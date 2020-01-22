Raiders resume schedule at Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Ending an eight-day layoff, the Brookville Raiders basketball team gets back on the court Wednesday night in a District 9 League game at Punxsutawney.
The Raiders, 7-6 overall and 3-2 in the D9 League, beat Punxsutawney 70-36 at home on Jan. 3. That’s the only home game they’ve played since Dec. 13.
Friday, the Raiders play their first game at home since the Punxsutawney win against St. Marys. The Raiders beat the Dutch, 59-56, in St. Marys back on Dec. 20 with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Robert Keth.
Next Tuesday and Friday, the Raiders host Oil City and Homer-Center in non-conference matchups. Friday’s game starts a regular-season ending stretch with six of their final eight games at home.
CUP wrestlers edge
Bloomsburg, Buffalo
BLOOMSBURG — Two straight one-point wins over the weekend in Mid-Atlantic Conference matchups hiked the Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team’s record to 8-3 going into this Friday’s non-conference trip to Michigan State.
Brookville native Keith Ferraro’s team won 16-15 at Bloomsburg Sunday after edging Buffalo at home 17-16 last Friday at Tippin Gymnasium.
Sunday for the second straight match, hinged on wins in the final two bouts. And just as on Friday night against Buffalo, Greg Bulsak and Ty Bagoly delivered, bringing Clarion back from a 15-10 deficit to a 16-15 win.
That marked the eighth straight dual win for the Golden Eagles, the longest streak since winning nine straight between the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons. The last time Clarion won as many as eight straight in a single season was during that 1993-94 season, when they opened with 10 straight wins.
The two teams split the 10 bouts on the mat, meaning the fact that Clarion (5-2 MAC) earned the sole bonus point of the match was truly the difference. Brookville’s Brock Zacherl continued his undefeated streak in MAC competition with a major decision over Aaron Coleman at 149 pounds, working Coleman over in the third period to secure a 14-5 win.
Zacherl improved to 15-3 overall. He’s ranked No. 10 in the latest intermatwrestle.com national poll. The only other MAC wrestler above him is Missouri’s No. 4 Brock Mauller.
The Huskies still led the dual 15-10 heading into the last two bouts of the day, with the Golden Eagles needing wins in each to lock up the win. Bulsak grappled in a low-scoring bout with perennial nemesis Kyle Murphy at 197 pounds, at one point quickly escaping from a reverse and fighting off a shot to finish with a 4-2 decision.
Bagoly very nearly took bonus points from Jarrett Walters at heavyweight as well, tilting him for a two-point fall and riding him throughout the bout for a 6-0 decision.
Last Friday at home against Buffalo, a dramatic last-minute takedown by Bagoly propelled the Golden Eagles to a 17-16 win by tiebreaker criteria over the Buffalo Bulls. Both the Golden Eagles and the Bulls notched four decisions and one major decision on the night, but a slight edge in total match points scored (44-42) gave Clarion the dual victory.
Zacherl scored a single leg takedown with 40 seconds left in the third period to defeat John Arceri, 4-3.
Aaron wrestling at F&M
LANCASTER — Former Brookville Raiders state medalist Cole Aaron saw action for Franklin & Marshall Diplomats wrestling team in Sunday’s tri-meet split with Sacred Heart and Brown.
Aaron won a 8-2 decision over William Schmidt at 157 pounds in the Diplomats’ 18-17 loss to Sacred Heart, which won on most meet points scored tiebreaker criteria 65-64.
The Diplomats then edged Brown, 21-19, for their first win over their Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association rival since the 1964-65 season, a streak of 24 straight matches. Aaron didn’t see action in that win which improved the team to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the EIWA.
For the season, Aaron is 14-9.
F&M returns to action Jan. 30 at home against Bucknell.
Junior high hoops reels
off more wins
BROOKVILLE — All three Brookville Raiders junior high basketball teams came away with wins against DuBois Central Catholic Monday.
The ninth-graders improved to 11-1 with a 48-30 win over the Cardinals. Riley Smith scored 13 points, Noah Peterson and Hunter Marshall each scored 11 points, and Miles Bogush added nine points for the Raiders.
The eighth-graders hiked their perfect mark to 15-0 with a 37-10 win over DCC. Jack Knapp scored 14 points while Jack Pete finished with 11 points and Charlie Krug added six points.
The seventh-graders improved to 11-0 with a 33-15 win. Gage Miller scored eight points while Will Shofestall and Jesse Lucas each scored six points. Wyatt Lucas finished with five points.
All three teams visit Punxsutawney Wednesday before hosting St. Marys Friday.
In games last week:
THURSDAY, Jan. 16
Ninth Grade: Brookville 39, Brockway 22
At Brockway, Noah Peterson’s 14 points led the way for the Raiders while Isaac Hetrick and Hunter Marshall scored eight and six points respectively.
Eighth Grade: Brookville 40, Brockway 17
At Brockway, Caleb Kornbau and Jack Knapp each scored 10 points in the Raiders’ win over the Rovers. Charlie Krug finished with eight points.
Seventh Grade: Brookville 37, Brockway 5
Also at Brockway, the Raiders got 10 points from Gage Miller and six points from Jacob Semeyn in a win over the Rovers. Jesse Lucas and Kellan Haines each scored four points.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 15
Eighth Grade: Brookville 18, Ridgway 14
Against the visiting Elkers, the Raiders got 10 points from Jack Pete in a low-scoring affair. Jack Knapp and Nick Shaffer each scored four points.
Seventh Grade: Brookville 37, Ridgway 9
Also at home against the Elkers, the Raiders were led by Gage Miller’s 15 points. Gannon McMaster, Jacob Murdock, Zayden Jordan and Wyatt Lucas each scored four points.