CUP football falls at Gannon
ERIE — The Clarion University Golden Eagles football team outscored Gannon 21-10 in the second half in a comeback effort, but the Golden Eagles could not finish off the rally in falling 51-35 to the Golden Knights at McConnell Family Stadium last Saturday.
The Golden Eagles (2-2) will look to get back in the win column this Saturday when they host Seton Hill for Homecoming.
Turnovers burned the Golden Eagles in the first half, as Clarion saw two first-half drives end in interceptions and another in a blocked field goal. They played to the Golden Eagles’ advantage in the second half as they forced three fumbles in the second half, but they were only able to turn one of those breaks into a touchdown.
After failing to crack the century mark last week, Mylique McGriff went right back to work against the Golden Knights to the tune of 146 rushing yards and his fourth rushing touchdown of the season. His day would have been better, but he had two long first-half touchdown runs negated by penalties. McGriff now needs just 10 yards on the ground to crack 2,000 career rushing yards.
Clarion quarterbacks went a combined 23-of-50 for three touchdowns and four interceptions on the day, with Jeff Clemens producing the best line of 11-of-21 for 173 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. Terrell Ford finished with eight catches for 152 yards and a touchdown, and Kahliq Muhammad and Marcus McCoy also hauled in scoring grabs.
The Golden Eagle defense had flashes of success on Saturday, highlighted by Vaughn Wallace’s strip sack and 48-yard return for a touchdown in the third quarter. Jr. high football blasts Brockway
BROCKWAY — The Brookville junior football program’s freshman team won a 50-6 shortened game in the third quarter against Brockway last Tuesday.
Last Thursday’s seventh-and-eighth grade game at home against Curwensville was moved to Oct. 21 with the next game scheduled for that squad next Wednesday at home against Brockway. Those are the only games remaining on that team’s schedule.
The freshman schedule resumed Wednesday at home against Ridgway before a trip to Moniteau next Thursday.
L’jacks juniors lose to East Brady
The Brookville Lumberjacks junior division team dropped its first game of the season at East Brady last Saturday in a 20-6 setback.
Parker Kalgren scored the team’s lone TD in the first quarter as the juniors fell to 5-1 going into this Saturday’s home game with Grove City that has a 9:30 a.m. bantam division kickoff.
Pink Night for Raiders Oct. 11
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Football Boosters are holding their Pink Night Oct. 11 against Kane to bring awareness to the community about breast cancer and to raise money to benefit area cancer centers.
The night includes a balloon release in honor and in memory of those who have dealt with cancer, an auction, 50-50 drawing and pink t-shirts. All proceeds will be given to the Hahne Cancer Center.
All Brookville Area School District students were given t-shirt order forms to take home to their parents, or you can find a form on the Brookville Raiders Football Facebook page. A limited supply will be available at the event.
Balloons can also be purchased in memory of or in honor of anyone who has/is battling cancer or is a cancer survivor. The cost of each balloon is $3. Pink balloons represent those with breast cancer. White balloons represent all other forms of cancer.
Youth soccer reports posted
Here are the latest game reports from the Brookville Soccer Association.
SUNDAY, Sept. 29
Under-15
A1 Cars 12, Reynoldsville 0
At the fairgrounds, Lauren Castellan scored three goals, Caleb Kornbau and Kaida Yoder scored twice while Daniel Turner, Mara Bowser, Jazmines Sarvey, Gannon McMaster and Autumn Walter also scored in a shutout win.
Adding assists were Brad Fiscus (4), Autumn Walter (2), Yoder, Ryker Selnekovic, Coryna Thornton and Matiya Ellis (2). The goalies were McMaster, Sarvey and Phoenix Neiswonger.
Under-12
MacDonald & Owen 5, DuBois 0
At DuBois, Carter Lindemuth and Sergio Sotillo each scored two goals while Ayden Cieleski also scored in a shutout win over DuBois. Cieleski, Oryn Vander Kelen, Blaine Altemus and Colton Gardner were the goalkeepers.
Under-10
Kelly CJD 6, Brookville FOE 0
At the fairgrounds, Ally Wilson scored two goals and Dicen Bish and Grayden McMaster each scored goals in a shutout of FOE. Bish and Bryson Pangallo were the goalkeepers.
THURSDAY, Sept. 26
Under-8
Little Owls 6, S&T Bank 1
At the fairgrounds, the Little Owls got five goals from Trey Wilson and one from Eli Reitz in a win over S&T Bank. The goalkeepers were Max Shaffer, Wesley Butcher and Anna Smith.