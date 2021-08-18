Marron wins Pinecrest club championship
BROOKVILLE — Mike Marron shot a two-round 137 to win the championship flight of Pinecrest Country Club’s Club Championship last Sunday.
Marron carded a 67 and then a 70 on Sunday, winning by three strokes over runner-up Jake Bowser (71-69). Tying for third with a 150 were Mike Gray (74-76) and Ben Carrico (76-74).
Some 51 golfers, 43 men and eight women, took part in the two-day, 36-hole stroke play event.
Other flight champions were John McLaughlin (1st flight), Rory Page (2nd flight, white), Dan Greeley (2nd flight, gold), James Northey (2nd flight, white), Tom Simpson (3rd flight, gold), Max Kutz (4th flight, white), Russ Wieszczyk (4th flight, gold), Tom McClaine (Seniors), Denny Ames (Super Seniors).
Sheryl Riesmeyer (women’s championship), Linda Gray (1st flight), Cheryl Kush (2nd flight) and Betsy Milford (3rd flight).
Flag football signups
scheduled for Sept. 1-2
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league for children going into grades 1 through 6 (and kindergartners who turn 6 by Dec. 31) this fall, announced its signup dates for the upcoming season.
The cost to register is $45 per child with discounts for families with multiple children. Registration will be held at the Brookville YMCA Sept. 1 and 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The six-week season will likely start Sept. 18 and continue through the end of October.
It’s the 10th season for the youth league that’s sponsored by the YMCA and uses the NFL Flag program as a base. A junior (grades 1-3) and senior (grades 4-6) division setup is used with rules encouraging a broader use of personnel when it comes to handling the ball, running, passing and catching.
Eligible players aren’t limited to being from the Brookville Area School District, but most games, weather-permitting, will be played at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturdays with one practice per week scheduled, likely Wednesdays.
Check out the league website at www.jeffcoflag.com. For more information, contact Rich Rhoades at 648-0790 or Tina Householder at the YMCA.