Grays back in action Thursday
DuBOIS — The Brookville Grays, idle since last Thursday’s 5-0 loss to the Sykesville Senators, faces the Pulaski Generals Thursday at DuBois Central Catholic High School.
The shutout loss to the Senators in Reynoldsville last week dropped the Grays to 4-10. Senators veteran pitcher Dan Wascovich limited the Grays to just four hits, striking out five and walking two. Sykesville scored four of its runs in the first inning. Dylan Harriger, Jude Lander and Brandon Sicheri each had two hits for the Senators.
Joe Culler and Sam Leadbetter threw for the Grays.
Last Tuesday, the Grays fell at DuBois, 5-1, as Rockets pitcher Alex Hart limited the Grays to just three hits, one of them a Nick Bishop double. That led to the Grays’ only run in the first inning when Bishop scored on Tanner Labenne’s sacrifice fly.
Rob Jewett and Leadbetter pitched for the Grays, who have six games remaining on the Federation League schedule. Sunday, they travel to Rossiter for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m., followed by games next Tuesday and Thursday at home against DuBois and Sykesville. A makeup game at home against Pulaski has to be scheduled.
Blue Sox wrapping up season
BROOKVILLE — Sunday’s 10-7 loss at home to Fox Township at McKinley Field dropped the Kelly Chrysler Blue Sox to 5-9 in the Indiana County League going into Monday’s season-finale doubleheader at Homer City against Walbeck Insurance.
Fox Township stopped a three-game winning streak by the Blue Sox, rallying from a 6-5 deficit for five runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Bryce Rafferty had two hits, including a double, while Hunter Geer and Jace Miner doubled as well.
Last Friday in a home doubleheader, the Blue Sox started with a 10-0 win in five innings over Indiana and a 7-2 win over Young Township in the nightcap.
In the win over the Indiana Lions, Jamison Rhoades threw a three-hit shutout over the five innings with five strikeouts and five walks.
Offensively, Miner led the way with three hits, including a double and triple, and scored three runs. Hunter Roney doubled and Rafferty drove in three runs.
Against Young Township in the second game, Taylor Zmitravich, Griffin Ruhlman and Roney combined on a three-hitter on the mound. Ruhlman had two hits with a double and Rafferty doubled.
Last Tuesday at home against SW Jack of Indiana, the Blue Sox won 5-0 as Miner and Rafferty combined on a three-hitter. Miner went six innings, striking out five and walking one while giving up two hits. Rafferty pitched a scoreless seventh, giving up a hit while striking out two.
Miner singled twice and scored two runs. Cameron Moore, Carson Weaver and J.P. Young hit singles.
BAHS slates sports physicals
BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area High School Athletic Director Dave Osborne announced that the school is scheduling July 30-31 for free physicals for all potential athletes participating in sports in the upcoming school year.
Stop by the main office at the high school from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to schedule a time. Both days have slots available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
These are the only two days that physicals will be offered, otherwise student-athletes must schedule their own appointments with an available physician. All physicals must be completed on the PIAA form provided at the main office at the high school or the district’s website.
Questions or for more information, contact the athletic office at 849-1111.
PGC Pocket Guide on-line
HARRISBURG — To ensure they’re informed before heading afield, those purchasing Pennsylvania hunting or furtaker licenses receive a complimentary pocket guide that summarizes seasons, bag limits, hunting hours and other basic requirements.
Whether buying licenses for 2017-18 or 2018-19, license buyers should make certain they’re receiving the pocket guide for the correct license year.
Through most of June, sales for the current 2017-18 license year and upcoming 2018-19 license year occurred simultaneously, and it’s possible some license buyers are issued the wrong pocket guide.
The 2018-19 pocket guide is available online on the 2018-19 Hunting and Trapping Digest homepage, which can be accessed under Quick Clicks at www.pgc.pa.gov. The pocket guide can be printed at home on 8 1/2- by 14-inch legal paper.
