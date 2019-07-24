Taylor finishes 2-2 at nationals
FARGO, N.D. — After capturing his seventh-place All-American finish at the United States Marine Corps/USA Wrestling Cadet Freestyle Nationals last week, Brookville’s Nathan Taylor finished 2-2 in the Greco Roman tournament that followed later in the week.
Taylor, entering his junior year at Brookville, won his first two bouts, both on technical falls — 10-0 over Illinois’ Michael Roath and 16-3 over Washington’s Levi Kovacs — before running into former DuBois standout Kolby Frankin in the quarterfinals.
Franklin dealt Taylor an 11-1 technical fall loss, dropping Taylor into the consolations where he was downed 15-2 by California’s Juan Mora.
Franklin went on to finish second in the 220-pound division after winning the freestyle title earlier in the week.
Senior Legion 0-2 at regionals
LATROBE — The Punxsutawney Post 62 Senior Legion baseball team went 0-2 at last week’s Region 7 Tournament.
Post 62, with five Brookville players on the roster, opened with a 14-4 loss to Hempfield East last Friday, then was eliminated with a 9-1 loss to Mifflin County Saturday.
In the loss to Hempfield, Post 62 led 2-1 going into the top of the fourth inning before Hempfield scored five runs and then broke it open further with four runs in the top of the fifth. Seth Dunkle and Cole LaBenne each had two hits. Aaron Park started on the mound and took the loss, giving up eight hits and five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.
Against Mifflin County, Post 62 was limited to four hits, one a single by LaBenne.
Post 62’s season ended at 13-4.
Fall sports physical news posted
BROOKVILLE — Any athlete going into grades 7 through 12 and planning to play sports at Brookville Area High School at any time through the school year can schedule a free physical at the school by signing up at the main office.
Physical packets will be available at the office at the time and must be filled out prior to coming to the appointment at one of the dates below at the nurse’s office:
Wednesday, July 31: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
YMCA hoops clinics scheduled
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville YMCA is sponsoring two youth basketball clinics at the outdoor courts at Walter Dick Memorial Park in August.
A girls’ clinic is scheduled for August 12-14 6-7:30 each night for players ages 8 to 12.
A boys’ clinic for children going into second through sixth grade is scheduled for Aug. 22-23 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Players may bring a suitable indoor/outdoor ball to use at the clinic and in case of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the YMCA.
The cost for both is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for members. Sign up at the YMCA.
Cares for Kids Duathlon runs
COOKSBURG — Calvin Doolittle, a sophomore-to-be, at Brookville Area High School, won the 11th Annual Western PA Cares for Kids Duathlon last Saturday in Cook Forest.
Doolittle finished the three stages of the event — 5K run, 12-mile bike, 2-mile run — in one hour, 14 minutes and 13.1 seconds, just .4 seconds ahead of runner-up Keith Davies of Huntingdon Valley.
Tyler Lookabaugh, Leonard Calhoun, Daniel Henry, Ryan Williams, Jay Jones, Calvin’s brother Luc Doolittle, Paul Ruhlman and Evan States made up the overall top 10.
Warren’s Kylie Harris was the fastest female finisher, placing 15th overall with Erika Doolittle, also a sibling of Calvin and Luc, finishing 16th overall just behind Harris. DuBois’ Dulcie Hanzely was third and 17th overall.
Some 26 athletes competed in the Duathlon and 28 in the 5K run.
The event raised money to help support the Western PA CARES for Kids’ efforts to help abused children.