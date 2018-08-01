Smith in contention for
PA Amateur title
JOHNSTOWN — Rain stopped play during the second round of the three-round Pennsylvania Amateur Championship on Tuesday at Sunnehanna Country Club. Regardless, Brookville’s Nathan Smith was in contention to win a third Amateur title.
Before rain stopped things Tuesday, Smith was in a three-way tie for third place at 3-under-par after 13 holes. He was three strokes behind Brady Pevarnik, who was finished with his second round.
Wednesday, all players were scheduled to finish their second rounds before the third concluded the event.
Smith also won PA Amateur titles in 2002 and 2009. He was runner-up in 2001, 2007 and 2008. Last year, Smith tied for 19th.
RUSH Sprint special at
Thunder Mountain
KNOXDALE — Gale Ruth Jr. pulled away at the end to win the 20-lap RUSH Sprint Special at Thunder Mountain Speedway last Friday night.
Following Ruth across the line were Chad Ruhlman, Zach Morrow, Shawn Smith, Joe McEwen and Tyler Powell to complete the top five. Ruhlman and Ruth were heat winners.
In other feature races:
Windstream Semi-Lates: 1. Zach Myers, 2. Doug Surra, 3. Joe Martin, 4. Jim Challingsworth, 5. Scott Carbaugh.
Legends Powersports Super Late Models: 1. Jon Lee, 2. Gale Huey, 3. Bob Dorman, 4. Charlie Powell, 5. Levi Sikora.
Bubba’s Racing Front-Wheel Drive Four-Cylinders: 1. D.J. Clark, 2. Curtis Mohney, 3. Chad Greeley, 4. Jeff Huber, 5. Wayne Truitt.
Chad Lilley Septic Services Street Strocks: Tim Bish, 2. Andrew Gordon, 3. Gary Luzier, 4. Chris Schneider, 5. Bob Rosman.
Fan Appreciation Night is this Friday.
Rockets, Senators in
Fed League finals
ROSSITER — The Sykesville Senators downed defending champion Rossiter, 8-3, in the seventh and deciding game of their Federation League semifinal series Monday night at Shaffer Field.
That sets up a best-of-seven final between the Senators and the top-seeded DuBois Rockets starting Thursday.
For updates on the series, go to www.leaguelineup/fedleague.
Important dates for
Brookville Raiders football
BROOKVILLE — Important dates and information for the upcoming high school football season at Brookville, as per released by varsity coach Scott Park:
Aug. 6-7: Junior high equipment handout — Ninth grade (5-6 p.m.), eighth grade (6-7 p.m.), seventh grade (7-8 p.m.).
Aug. 6-10: Heat Acclimation practices for varsity level, 5 to 8 p.m. (4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 only)
Aug. 9: Parent/Player meeting for whole program at high school auditorium, 7 p.m.
Aug. 13: Two-a-day practices begin, 3 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 9 p.m. for varsity; 4 to 8 p.m. for junior high (5 to 8 on Aug. 16 only).
Aug. 14: Picture Day, 4 p.m. for junior high, 6 p.m. varsity
Aug. 16: Raider Card Blitz Day.
Aug. 18: Varsity scrimmage at Clarion-Limestone, 10 a.m.
Aug. 20-23: Varsity practices, 3 to 6 p.m.; junior high practices 4 to 8 p.m.
Aug. 24: Varsity opener at home vs. Bradford
YMCA hoops clinics
scheduled for August
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville YMCA is sponsoring two youth basketball clinics at the outdoor courts at Walter Dick Memorial Park in August.
A girls’ clinic is scheduled for Aug. 15-16 from 6 to 8 p.m. each night for players ages 8 to 12.
A boys’ clinic for children going into second through sixth grade is scheduled for Aug. 22-23 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Players may bring a suitable indoor/outdoor ball to use at the clinic and in case of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the YMCA.
The cost for both is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for members. Sign up at the YMCA.
BAHS slates impact testing
BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area High School Athletic Director Dave Osborne announced that Impact Testing is required for all incoming seventh grade and 10th grade student-athletes along with any new athletes at Brookville for the upcoming school year.
All testing will be done at the high school library at the following dates and times listed below. Student-athletes may attend any of the remaining times without appointment:
Wednesday, Aug. 1: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 2: 2 to 5 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 3: 10 a.m. to noon; Monday, Aug. 6: 2 to 2:45 p.m. (football only); Wednesday, Aug. 8: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
