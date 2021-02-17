Clarion U. wrestlers dump Messiah in finale
CLARION — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team closed out its dual match season with a dominant victory at home, cruising to a 35-6 win over Messiah College in Tippin Gymnasium last Friday night.
Clarion closed out its dual season with a 3-5 overall record as they prep for the 2021 MAC Championships at Rider Feb. 26-27.
In some ways, the final score was not indicative of the drama throughout the dual, as Messiah kept it close in some crucial moments. The Golden Eagles actually overcame an early team deficit during the team match, eventually taking the lead for good after Joe Sliwoski’s major decision over Jake Coniglio. Though there were close individual bouts the rest of the way, Clarion did not drop a match in the team dual the rest of the way.
Cam Butler and Kyle Schickel eked out tight decisions in the light weights, with the latter winning on a 7-6 tiebreaker after riding Dalton Daugherty out. Sliwoski scored a dominant dual win during his senior night, notching a 12-4 major decision over Jake Coniglio to put Clarion ahead 10-6.
Clarion shut the Falcons out the rest of the way, starting with a 6-1 decision by Brookville’s Tate Ortz over Nick Barnhart and a 15-3 major decision by DuBois’ Kolby Ho.
Brookville’s Caleb Hetrick and Max Wohlabaugh added decisions at 174 and 184, respectively, but the Golden Eagles’ heaviest weights were the ones to put the final nails in the coffin. Ryan Weinzen worked Spencer Clements over for a win by fall with 24 seconds left in the second period, and Ty Bagoly flattened Carter Urich late in the first period to set the final deficit.
As it turned out, the Golden Eagles were dominant during the extra match session as well, with Messiah’s only win in 24 bouts coming on an injury default. Eight of those wins came by fall, including two each for TJ England and John Worthing.
Hetrick pinned Max Martin at 174, Ho tech falled John Sumner at 165, Ortz pinned Joshua Page at 157.
Swimmers ppd. at DuBois
DuBOIS — Monday’s Brookville at DuBois swimming meet was postponed to Wednesday.
Brookville wraps up the regular season on Saturday against Warren with an 11 a.m.
From there, it’s on to the postseason with the District 9 Championships set for March 6 at Clearfield Area High School.
Jr. high hoops finishing up
BROOKVILLE — All three Brookville Raiders junior high basketball teams were scheduled to finish their schedule Thursday in a tripleheader at home against Slippery Rock.
Tuesday, the Raiders’ ninth-graders visited West Branch.
Here are the most recent game reports:
FRIDAY, Feb. 12
Ninth grade: Punxsutawney 41, Brookville 40
At Punxsutawney, a last-second shot by the Chucks sunk the Raiders, who fell to 7-6. Jack Knapp scored 12 points while Charlie Krug and Kellan Haines each finished with nine points. Caleb Kornbau added eight points.
Eighth grade: Brookville 38, Brockway 6
At Brockway, the Raiders had nine different players score against the Rovers. Zayden Jordan scored 10 points while Jacob Semeyn finished with eight points. Carter Mackins added six points as the Raiders improved to 10-4.
Seventh grade: Brookville 43, Brockway 8
At Brockway, the Raiders (7-6) had 10 points score points against the Rovers. Luke Burton’s 13 points led the way. Dan Shaffer and Sam Krug scored six and five points apiece. Hayden Freeman, Trenton Colgan and Josh Semeyn each scored four points.
THURSDAY, Feb. 11
Ninth grade: Brookville 53, Bellefonte 36
At home against the Red Raiders, Charlie Krug and Jack Knapp scored 21 and 18 points respectively for the Raiders.
Eighth grade: Brookville 24, Bellefonte 18
Gannon McMaster scored eight points for the Raiders in their win at home. Carter Mackins and Will Shofestall scored four and three points respectively.
TUESDAY, Feb. 9
Ninth grade: Brookville 46, Curwensville 33
At Curwensville, Charlie Krug and Jack Knapp finished with 14 and 13 points apiece while Jack Gill scored five points.
Eighth grade: Brookville 48, Curwensville 6
Also at Curwensville, nine different Raiders scored in their rout of the Golden Tide. Wyatt Lucas scored 10 points while Gannon McMaster and Carter Mackins each scored seven points.
Seventh grade: Brookville 38,
Curwensville 6
At Curwensville, Luke Burton scored 10 points and was one of eight players in the scoring column for the Raiders. Sam Krug and Landen Marrara added seven and six points respectively.
Jr. high wrestlers at BEA
WINGATE — The Brookville junior high wrestlers were 0-4 at last Saturday’s Bald Eagle Area Duals. That might have finished the team’s dual schedule at 7-8 presuming no matches are added for next week.
Last Saturday, the Raiders lost to Mifflin County (52-33), Central Mountain (52-21), Towanda (63-15) and Southern Columbia (54-36).
Winning on the mat against Mifflin County where Christopher Carroll (pin), Cole Householder (pin), Kolton Griffin (pin) and Easton Belfiore (pin).
Against Central Mountain, Householder (pin), Gavin Hannah (decision), Griffin (pin) and Lance Spencer (pin) were mat winners.
In the loss to Towanda, Fleming (pin), Housholder (major) and Belfiore (tech fall) won on the mat.
Southern Columbia mat winners were Householder (pin), Hannah (pin) and Belfiore (pin).
Last Thursday in Kittanning, the Raiders dropped a 48-31 match to Armstrong. The Raiders were 4-5 on the mat with Householder (major), Kai Kaltenbach (decision), Hannah (pin) and Belfiore (pin) winning.
Last Tuesday in a 61-28 win over Clearfield, Carroll (pin), Austin Colgan (major), Hannah (pin) and Belfiore (decision) won on the mat.