, 2019 for that performance… once named WTAE Action Athlete of the Week in 2019.
Chanz Shearer, Cranberry Township, Pa./ Seneca Valley: Has compiled a 71-24 record in three years of high school wrestling to date… took fourth place at the 2019 Powerade Christmas Tournament, winning four straight matches as an unseeded wrestler… qualified for PIAA championships tournament as a junior.
Elementary boys’
basketball signups
BROOKVILLE — Registration for the upcoming Brookville elementary boys’ basketball season (grades 1 through 6) will be held Wednesday and next Monday, Nov. 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the high school’s main gymnasium’s side entrance on the Hickory Grove side of the building.
Because of the current COVID-19 situation, the program plans to conduct an intramural schedule (in-school vs. Brookville kids only) that includes games along with a regular practice schedule.
Practices will begin in December and continue through February. Times and schedules will be finalized after registration and gym time needs are assessed.
All grades will have a game schedule depending on age and the amount of players in grades when it comes to finalizing roster for the intramural game schedule.
The cost to register is $20 per player or $30 total for families with more than one child in the program.
For more information, contact Dalton Park at 856-3347, Matt Reitz at 412-304-9713 or Rich Rhoades at 648-0790.