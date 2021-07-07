Brookville hosting
Section 1 softball tourney
BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area Little League is hosting the Section 1 Little League Softball (11-12-year-old) Tournament at Baughman Field this week.
Action got started Tuesday in the four-team double-elimination tournament as Cochranton beat FLAG (Fairview, Lake City and Girard), 9-5, and District 10 champion St. Marys routed Knox, 14-0, in four innings.
Wednesday, FLAG and Knox were scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. in an elimination game followed by the winners’ bracket final between St. Marys and Cochranton at 6 p.m.
Thursday, the FLAG-Knox winner plays the St. Marys-Cochranton loser at 4 p.m. with the first of two possible finals games following at 6 p.m.
The “if necessary” game is Friday at 6 p.m.
The Section 1 champion advances to the eight-team double-elimination state tournament hosted by the Caln Little League of Downingtown in the Philadelphia Area starting July 13.
Pinecrest Country Club
golf roundup
BROOKVILLE — Pinecrest Country Club’s annual Jack Dickey Memorial Men’s Member-Member (also known as the Calcutta) Tournament is scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday with 8 a.m. starts on both days.
In other news:
— Last Thursday’s Men’s Day best ball two of four event had the team of Matt Mohney, Nick Neil, Bill Barrett and Michael Fritz win the low gross score award. In net scoring, the win went to the team of Terry Gray, Terry Moore, Kyle Cappetta and David Cable. Finishing second were Russ Wieszczyk, Paul Pysh, Craig Coon and Dave Sayers.
Skins were won by Gregg Rafferty (Nos. 2 and 15), Mohney (Nos. 6 and 8), Jack Monnoyer (No. 7), Fritz (No. 9) and Cable (No. 13).
— On June 27, the Husband and Wife event was won by Bill and Judy Gatehouse (net score) and Larry and Vicki Smith (gross score).
— Last Tuesday’s Ladies Day played the Card Game with the trio of Judy Gatehouse, Judy Roberts and Lindsay Hanna winning.
Skins for the men on Tuesday were won by Dave Osborne (No. 1), Mohney (Nos. 3 and 10), Kevin Doverspike (No. 12), Rafferty (Nos. 13 and 17), Mark Powell (No. 14) and Ray Carlson (No. 18).
Hunting licenses on sale, deadlines posted
Pennsylvania hunting licenses are on sale.
The first day that county treasurer’s offices in the state are able to accept doe license applications is three weeks later on Monday. This year once again, state residents have one week before non-resident doe applications are able to be accepted on July 19.
Hunters must have a regular hunting license before applying to get an antlerless license. Additionally, first round unsold/bonus tags will be available starting Aug. 2 and the second round on Aug. 16.
Prices for all hunting licenses are seven cents higher this year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. All checks should be made payable to County Treasurer. Fill in three WMU choices for antlerless appliciations and use the envelope provided.
In Jefferson County, it’s 155 Main Street, Room 212, Brookville, PA 15825.
In Clarion County, mail to 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.